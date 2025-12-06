How One Winter Night in Your Garden Can Become Your Child’s Favourite Memory

There is a moment in winter, just after sunset, when the air feels still, the world is calmer, and the first stars begin to appear like tiny lanterns in the sky. It is the kind of moment that makes you pause. And it is the perfect invitation to step outside, gather your family, and turn an ordinary evening into something memorable.

Backyard camping in winter is not grand or complicated; that is what makes it wonderful. With a few homely comforts and a little imagination, a familiar garden becomes a place of warmth, curiosity, and shared stories under the open sky.

1. Create a warm camping corner

You don’t need a proper camping kit to get started. Use a pop-up tent if you have one, or build a cosy nook with bedsheets draped over poles, chairs, or a sturdy clothesline. The idea is to create a snug shelter that blocks the night breeze and feels inviting. Children can help hold the sheets, arrange pillows, and decide how the little ‘camp’ should look.

Lay down thick blankets, quilts, yoga mats, or flattened cardboard to insulate yourself from the cold ground. Add soft pillows for comfort. You can make your makeshift camp become a warm retreat just a few steps from home.

Backyard camping in winter is not grand or complicated Photograph: (Freepik)

2. Dress smartly for the winter air

Winter evenings can feel sharper than expected, so dressing in layers is essential. Cotton or woollen layers keep warmth close without feeling heavy. A comfortable jumper, socks, a scarf, and a woollen cap help keep the chill away. Children can choose their own layers and help younger siblings get ready.

Hot water bottles wrapped in fabric make excellent warmers inside sleeping bags or blankets. They are safe, gentle, and provide steady warmth well into the night.

3. Set up a simple and low-waste camp kitchen

A winter backyard adventure calls for food that’s warm, easy, and comforting:

Hot drinks: Fill a flask with spiced milk, hot chocolate, or ginger tea.

Fill a flask with spiced milk, hot chocolate, or ginger tea. Warm nibbles: Toast leftover flatbreads, roast peanuts on a small tawa, or heat sweet potatoes until soft and fragrant.

Toast leftover flatbreads, roast peanuts on a small tawa, or heat sweet potatoes until soft and fragrant. DIY supper: Let children assemble their own sandwiches or wraps using vegetables and chutneys already at home.

Choose reusable cups, plates, and cloth napkins to keep waste low. If you are using a small stove, place it securely and keep an adult on watch. Children can help set the table and pack the food.

Soft, warm light adds charm to a winter night. Photograph: (Hire A Camp)

4. Light up the space with a gentle glow

Soft, warm light adds charm to a winter night. Use solar lanterns, rechargeable fairy lights, or place a small sigdi (traditional charcoal brazier) at a safe distance for gentle warmth.

This kind of lighting creates a cosy mood and helps everyone’s eyes adjust before stargazing. Children can help arrange the lights and decide where everything should go.

5. Observe the night sky as a family

Winter skies often feel clearer and intense, making them ideal for stargazing. Spread out a blanket and look up together.

Here are a few simple ways to make it engaging:

Use a free sky-guide app to spot constellations and bright stars.

Give children ‘sky cards’ with drawings of what they might spot — an aeroplane, a bright planet, or the moon’s shape.

Encourage everyone to make up stories about the patterns they see above.

Even a short session under the stars can feel enchanting. Children often enjoy leading the search for shapes in the sky.

6. Add small nature activities

Even the smallest garden can become a space for nature exploration:

Night-time sound hunt: Sit quietly for a minute and list every sound, including rustling leaves, insects, distant vehicles, or a passing breeze.

Sit quietly for a minute and list every sound, including rustling leaves, insects, distant vehicles, or a passing breeze. Leaf and bark rubbings: Use scrap paper and crayons to make interesting prints from nearby plants or trees.

Use scrap paper and crayons to make interesting prints from nearby plants or trees. Little camp journal: Children can draw the moon, sketch a plant, or write a line about how the night feels.

With a few homely comforts and a little imagination, a familiar garden becomes a place of warmth. Photograph: (Treks and Trails)

These simple activities help everyone notice familiar things in new ways.

7. Keep safety in mind

A little preparation goes a long way. Keep a torch handy, check the ground for sharp objects before setting up, and make sure all lamps are placed safely. Use natural repellents like citronella candles if insects are around. Children can help tidy the ground before setting up.

8. End the night with a warm family moment

Before heading back indoors, gather your blankets, put out the lamps, and share a peaceful moment. Perhaps someone will recall a funny sound they heard, a star they spotted, or a thought they had while lying under the sky.