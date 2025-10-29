She Lost Her Father in a Road Accident — Today, She’s ‘Amma’ to 100 Girls Across Tamil Nadu

The road to healing often begins in isolation — through quiet moments, longing, and the slow rediscovery of joy in simpler things. For Shalini Roberts, it came through helping others heal, by finding courage in compassion and turning her deepest pain into purpose.

A tragic loss that changed everything

At 19, Shalini lost her father in a devastating road accident. “With blood on my clothes, people only filmed us,” she recalls. “With everybody around, it felt scary and very lonely.”

That moment could have left her bitter. Instead, it became the turning point. “I decided to become the person I needed,” she says. What began as a personal act of resilience soon blossomed into something far greater — a mission to comfort others who had lost their families.

Becoming ‘amma’ to many

Shalini started reaching out to young girls who had lost their parents, listening to their stories, offering kindness, and simply showing up. “Some girls just needed a textbook. Others just wanted someone to call Amma,” she shares.

Over time, her quiet efforts grew into The Roberts Trust Foundation, which now supports over 100 people across Tamil Nadu by sponsoring education, helping women start small businesses, and creating a safe space for emotional healing. “One girl gave me the first piece of cake she had saved for her late mother for 15 years,” Shalini remembers. “Love is presence; it’s showing up.”

Turning social media into a lifeline

Long before Instagram came into the picture, Shalini was already volunteering at children’s homes and old-age homes, spending weekends offering time and care. But after her father’s death, her empathy deepened. Service became personal, her way of healing.

Later, while working part-time, she discovered how influencers earn through brand collaborations. That sparked an idea — what if she used social media not for fame, but to fund her mission? Initially, she posted general content to build an audience. Then one day, she shared a deeply personal video about the accident and the loneliness that followed.

“That changed everything,” she says. “People started reaching out not just to comfort me, but to share their own pain.”

Healing by helping

What began as one video became a community. Through the Roberts Trust Foundation and her growing online reach, Shalini continues to show that kindness can bloom even from heartbreak.

“In healing them,” she says softly, “I’m healing too.”