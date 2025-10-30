How 1 Maharashtra SP Is Using AI To Predict Crime and Protect Communities — Without Replacing Humans

This article was originally published on the NITI Frontier Tech Respository.

MARVEL, or the Maharashtra Research & Vigilance for Enhanced Law Enforcement, is a first-of-its-kind initiative that leverages the power of AI to implement safety and security. Rather than broad, generic solutions, the core mission is to provide tailor-made tools to meet specific requirements of departments across the State government, in-charge of both enforcement and development.

“Our mission is to augment — not replace — human policing,” says Harssh Poddar, SP Nagpur Rural and MARVEL’s CEO. “Law enforcement generates massive volumes of data. AI can analyse patterns humans might miss, enabling faster and more accurate decisions.”

How AI augments crime prevention

With urban areas blanketed in CCTV cameras and digital devices, many crimes now leave a digital trail. MARVEL’s AI algorithms are designed to analyse this vast visual and metadata, detecting patterns that aid both crime prevention and post-incident investigations.

Launched in March 2024, the AI tool has been implemented across 16 departments of the state government. It also helped Sindhudurg district become India’s first AI district. Twelve vertices of the district administration have public-facing AI tools to solve a myriad of challenges, from malnutrition to traffic management and agricultural guidance.

MARVEL’s ambit is wider than just crime prediction and security, working actively to resolve human-wildlife conflicts and even integrating with healthcare. For wildlife conflicts, the AI mechanism works on bioacoustics (the study of how animals produce, perceive, and transmit sounds) and issues calls of severity to warn locals and dwellers in the forest.

In Sindhudurg, MARVEL was instrumental in identifying 5,600 cases of Severe and Moderate Acute Malnutrition. During the Vidhan Sabha elections, the tool was deployed for upholding the model code, and generated around 1,500 alerts for police, excise, and transport officials.

Building tools, not solving individual cases

Unlike an investigative agency, MARVEL doesn’t directly work on individual cases. Instead, it builds customisable AI solutions that police departments can deploy. For example, if a district police team needs a tool specifically for missing persons, MARVEL develops and hands over the required algorithm.

“AI will not replace human judgment,” clarifies Sujata Saunik, Chief Secretary of Maharashtra.

“Think of MARVEL as a technology enabler,” explains Poddar. “We design predictive models that highlight trends, and officers interpret the results for actionable insights.”

While AI’s predictions improve with more data exposure, the technology is still evolving. Just as Raven Sentry grew more accurate in Afghanistan, MARVEL’s long-term goal is to refine its models over time, achieving near-flawless support for Maharashtra’s police forces. In April 2025, the Maharashtra government partnered with Microsoft to establish AI centres in Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur to enhance governance using frontier technologies.

“AI will not replace human judgment,” clarifies Sujata Saunik, Chief Secretary of Maharashtra. “But it will accelerate investigations, improve conviction rates, and free up officers for more critical fieldwork.”

By building this dedicated AI hub, Maharashtra aligns with India’s digital governance and smart policing priorities, setting a replicable model for other states. As MARVEL matures, it promises a future where human expertise and AI work hand in hand to keep citizens safer.

All images courtesy: frontiertech.niti.gov.in

