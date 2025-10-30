This Free Vaccine Could Help Tamil Nadu’s Girls Grow up Safer & Save 75000 Lives a Year From Cervical Cancer

In a major public-health milestone, Tamil Nadu has become the first Indian state to provide the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine free of cost to all girls aged up to 14 years. The state government has allocated approximately Rs 38 crore for the initiative, marking a strong step towards preventive healthcare





Why this move matters

Cervical cancer remains one of the most common cancers among Indian women and is primarily caused by infection with high-risk HPV strains. While the disease is largely preventable, awareness, access, and affordability have often stood in the way.

By introducing free HPV vaccines, Tamil Nadu is addressing those gaps and affirming that every girl deserves protection, regardless of her economic background. The step also supports India’s commitment to the WHO’s global goal of eliminating cervical cancer by 2030.

Key facts to note:

Cervical cancer causes over 75,000 deaths annually in India.

The HPV vaccine is most effective when given between the ages of nine and 14, before exposure to the virus.

The vaccine can prevent up to 90% of cervical cancer cases, along with other HPV-related cancers of the throat, vulva, and anus.

From treatment to prevention: a health shift for girls

For thousands of girls across Tamil Nadu, this initiative means access to a crucial layer of protection that many families could not previously afford. It also reflects a deeper shift — from reactive treatment to proactive prevention.

Some of the key features of the initiative are:

The age group targeted is girls up to 14 years (some sources specify 1–14 years, though operationally the focus is adolescents).

The vaccine will be provided via government health-care facilities and outreach programmes, integrated into the state’s existing preventive-health infrastructure.

Awareness and sensitisation campaigns are being planned alongside the rollout, recognising that uptake depends on understanding, parental consent and trust.

The vaccine being used is India’s first indigenously developed HPV vaccine, Cervavac, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India. While it costs around Rs 2,000–Rs 3,000 per dose privately, the free rollout removes that cost barrier entirely.

Research indicates that the HPV vaccine is not widely accessible to all girls across India. Photograph: (Getty Images/iStock)

What this means for you

If you live in Tamil Nadu and have a daughter aged nine to 14, she can receive the HPV vaccine free of cost at the nearest government hospital, public health centre, or school health camp. Parental consent is required, and the vaccination typically involves two doses given six months apart. Residents can check for updates on the official Tamil Nadu Health Department website or local health offices once the schedule is announced.

Addressing Common Questions

Is the HPV vaccine safe?



Yes. It has been approved by the World Health Organization and India’s Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation. The vaccine has been safely administered in more than 100 countries for over 15 years.

Are there side effects?



Minor effects like pain at the injection site or mild fever may occur — similar to other vaccines — and usually subside quickly.

The road ahead

While the government has completed tendering and is preparing to roll out the programme through schools and public health centres, effective implementation will be crucial. Reaching rural and tribal regions and building trust among parents will require consistent awareness efforts. Teachers, frontline health workers, and local leaders will play an important role in raising awareness and addressing myths or concerns.

According to the Tamil Nadu Health Department’s 2025–26 budget documents, the first phase of the rollout is scheduled to begin within this financial year. Vaccine procurement and school-camp scheduling are currently underway across districts.

Health-sector experts estimate that at least 80% of eligible girls must be vaccinated in the first phase to make a meaningful impact on cervical cancer incidence, while national modelling suggests around 90% coverage is needed for long-term elimination.

This policy may serve as a model for other states considering similar programmes. The Union government has also announced plans to gradually include HPV vaccination in India’s Universal Immunisation Programme, which could make the vaccine available nationwide in future phases.

By prioritising prevention over cure, Tamil Nadu’s move marks an important step towards equitable, accessible healthcare — and a future where cervical cancer can be prevented, not just treated.

