The Indian Innovations Bringing Big-City Healthcare to the Most Remote Places

India’s healthtech sector, currently valued at $30 billion, is leading the way with frontier technologies — from AI tools that detect cancer early, to indigenous bio 3D printing that supports Atmanirbhar Bharat, and AI solutions tackling malnutrition in tribal schools. These innovations are not only closing critical healthcare gaps but also laying the foundation for India’s growing role in global medtech research.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has long emphasised that preventable deaths often stem not from a lack of medical expertise but from shortcomings in community-level delivery and diagnostics.

India’s healthcare ecosystem has consistently faced two pressing challenges: accessibility and affordability. Millions, particularly in rural and underserved regions, struggle to access timely medical care due to geographical, economic, and infrastructural barriers.

Bridging these gaps requires more than building hospitals or training doctors. It demands innovative, scalable solutions that can reach people where they are, at a cost they can afford — a mission India’s healthtech sector is increasingly embracing.

Early breast cancer detection: AI-powered and non-invasive

The problem:Breast cancer is one of the most pressing health concerns for Indian women, accounting for nearly 28% of all cancer cases. Early detection is critical, yet most diagnoses occur at advanced stages due to limited awareness, social hesitations, and inadequate screening infrastructure, especially in rural areas. Conventional mammography is expensive, requires specialised radiologists and equipment, and exposes women to radiation.

The frontier tech solution:To tackle this gap, Dr Geetha Manjunath founded Niramai Health Analytix and developed Thermalytix, a non-invasive, contactless, and radiation-free screening tool.

The device uses high-resolution thermal imaging to capture heat patterns in the chest area and applies AI algorithms to detect abnormalities linked to early-stage breast cancer. Simple enough for a trained technician to operate, it is suitable for community health centres, mobile screening camps, and workplace programmes. This provides a scalable, affordable alternative to mammography that can reach even the remotest corners of India.

The impact and scale: Since scaling in 2023, Thermalytix has partnered with over 150 hospitals and diagnostic centres and screened more than 100,000 women. Clinical studies show over 90% accuracy in early detection, reducing false positives and unnecessary biopsies.

Mobile screening camps and NGO collaborations have extended reach into rural areas, bridging critical gaps in preventive care. Thermalytix has also gained international recognition, with regulatory approvals in the US and UK and awards such as the Global Women’s Health Award by the World Bank and IFC in 2022.

Looking ahead:With its portability, simplicity, and cost efficiency, Thermalytix is being considered for deployment in other Asian and African countries facing similar challenges. Beyond breast cancer, thermal analytics combined with AI has potential applications in detecting diabetic foot complications, respiratory illnesses, and more.

The technology could also be integrated into school health programmes, workplace screenings, and home-based care via telemedicine. By aligning with initiatives such as the Digital Health Mission, Thermalytix demonstrates how AI-driven solutions can expand preventive care, making healthcare more inclusive, scalable, and technology-enabled.

Avay Biosciences: India’s first homegrown bio 3D printer

The problem: Biomedical research and regenerative medicine in India have long struggled with the high cost and limited availability of specialised equipment such as bio 3D printers. Most machines are imported from countries like the US, Germany, or Japan, often costing upwards of ₹50 lakh.

This places them beyond the reach of many universities, research labs, and clinical R&D centres, slowing innovation in tissue engineering, drug testing, and regenerative therapies — and continuing reliance on animal testing for experiments.

The frontier tech solution: To bridge this gap, Siddharth Nair founded Avay Biosciences in 2022 and launched Mito Plus, India’s first fully indigenous bio 3D printer. The device prints artificial human tissues using bioinks — gels containing living cells and biomaterials that mimic the natural environment of human tissue.

With modular hardware and software designed entirely in India, Mito Plus enables researchers to create tissue models for drug testing, regenerative studies, and ethical experimentation without depending on costly imports.

It supports a wide range of applications — from skin and cartilage engineering to pharmaceutical testing — and is designed to be accessible to universities, clinical research organisations, and biotech labs. The first version was installed at IISc Bengaluru, where feedback from Dr Bikramjit Basu helped refine an advanced model optimised for precision tissue engineering.

The impact and scale:Since its launch, Avay has deployed around 25 printers across India, as well as in South Korea and Europe. The technology is now used for tissue regeneration, bioink development, and pharmaceutical testing. Recognised as one of India’s top early-stage startups by Razorpay in 2025, Avay is also preparing to expand into the UK, with potential applications for the National Health Service (NHS).

Supported by incubators such as IIT Madras and VIT, and funded by BIRAC and Startup India, Avay continues to innovate. Its modular design allows customisation for a wide range of biomedical research needs, including automated drug discovery using integrated liquid handling and 3D bioprinting.

Looking ahead: The affordability, modularity, and indigenous design of Mito Plus make it highly replicable for medical colleges, biotech hubs, and pharmaceutical R&D labs. Beyond research, bio 3D printing could transform patient-specific treatments, organoid development, burn care, and lab-grown skin or cartilage. By building this complex technology entirely in India, Avay Biosciences is reducing reliance on imports and enabling researchers to innovate without constraints.

AI-Powered monitoring to tackle malnutrition in Maharashtra’s tribal schools

The problem:Despite government-funded meal programmes, malnutrition continues to affect children in many tribal and rural schools. During visits to schools in Etapalli, Maharashtra, IAS officer Shubham Gupta observed widespread signs of undernourishment, even though meals were being served.

An audit at Todsa Ashram School revealed that 27% of students were malnourished, highlighting gaps in both food quality and compliance with nutrition standards. Missing essentials such as fruits and protein-rich items, along with occasional use of spoiled ingredients, meant children were not receiving the intended nutritional benefits.

These challenges underscored the need for systematic, data-driven oversight to ensure the Government's nutrition programmes are truly delivered.

The frontier tech solution:To address this, Gupta collaborated with Feeding India and Udyog Yantra to introduce an AI-enabled monitoring system at the school.

Using image recognition and sensor technology, the system evaluates over 2,100 data points — including temperature, appearance, and portion size — against mandated guidelines.

This automated process replaced inconsistent manual inspections, offering real-time insights into meal quality and compliance. By converting observation into actionable data, authorities could hold vendors accountable and enforce higher preparation standards.

The impact and scale:The intervention quickly improved outcomes. Meals became more consistent with prescribed nutrition norms, directly benefiting student health. The success at Todsa Ashram School created a replicable model for other schools in the district.

By embedding technology into daily monitoring, authorities could make quicker, informed decisions, reducing malnutrition and improving outcomes for tribal communities.

Looking ahead: Plans are underway to extend the system to more schools and develop a mobile app for tracking student nutrition. By combining grassroots governance with artificial intelligence, this initiative sets a precedent for scalable, accountable, and inclusive solutions in school nutrition, offering India a blueprint to systematically combat child malnutrition.

Frontier Technologies: Bridging gaps, building tomorrow

India’s frontier technologies are redefining what accessible healthcare can look like. These innovations are reaching places conventional healthcare has long struggled to serve. In doing so, they are not only improving outcomes on the ground but also nurturing indigenous expertise and elevating India’s standing in the global medtech landscape.

And the impact goes beyond the present. By addressing today’s most urgent healthcare challenges with scalable, homegrown solutions, these frontier technologies are laying the foundation for tomorrow’s breakthroughs — building a system that is equitable, affordable, and resilient enough to serve future generations.

