Rs 300, a Backyard, & a Dream: Padma Shri Rajni Bector’s Journey to a Rs 7000 Cr Food Empire

Born in Karachi, Rajni Bector came to Ludhiana during the partition. At the age of 17, she was married into a Ludhiana-based business family.

After her children went to boarding school, she enrolled on a bakery course at Punjab Agriculture University and used the spare time to sharpen her cooking skills.

Soon, she became popular for her baking recipes and ice cream among her friends. She started a small business with an investment of Rs 300 to buy an oven, and churned ice cream in her own backyard.

However, overwhelmed by the number of orders and unable to make profits, Rajni soon incurred losses. It was then that her husband, Dharamvir, supported her with Rs 20,000 to start anice-cream manufacturing unitin 1978.

She chose the name Cremica for her brand as it sounded similar to ‘cream ka’ (made of cream). She started selling ice-creams and eventually grew the business into making breads, biscuits and sauces.

It was a big success.

Back in the 1980s, women rarely stepped into business, and she had to battle many naysayers. However, with her family's support, she took Cremica to new heights.

Today, the brand is India’s second largest exporter of biscuits, with its products available in more than 60 countries and has become the sole supplier of western desserts to most weddings in the entire North India. The company’s annual turnover stands at Rs 7,000 crore.

In 2021, Rajni was honoured with the Padma Shri — India's fourth-highest civilian award — becoming an inspiration for millions ofIndian womenwho dream of becoming entrepreneurs.

