How To Decorate Your Home for Christmas — Minus the Waste

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and we’re inviting you to add a touch of sustainability to the celebrations. Here are some cool, zero-fuss alternatives for Christmas that promise to be eco-friendlier than mainstream options. Some you can try at home, while others can be ordered online. Let’s celebrate Christmas differently this year.

1. Leaves-turned festive stars

What if the best Christmas tree decorations were hiding in your backyard in plain sight? Leaves, when folded and embellished with flowers, could make for pretty hangings on your tree. Get creative by painting them and adding some glitter or even some sparkle to get into the festive mood.

2. Channapatna Christmas classics

The wooden toys of Channapatna have a history that goes back three centuries. These lacquered toys are crafted by artisans in Channapatna, Karnataka, and make for beautiful, sustainable decor owing to their use of natural dyes. These simple yet evocative pieces of decor could now find a place on your Christmas tree.

3. Decor that tells a story

Most mainstream Christmas decorations in the Indian markets are made with plastic. This year, why not go the traditional route and let nature feature in your tree decor? ‘GreenKraft’, a sustainable brand, empowers women across rural pockets of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Odisha to create beautiful ornaments using banana bark, bamboo, and sal leaves. Some of their bestsellers include reindeer figurines and hanging stars.

GreenKraft empowers artisans while offering a range of beautiful decor Photograph: (GreenKraft)

4. Terracotta tea lights

What if your Christmas decor purchases were also helping artisans across India earn? ‘Okhai’ sources handcrafted decor from women from underprivileged backgrounds, while ensuring there’s a touch of sustainability to their pieces. From tea light candle holders made from terracotta to Christmas charms made from repurposed wood and upcycled fabric, every item reflects an artisan’s skill and effort.

Christmas charms and terracotta decor are part of Okhai's range of Christmas gifting Photograph: (Okhai)

5. House of Ekam

Just think of how pretty a papier-mache hand-painted Christmas deer would look on your tree, or even a zero-waste Christmas stocking! The products are made by artisans and feature intricate designs and patterns that add a festive warmth to your Christmas decor.

Sustainable Christmas decor by House of Ekam Photograph: (House of Ekam)

