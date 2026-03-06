“I Want to See Everyone Eat”: The Story of Ordinary Indians Who Refuse to Turn Away From Hunger

As the sun dips below the horizon, signalling the end of a long day, the aroma of fresh dal, rice, and fried fritters fills humble kitchens across India. These meals are not just for the families who cook them. They are meant to be shared, carried with care to those who may not have anything to eat otherwise. In the month of Ramadan, a time celebrated for giving and sharing, countless families and small organisations are turning ordinary kitchens into lifelines for the hungry.

For many, feeding others is not a seasonal activity; it is a way of life. Mr Saiful Islam (70), from Kolkata, has been practising this expression of care for decades.

“Fasting in Ramadan makes you understand what hunger feels like, and when you feel it yourself, you naturally want to share what you have,” he tells The Better India, with a smile on his face.

“It is always in our house to share food. This is something we inherited from my school, St Patrick’s in Asansol, where the motto was always ‘sharing means caring’, and also my family.”

His recollections of school days are evocative. The Irish and British brothers who ran the institution would take students into underprivileged communities, encouraging them to share their meals, their clothes, and their time.

“From that time, we learnt to feel for others, to share joy. When you share a meal with someone, it gives inner happiness. You are serving your community, and it humbles you,” he says.

For Mr Saiful, sharing is not confined to his household. From a young age, he witnessed the struggles of those around him, children with empty plates peering into kitchens and families making do with very little.

He often recalls the pang of seeing someone hungry while holding food in his own hands, a feeling that left a mark on his conscience. “It is not just about giving what you have, it is about feeling what they feel, imagining their hunger, their hopes, and their little joys. That is what shapes you, what teaches you to be human,” he explains.

This responsibility extends far beyond his own doorstep. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, when everything was panic-stricken, we had to collect and distribute food and money to the underprivileged,” he recalls. “If you do not care for others, nobody will care for you in the end. Whatever you leave behind is the legacy you pass on to your children.”

A legacy served on a plate

This sentiment is echoed by Md Shabbir Ahmed (63), a Kolkata-based businessman whose passion for feeding people was ingrained since childhood.

For many, feeding others is not a seasonal activity; it is a part of their lives.

“I cannot eat alone,” he asserts. “If someone is standing outside a hotel asking for food, I cannot have my meal without offering it to them. It is in me. If my wife cooks something special, we make it a point to share some with the underserved community near our home.”

His dedication extends beyond routine generosity. Years ago, when a building collapsed on Collin Street in Kolkata, claiming many lives, he mobilised resources to provide emergency medical care, food, and supplies.

“When disaster strikes, and there is nothing to eat or drink, I feel restless until help reaches those affected,” he says. “Even though age-related illness has limited my physical involvement now, my desire to help remains undiminished. If you see someone struggling in your neighbourhood, help them discreetly, without them even knowing who helped. That is how acts of kindness flourish.”

This ethos of compassion was inherited by his daughter, Sufiya Hassan, who grew up witnessing her father’s generosity every day.

“I have always observed my father and mother make it a point to give back to the community,” she shares. “Ramadan is a month when this value is elevated, but my parents never restricted it to any season. They believed the more you give, the more returns come, and it is always from a place of sincerity, not show.”

She recounts stories her father shared about people in their community who helped others. “He always admired those who gave without seeking recognition, who would leave food or supplies for someone in need without anyone knowing it was them,” she says. “That lesson stayed with me.”

Today, she continues the tradition with dedication, carrying forward the legacy her father instilled. “We plan, cook, and pack together. What we eat, we share. Be it chana and puri, fritters, seasonal dishes, or tropical fruits, nothing is separate. It is not about giving leftovers; it is about sharing what we have. Even in the busiest days, with work, errands, and prayers, we make sure it happens. The joy and gratitude we witness when handing a meal to someone are worth every exertion,” she explains.

From Kolkata to Delhi: Kitchens that are open to all

While families in Kolkata are turning their homes into support systems for the hungry, a similar spirit of care is unfolding thousands of kilometres away in Delhi. Amid the chaos of the COVID-19 lockdown, when streets were empty and schools were shut, many underserved children faced unending hunger. It was here that Payal Kumar, a homemaker, found herself compelled to act.

Ramadan is the time for many families to feed those who have fewer resources.

She started the initiative ‘Feed the Souls Foundation’ six years ago. Her journey began during those early days of uncertainty when midday meals had stopped, and daily wage earners had lost their livelihoods. “Standing in my kitchen, I saw children hungrier than afraid,” she recalls.

“One child told me he had eaten only biscuits all day. That moment altered my perspective. Hunger was the real fear, not the pandemic. I resolved that as long as I have the strength to cook, no child around me should go to bed hungry.”

The path began as a few extra plates in her home kitchen and has now evolved into a daily operation feeding dozens of children.

“Education cannot flourish on an empty stomach. Fresh dal, rice, sabzi, and roti are prepared daily, while special dishes are reserved for occasions that merit a little extra joy,” she says.

During Ramadan, for example, she once made firni for a child breaking his fast with minimal food. “When his eyes lit up, I realised it was not just the dessert. It was recognition. Someone acknowledging his effort and small sacrifice. That smile is something I will treasure forever,” she recalls, her voice soft with emotion.

All four individuals emphasise that the act of sharing is life-changing, for both the recipient and the giver. Saiful observes, “When you see others struggling, and you can help, you become more human, more humble. Acts of kindness mould your character.” Sufiya, reflecting on her father’s influence, adds, “Giving back has made me more ambitious because I want to give more. Every act of generosity enriches your own life as much as it benefits others.”

Shabbir underscores that sharing is instinctive and a moral imperative. “I want to see everyone eat. I cannot rest until I know those around me have enough. The world improves when we do not turn a blind eye,” he asserts.

Payal adds, “Every day, the children we feed arrive with trust and joy. Hunger steals childhood. If I can preserve even a small fragment of their childhood, that is sufficient motivation for a lifetime. Moreover, the community surrounding us becomes more compassionate.”

The long-term effect of a single meal

The beauty of these initiatives lies not in the act of feeding, but in the dignity and care with which it is executed. There is no ostentation, no expectation of recognition, only the understanding that food connects humanity in various ways. “Sharing a meal is sharing love,” Payal asserts. “It conveys to someone that they are not alone.”

During Ramadan, when the act of giving is highlighted, these small yet meaningful gestures create a mosaic of hope. These individuals prove that generosity is neither a function of wealth nor fame, but of intention and action. They exemplify that anyone can contribute, be it by cooking one extra plate at home, confirming a child receives a wholesome meal, or discreetly aiding a neighbour in need.

While families in Kolkata are turning their homes into support systems for the hungry, a similar spirit of care is unfolding in Delhi.

The impact goes beyond the immediate satisfaction of hunger. It promotes empathy, fortifies communities, and imparts lessons in compassion to younger generations. Sufiya recounts a moment at a cake shop that has stayed with her. Two young children stood at the counter, counting the few coins they had, whispering to each other as they tried to decide what they could afford. It was evident they had very little money, yet they longed for a small treat like everyone else. “They were budgeting every rupee, deciding what to keep and what to leave,” she remembers.

Moved by their restraint, she stepped forward and offered to pay for what they wanted. The children hesitated at first, unsure, almost embarrassed to accept help from a stranger. “I had to gently insist,” she says. “When they finally agreed and chose what they wanted, the delight on their faces was priceless. In that moment, I realised how small gestures can bring immense joy. Something so little for us can mean everything to someone else.”

In a society often measured by material success, these acts remind us of values that carry humility, empathy, and generosity. “Do not wait for grand plans or wealth. Begin with one extra roti. One extra plate. One sincere act of care. Kindness requires not scale, but authenticity. Imagine if every household embraced this. How many empty stomachs could be nourished?” she urges.

The narratives of these four families are emblematic of a broader wave of individuals and small NGOs sustaining hope within their communities. They illuminate the truth that the spirit of giving need not be confined to festivals; it is a daily practice.

“When you give without expectation, you inspire others to do the same,” Saiful observes. “It becomes a legacy and a culture.”

Perhaps that is the most poignant lesson of all. In kitchens across India, during the month of giving, meals are prepared, packed, and delivered. But with every parcel goes more than sustenance; it carries a reminder that humanity flourishes when we care for one another.

When it is time for families to break their fasts, it is not only hunger that is sated. It is the spirit that is nourished, and the message that resonates; a single meal shared can illuminate many lives.