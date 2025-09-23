Once Paid Rs 2 a Day, Assam Farmer Wins Padma Shri With Bold Farming Experiments

The interviews and reporting for this story were conducted in January 2025.



Imagine a childhood where the jungle was your playground, a world of endless wonder and danger. A world where farming was a distant dream, and survival depended on what the forest provided. This was the reality for young Sarbeswar Basumatary, growing up in the remote reaches of Chirang district, Assam. Today, at 62, he's not just a survivor, but a trailblazer, earning the Padma Shri for his revolutionary work in agriculture.

With eight siblings — five brothers and three sisters — life in Panbari, in Assam’s Chirang district, was difficult for Sarbeswar. His parents, who worked as labourers on construction sites and at landowners' homes, did their best to care for their children, but resources were scarce.

“On days when we got lucky, they would find some work, but otherwise, we had to rely on the forest and the goodwill of others,” Sarbeswar tells The Better India. "Our village was a small settlement on the edge of a forest. Because of the forest animals, we couldn’t cultivate any food for ourselves; as they would destroy the crops. We only had two choices: either become a labourer or head into the jungle to collect wild potatoes.”

Since there was no concept of a market, Sarbeswar’s family had to ask the landowners or wealthier people for rice; “And that’s what we’d eat. I grew up eating that khichdi.”

Eager to learn, he overcame several challenges to attend night school but had to discontinue after class 5. At the age of 15, survival had taken precedence, and Sarbeswar took up a job at a local forest guard’s office; here, he spent about a year, taking care of poultry.

Sarbeswar’s integrated farming methods: planting papaya and areca nuts together for higher profitability

Later, he moved to Bokakhat, about 200 kilometres away from his home, to work at a forest guard’s house.

“Our parents tried to provide for us the best they could in those circumstances but to do anything more than survive, we really had to work hard,” he says.

In search of better prospects, like many of his peers, Sarbeshwar also went to work at a coal mine in Meghalaya, earning daily wages of just Rs 2 to Rs 4 a day. While it was enough to cover his own expenses at the time, not much would be left to send back home.

"It's normal for someone who has earned Rs 1 to think about how to make it Rs 2, to figure out how to double it. Everyone tries to do that. Many people work really hard, but not everyone manages to break out of that cycle. I was lucky that I was able to," he admits.

‘I knew I’d never be a landowner’

Sarbeswar never gave up on the idea of improving his situation. In the face of adversity, he made a promise: “Thirty years ago, I made a promise to myself. I saw landowners being respected. We had nothing to our name — no land, no work — we didn’t receive that respect. My only goal was to do something that would earn my family and me that honour.”

“I knew I would never be a landowner, nor would I become extremely wealthy, but I promised myself I would work tirelessly to earn that respect. That’s what shaped me into the person I am today — my character, my work, and my commitment,” he adds.

In the early 1980s, in the midst of rising in-state tensions, the people in Assam’s Bodoland Territorial Region, including Sarbeswar's village, began claiming forest land as their own. With no other place to farm, they took matters into their own hands, turning the jungle into usable land for cultivation. Sarbeswar, too, became involved in clearing and preparing the land for farming. He leased a 12-acre plot.

With no formal training but a strong willingness to learn, Sarbeswar began farming with traditional methods. “I did what I saw other elders doing — growing eggplant, chilli, Assam lemon, and other vegetables,” Sarbeswar recalls. However, the methods proved insufficient, and the land lacked the fertility needed to sustain a profitable farm.

“Initial hurdles like inadequate finances for investment into agriculture, lack of proper facilities, and lack of knowledge of scientific methods were always present. Chirang was a backward area,” he admits, reflecting on his early challenges. “But I learnt a great deal about agriculture while working on that leased land. After years of working on other people’s land, I bought a small piece of land in 1995.”

Eager to learn more, an impromptu visit to the agriculture department, in 1998, became a turning point for Sarbeswar. From there, he began working closely with the department, learning about agriculture, improving yields, finding ways to increase his profits each season, and most importantly, intercropping.

Venturing into integrated farming

Popular in Assam, the areca nut crop takes years to start yielding. Even when they do, the yields are often not as high. "Instead of depending solely on one crop, I had learnt about intercropping and how it could be helpful, even necessary, in today's world," says Sarbeswar.

"As the number of people in a family increases, the land keeps getting smaller. To survive, we need to grow multiple crops each year, and have harvests in every season," he explains. He initially grew arecanuts, but over time, added three to four more crops like bananas and turmeric, to ensure a steady income throughout the year.

"Our profits improved a lot. I kept trying new farming methods and realised that intercropping was the key to success," he adds.

Sarbeswar also practices sericulture: the cultivation of silkworms for silk production, enhancing farm diversity and income

Today, Sarbeswar’s farm spans about nine acres, with an additional 15-16 acres of leased land where he practises integrated farming, blending fisheries, piggery, and sericulture. In 2003-04, he embraced horticulture as well with the guidance of the horticulture department.

His nursery has 70,000-75,000 saplings, and is dedicated to training other farmers. His focus is on helping his fellow farmers adopt better practices and improve their livelihoods.

His farm expanded in both size and productivity, and he continued to experiment with new crops, including pineapples and other fruits. He also travelled to places like Odisha, Kolkata, and Andhra Pradesh with the horticulture department of Assam, to study advanced farming practices.

Sarbeshwar’s 32-year-old nephew, Purno Boro, a dedicated farmer, has been learning extensively from him and applying those lessons to his own 16-acre farm. “Bananas are a major crop on my farm, but I also grow papayas and areca nuts,” Purno shares. “We’ve found that by using intercropping techniques year-round, our profits nearly double.”

A passionate learner, he regularly watches YouTube videos to expand his knowledge. "Since I didn’t secure a government job, farming became the best option for me. Having someone like Sarbeshwar to guide me has been crucial in my family’s financial stability,” he says. For the upcoming season, Purno has planted cacao on four acres, intercropped with areca palm trees, and has also introduced king chilli alongside watermelon.

Bringing fish farming into the mix

Sarbeswar’s dedication to improving his farming practices led him to seek out training and knowledge from various sources. In 2007, he attended a week-long training provided by the fishery department, which opened his eyes to the potential of integrating fish farming with agriculture.

“The soil we had wasn’t very fertile, so it wouldn’t yield good crops. We thought that if we created a pond with fish in it, it might yield better results,” he explains.

Sarbeswar decided to incorporate aquaculture into his farming practices, using a combined 2.5 acres of his land for five different ponds. These ponds are home to fingerlings, and he practices pisciculture for about 10 months each year. Initially, Sarbeswar attempted to harvest the fish at the standard six-month mark but found the profits to be unsatisfactory.

With thousands of saplings in his nursery, Sarbeswar is committed to empowering farmers and promoting better agricultural practices

“Zooplankton, hydroplankton — these smaller water creatures, are essential for the fish. They’re very beneficial for their growth, or else the fish won’t thrive. Given that we were making artificial ponds, we decided to use these to help the fish grow,” he adds, emphasising the care he took to ensure his farm’s success.

By adjusting his approach, he also found that combining crops like turmeric, banana, and oranges, and selling cultured fish, all together, could yield better results. For each pond (approximately 0.4 acres), he can generate up to Rs 1.6 lakh in revenue, yielding a Rs 1 lakh profit. In addition to fish, crop cultivation in and around the ponds generates around Rs 70,000 in spending and a Rs 1 lakh profit.

The importance of education and community support

One of Sarbeswar’s core beliefs is the importance of education in farming. He stresses the role of young, educated individuals in modernising agriculture. “These days, young people are very innovative and active. I want to encourage these well-read individuals to get into farming and use tried and tested, scientifically backed methods,” he says. He believes that while traditional farming methods have served their purpose, they are no longer enough to achieve the best results in today’s ever-changing environment.

Sarbeswar also practices piggery, integrating it into his farm for increased productivity and income

Sarbeshwar was awarded the Assam government's third-highest civilian award, the 'Assam Gaurav', for the year 2022-23, and in 2024, his extraordinary journey was honoured with the prestigious Padma Shri award.

Reflecting on this recognition, he says, "I've received a lot of respect, love, and admiration. Today, I also have my own land. But despite these accolades, I believe I'll feel truly fulfilled if I continue helping others, educating them on better farming techniques, and working to improve their lives."

As Sarbeswar continues to guide others in agriculture, he remains committed to ensuring that farming becomes a sustainable and respected profession for future generations.

Edited by Arunava Banerjee, Image courtesy Sarbeswar Basumatary