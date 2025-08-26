From Tomatoes to Turmeric: 8 Plant Pairs That Help Indian Farmers Grow More Without Chemicals

By Raajwrita Dutta 26 August 2025

Companion planting means growing two crops together because they help each other. One may repel pests, another improves the soil or gives shade/support. The result? Fewer chemicals and healthier harvests.

1. Tomato and basil Plant basil near tomatoes to improve flavour and repel pests like aphids and whiteflies. It’s a simple way to protect and improve your crop.

2. Maize and beans Beans climb maize stalks for support and enrich the soil by fixing nitrogen. Together, they increase yields and maintain soil health.

3. Carrot and onion Onions keep carrot flies at bay, while carrots loosen soil for better onion root growth. This combination protects both crops naturally.

4. Cabbage and dill Dill attracts beneficial insects that prey on cabbage pests, protecting your crop without pesticides.

5. Chilli and marigold Marigolds deter nematodes and harmful insects. Plant them beside chillies to keep the crop vibrant and pest-resistant.

6. Potato and garlic Garlic repels aphids and beetles, protecting potatoes from damage. Both plants grow well side by side without competing for nutrients.

7. Cucumber and radish Radishes act as a trap crop, drawing pests away from cucumbers and cutting damage naturally.

8. Beans and spinach Beans enrich the soil with nitrogen; spinach thrives in the shade that the beans provide. It’s ideal for small farms aiming to boost yields.

Try these companion planting combos on your farm to grow healthier crops and enjoy richer harvests.