From Tomatoes to Turmeric: 8 Plant Pairs That Help Indian Farmers Grow More Without Chemicals
By Raajwrita Dutta26 August 2025
Companion planting means growing two crops together because they help each other. One may repel pests, another improves the soil or gives shade/support. The result? Fewer chemicals and healthier harvests.
1. Tomato and basilPlant basil near tomatoes to improve flavour and repel pests like aphids and whiteflies. It’s a simple way to protect and improve your crop.
2. Maize and beansBeans climb maize stalks for support and enrich the soil by fixing nitrogen. Together, they increase yields and maintain soil health.
3. Carrot and onionOnions keep carrot flies at bay, while carrots loosen soil for better onion root growth. This combination protects both crops naturally.
4. Cabbage and dillDill attracts beneficial insects that prey on cabbage pests, protecting your crop without pesticides.
5. Chilli and marigoldMarigolds deter nematodes and harmful insects. Plant them beside chillies to keep the crop vibrant and pest-resistant.
6. Potato and garlicGarlic repels aphids and beetles, protecting potatoes from damage. Both plants grow well side by side without competing for nutrients.
7. Cucumber and radishRadishes act as a trap crop, drawing pests away from cucumbers and cutting damage naturally.
8. Beans and spinachBeans enrich the soil with nitrogen; spinach thrives in the shade that the beans provide. It’s ideal for small farms aiming to boost yields.
Try these companion planting combos on your farm to grow healthier crops and enjoy richer harvests.