Kodaikanal School Teaches Kids To Grow Food & Live Sustainably Without Pressure of Ranks

High up in the misty valleys of Kodaikanal, far away from crowded classrooms and exam anxiety, sits a school that quietly rewrites what education can look like.

At Sholai School, children don’t just read about the world, they actively shape it.

They generate electricity, convert plastic waste into diesel, grow food organically, and learn under open skies. This is not a futuristic experiment. It’s everyday life at a school rooted deeply in purpose and possibility.

A dream that took 7,000 Kilometres to find its home

Sholai School is the life’s work of Brian Jenkins, a teacher who spent 14 years in conventional classrooms before realising that education could be something more liberating.

In 1989, driven by a quiet but powerful dream, Jenkins set off on a 7,000-kilometre journey through Sri Lanka, Nepal, and finally India.

He wasn’t searching for land alone; he was searching for a philosophy. When he arrived in Kodaikanal and found these 70 acres, he knew this was the place where learning could truly breathe.

A campus without pressure, rankings or fear

From the start, Sholai School chose to move against the tide. Only 60 children are admitted, ensuring deep connections rather than competition.

There are no ranks, no rat race, and no pressure to outperform peers. Here, mistakes aren’t treated as failures — they’re seen as acts of courage. Learning doesn’t always happen inside four walls. A laboratory might be a farm, a forest trail, or a hands-on sustainability project.

Teachers, too, step away from traditional hierarchies. They are not gurus on pedestals but companions in learning and mentors who walk alongside children, guiding them not just on how to succeed but on how to live with integrity and awareness.

Learning to live, not just to win

At Sholai, the goal is never to chase marks or medals. Whether it’s choosing between a football match and an exam date or prioritising real-world problem-solving over rote memorisation, the focus remains on living fully in the moment.

Learning, laughter and colour-filled moments at Sholai School, where education grows through joy and connection. Photograph: (Instagram/@sholaischool)

Children learn resilience, empathy, teamwork, and self-belief — lessons that no textbook can fully capture.

Sholai School reminds us that education doesn’t begin and end with books. It unfolds through lived experiences, meaningful work, and freedom of thought.

By trusting children to think independently and engage deeply with the world around them, the school nurtures changemakers, young people who are equipped not just to navigate life but to improve it.

In a world obsessed with outcomes, Sholai dares to slow down, giving children the rare freedom to learn with wonder, live with purpose, and grow into themselves wholeheartedly.





