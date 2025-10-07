From Calm Mornings to Zero Pressure: How a Mom Helped Her 17-YO Daughter Score 100 Percentile in JEE

The interviews and reporting for this story were conducted in February 2025.

The recent results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 Session 1 arrived at a serendipitous moment for Sai Manogna Guthikonda — as if the universe had carefully planned this victory as the perfect birthday gift!

This year, more than 12 lakh candidates took the examination, and 17-year-old Sai Manogna stood out as the only girl among the 14 top scorers nationwide to achieve a 100 percentile — a remarkable feat indeed.

When the results were announced, Sai Manogna’s name echoed with triumph across Andhra Pradesh, bringing not just joy but a whirlwind of media attention and invitations, including the proud moment of meeting the state’s Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu.

Yet, when the camera flashes dim, it’s vital to peek behind the curtains of success.

Just a couple of months ago, the young girl sat at her study desk, books scattered around, feeling the weight of the impending JEE Mains examinations.

Despite her rigorous preparation and previous excellent performances in mock tests, the anxiety of expectations became overwhelming. Nights spent revising formulas, intertwined with brief moments of doubt, had become a daily routine.

But within the sanctuary of their home, her mother, Padmaja Guthikonda, recognised that the pressure had become unbearable for Sai Manogna. She made it her mission to turn their household into a space of support and encouragement.

“Since childhood, she always aimed to do her best, and before the Main exam, there was a lot of pressure. There were times when she felt frustrated because all this can be very overwhelming. She is, after all, just a child. When she’s stressed, her father and I tell her to find balance. We assure her that we won’t scold or punish her; our focus is on her efforts, and that’s what matters. Even if she didn’t get a rank, it would be perfectly fine,” Padmaja recalls in a conversation with The Better India.

This unconditional support from her parents laid the foundation for Sai Manogna’s resilience allowing her to navigate the high-pressure world of competitive exams with confidence. In times of pressure and doubt, her mother’s wisdom and nurturing care became the bedrock of her triumph.

Raising a JEE topper

As a nutritionist and administrative professional at a spine centre in Palnadu district, Andhra Pradesh, Padmaja has always balanced her professional commitments with parenting. She decided to prioritise her children’s formative years, sometimes even at the cost of career growth.

She reflects on a time when she stepped back from more demanding career roles that required long working hours, ensuring she was present during her children’s pivotal academic phases, like high school and preparation for competitive exams.

From childhood, she encouraged a disciplined environment at her home. “We didn’t allow distractions like social media. During the teenage years, kids face a lot of peer pressure and distractions. Back when she was in Class 10, she used Instagram actively. We advised her that it wasn’t the right age for social media, and now, none of us in the family have social media accounts,” Padmaja explains.

Sai Manogna stood out as the only girl among the 14 top scorers nationwide to achieve a 100 percentile.