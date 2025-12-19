From Kitchens to Courtrooms, How Indian Women Get the Job Done in a Saree

Source: iuemag.com

Domestic workers

From washing utensils to caring for children and the elderly, househelps form the backbone of urban and rural households. In homes across the country, women in worn cotton sarees move through stairs, schedules and long hours of labour. Their sarees are chosen for durability and comfort, not display. And yet, within those folds lies dignity, resilience, and skill — a reminder that grace is not about occasion, but about endurance. This World Saree Day, these women remind us that the saree is not a barrier — it is a companion. It bends, stretches, and adapts across professions and social realities. As India’s women continue to work, lead, and care, the saree continues to move with them.