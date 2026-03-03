Meet the Women Turning Idli-Dosa Batter Into Self-Sustaining Home Businesses

Just before the sun has risen, at around 5.30 in the morning, the kitchen of co-sisters Bhavani and Chitra is already alive. The air is thick with the aroma of freshly ground urad dal, and the stone grinder hums steadily as it crushes soaked rice to a coarse consistency.

When the ground dal and rice are mixed, they yield the perfect idli and dosa batter — the kind that has become a beloved breakfast staple in Chennai’s Sowcarpet.

Dominated largely by North Indian communities, with a high population of Gujaratis and Marwaris, Sowcarpet may not be the first place one associates with soft idlis and crisp dosas. Yet the duo’s neighbours and regular customers stop by almost every day to pick up neatly packed portions, ready to steam or sizzle at home.

Neither Bhavani nor Chitra is new to this. For the last 45 years, they have been making batter at home — but only for their family members. It was in December 2025 that they decided to finally monetise their skill.

“We had discharged all our duties, our children have settled down, our grandchildren are now grown up, and Chitra and I thought, now that we are free, why not start something that feels rewarding?” shares 67-year-old Bhavani, as she scoops a little batter from the grinder to check whether the consistency is right.

Meanwhile, Chitra smiles as she packs one litre of batter.

“We have been talking about this for a long time, and finally it has taken shape. We feel happy when others tell us they liked our batter. The happiness we get when a customer walks in and says, ‘Yesterday’s idlis were super soft, please give me another pack of batter,’ cannot be expressed in words,” shares the 56-year-old.

Though it has been only three months since they started their home-based business, they are proud to share that their batter once travelled all the way to Ahmedabad for a customer.

Chitra and Bhavani are married to two brothers and have lived as a joint family ever since. Their batter is something more than just a mixture that makes idlis and dosas.

“We sell what we eat,” the co-sisters say in unison.

“The same batter that we feed our family is what we sell to our customers. Hence, it is served with care, love, and caution,” adds Bhavani.

“We were suddenly asked to prepare eight kg of batter for a client who wanted to take it to his hometown in Ahmedabad,” says Chitra.

On another occasion, they received an order for 10 kg of batter for a function next door.

Three months into their journey, Bhavani and Chitra measure success not in kilograms sold, but in the trust they have built within their neighbourhood. What began as a lifetime of cooking for family has now found a larger circle to nourish.

Their batter is available at Rs 50 per litre. To place your order, call: 99626 41453

In Hyderabad, a second innings through batter

For 33-year-old Shruti in Hyderabad, starting a batter business was not merely about earning an income — it was about reclaiming a part of herself. An engineering graduate from a small town in Andhra Pradesh, she was married soon after completing her studies and moved to Japan with her husband.

For years, she longed to work, earn, and feel a sense of independence. “But life had other plans,” she says.

Family responsibilities arrived early. Raising two children and managing the household meant that pursuing a regular job was no longer practical. When she eventually returned to India, Shruti decided it was time to take the plunge and start something of her own from home.

Shruti now prepares three kinds of batter — idli, dosa, and millet — based entirely on orders she receives. “It has been two months since I started, and it has been so rewarding,” she smiles.

“There was pressure to marry early, and soon I had two children back-to-back. Household responsibilities did not allow me to take up a regular job and earn for myself. Finally, I decided I would start something of my own. The batter business instantly clicked. I had confidence in my preparation, and it is a low-investment venture, so I began by supplying residents in my gated community,” she shares.

The response, she says, has been encouraging, particularly within her community. She focuses on maintaining quality and freshness, ensuring each batch meets the same standards she follows at home.

Her idli batter is priced at Rs 80, dosa batter at Rs 70, and millet batter at Rs 100. To place your order, call: 7075320971

What began as a modest step towards financial independence has grown into a source of confidence and fulfilment — proof that sometimes the simplest ideas can help one rediscover inner strength.





