‘People Said My Life Was Finished’: Kashmir Woman Built a Thriving Rooftop Farm From Nothing, Earns Rs 40000/Month

Bandipora:In 2015, life pushed 32-year-old Asiya Begum to the edge of despair. She lost her husband, who was serving in the Indian Army, during a gunfight in North Kashmir — a tragedy that shattered her emotionally.

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

“People mocked me for being a young widow, and the pressure forced me into a second marriage two years after my husband’s death in 2017. But before I could rebuild my life, another tragedy struck. A devastating fire reduced my entire home to ashes, leaving me and my second husband without shelter once again.”

With no home, no income, and no support from her in-laws, Asiya returned to her father’s house in Nusoo Bandipora — the place she had once left with hopes of building a new life.

Asiya used farming to reinvent her life. Photograph: (Asiya Begum)

“People would say my life was finished,” she recalls. “They believed I couldn’t stand on my own. But my father believed in me when no one else did.”

What began as a desperate struggle for survival slowly transformed into one of Bandipora’s most inspiring stories of resilience. Today, Asiya runs a thriving rooftop vegetable garden and mushroom cultivation unit that earns her Rs 35,000 to Rs 40,000 a month — making her a remarkable example of rural innovation in North Kashmir.

A life rebuilt after loss

Returning to her parental home marked the start of an uphill journey. Grief, trauma, and social pressure weighed heavily on her, but her elderly father became her anchor.

“It all started when I returned to my first husband’s battalion to honour them. The commandant suggested I start mushroom cultivation to keep myself occupied and manage the emotional strain. I began a small-scale mushroom unit in one of my rooms,” she tells The Better India.

Asiya Begum with her indoor mushroom farm. Photograph: (Asiya Begum)

After successfully cultivating mushrooms in her 10x10 ft room, she decided to grow vegetables using the vermicompost produced from the mushrooms. But without any land, this brought its own challenges.

A rooftop becomes a lifeline

Asiya began experimenting on the rooftop of her home, using leftover mushroom compost as the base soil.

“At first, the soil scattered everywhere,” she says. “So I bought plastic baskets and started cultivating vegetables in them.”

What began as a coping mechanism soon turned into a viable enterprise. The rooftop garden flourished, and she started selling vegetables in the local Bandipora markets, though the early days were difficult.

Her rooftop farm now spans 15x25 sq ft, neatly arranged with baskets, trays, and containers — a setup that has inspired many others.

Photograph: (Asiya Begum)

Asiya’s 15x25 sq ft rooftop farm, arranged with baskets, trays, and containers. Photograph: (Asiya Begum)

Over time, the freshness and quality of her produce drew customers directly to her home. Within months, she was earning a steady income, her rooftop becoming the foundation of her economic independence.

“It all started with the idea given to me by the commandant at my husband’s battalion,” she reiterates. “They always motivate me to think positively. Their guidance made me believe I could rebuild everything.”

From mushrooms to seedlings: A growing enterprise

Today, Asiya produces around 50 to 60 kg of mushrooms every month. She not only sells her own produce but also markets mushrooms grown by other women and small farmers in the district. Agriculture authorities routinely direct new growers to her for mentorship — something she never imagined.

Her monthly income comes from multiple streams: Around Rs 20,000 from mushrooms; Rs 10,000 from vegetables; Rs 7,000 to Rs 10,000 from seedlings; and additional earnings from homemade spices.

She grows vegetables year-round — including collard greens, onions, potatoes, brinjals, spinach, chillies, tomatoes, beans, carrots, leafy greens, and a wide range of seedlings.

A plant from Asiya's rooftop farm. Photograph: (Asiya Begum)

Asiya's thriving rooftop farm in Bandipora, Kashmir. Photograph: (Asiya Begum)

“I have customers in Srinagar, Sopore, and other parts of Kashmir who come every season to buy vegetable seedlings from me,” she says.

She sells through home deliveries, direct walk-ins, Bandipora’s main market, and seasonal orders from Srinagar and Sopore.

Nazir Ahmad, a regular customer, says Asiya’s vegetables are “fresher than anything we get in the market”. He adds that her seedlings are organic, healthy, and of better quality than market options.

“I started my own unit after Asiya trained me. Today, I earn enough to support my children,” says Rehana Gul, one of the women Asiya mentored.

An official from the Agriculture Department says Asiya’s model shows that even women without land can start profitable farming. “We stand with women like her who want to innovate and become independent,” he says.

An inspiration for many

In rural Kashmir, where girls are often restricted to household chores, Asiya has become a role model — someone who started with almost nothing and built a sustainable business.

Asiya wants educated girls without jobs to start small units of farming at home to earn a living. Photograph: (Asiya Begum)

“These days, girls complete their education and sit at home waiting for jobs, which are not always available. They can easily earn their livelihood by starting small units, especially if they have land,” she says.

Her bond with her father, Mohd Akbar, remains the emotional core of her journey. “He is my courage,” she says softly. “Without him, I would not have survived any of this.”

Strength, hope and hardwork

From losing her first husband to watching her home burn down, Asiya has faced unimaginable loss. But her rooftop has become a symbol of hope — not just for her, but for many young women.

“Several girls started mushroom units after me. They consult me for marketing and cultivation. Today they earn proudly and support their families. That gives me peace,” she says.

Harvested mushrooms from Asiya's farm Photograph: (Asiya Begum)

Asiya now plans to expand her rooftop farm, add more mushroom varieties, set up a small training centre for women, and participate in Srinagar’s weekly farmers’ markets.

“Nothing comes easily. All this needs hard work, consistency, and the hope of giving a better life to my four children,” she says.

She aims to expand her business further and cultivate more vegetables and spices for the local market. “I earn enough to support my family of seven, including my father. But now this work is not just a livelihood — it is my passion. It helps me forget my pain.”