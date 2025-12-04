From Riverbanks to Mountain Paths: 5 Winter Fairs That Reveal India’s Living Traditions

Winter in India paints an entirely new mood. Lanterns shimmer in temple towns, river confluences turn festive, and village squares fill with craft, music, and the comfort of shared traditions.

Move past the usual favourites like Rann Utsav and Hornbill Festival, and you’ll find winter melas(fairs) that hold stories of culture, community, and craftsmanship. Here are five such fairs worth discovering.

1. Jauljibi Mela, Uttarakhand

At the meeting point of the Kali and Gori rivers in Pithoragarh, the Jauljibi Mela comes alive each November, bringing old Himalayan trade routes into focus once again. Started in 1914, this bustling fair once linked traders from India, Nepal, and Tibet.

Woollens, carpets, horses, medicinal herbs, and Himalayan produce fill the stalls. Nepalese traders arrive with honey, ghee, and herbs, while local families bring jaggery, ghee, and pure-bred mountain horses.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami during the inauguration ceremony of Jauljibi Mela 2024 in Jauljibi, Pithoragarh. Photograph: (Prokerala)

Revived in the 1960s, the mela continues to draw thousands. More than 300 stalls were officially allotted in a recent edition, showing just how strongly the region’s trading tradition still thrives.

2. Baneshwar Fair, Rajasthan

Held in Rajasthan’s Dungarpur district at the confluence of the Som and Mahi rivers, the Baneshwar Fair is one of the largest annual gatherings of the Bhil community. Each January–February, families from Dungarpur, Banswara, Udaipur, and neighbouring parts of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh travel to this riverside spot, creating a lively space for culture and community exchange.

Baneshwar Fair is one of the largest annual gatherings of the Bhil community. Photograph: (Truly India)

A bustling tribal market forms the heart of the fair, with stalls offering handmade bows and arrows, embroidered textiles, bamboo crafts, traditional jewellery, and colourful Pithora paintings. Bhil performers present energetic folk dances, while the district administration and tourism department coordinate cultural programmes that keep this heritage-rich fair thriving.

3. Rongker, Assam

In the hills of Karbi Anglong, the Rongker (or Dehal) festival marks the start of the year with community gatherings, music, and age-old cultural practices.

Rongker is an annual winter time festival of merriment observed by the Karbis of Assam. Photograph: (Utsav.gov)

Held in early January–February after the harvest, Rongker brings the Karbi community together at a central duwan (traditional altar space) where elders lead customary rituals, traditional dances are performed, and symbolic structures are created as part of the festival’s heritage.

4. Cooch Behar Rash Mela, West Bengal

Cooch Behar Rash Mela is one of Bengal’s most anticipated winter gatherings, unfolding around Rash Purnima in November–December.

Rooted in the era of the Koch royal dynasty, the fair stretches across 15–20 lively days filled with performances, local craft stalls, regional food, and vibrant community events that draw visitors of all ages.

Cooch Behar Rash Mela is often held around Rash Purnima in November–December.

Photograph: (Facebook/Cooch Behar-The Heritage Town | Credit: Prosanto Das)

This year, one of the main stages will be named in memory of Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, who recently passed away — a tribute that highlights the cultural bond Cooch Behar shares with the broader Northeast.

5. Bishnupur Mela, West Bengal

Bishnupur Mela, held annually in the last week of December, is one of Bengal’s most loved winter fairs, set against the backdrop of Bishnupur’s iconic terracotta temples. The fair celebrates the region’s craft heritage with stalls showcasing terracotta art, decorative pottery, and the exquisite Baluchari silk sarees.

The mela celebrates the region’s craft heritage with stalls showcasing terracotta art, decorative pottery, and the exquisite Baluchari silk sarees. Photograph: (bishnupurmela.com)

Alongside the craft displays, visitors can enjoy a lively programme of cultural performances. These include classical music from the Bishnupur gharana (a historic school of Hindustani classical music known for its refined, lyrical style), folk shows, and traditional dance. Together, they create a warm mix of artistry, heritage, and local history.

Feature image: Heritage Explorer