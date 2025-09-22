Zubeen Garg, The Heartthrob Of Assam

#thebetterindia

When a voice becomes a heartbeat, even silence can’t stop it from echoing.

Zubeen Garg wasn’t just a singer; he was Assam’s soul set to music.

From Ya Ali to Mon Jai, his songs weren’t just heard, they were felt.

On September 19, 2025, the world lost the man, but the melody lives on — in every home, every heart, every memory.

Watch the journey of the Heartthrob of Assam, a voice that time cannot silence.

#ZubeenGarg#Assam#YaAli#MonJai#LegendLivesOn#IndianMusic#RIP

