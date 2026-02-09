50 Auditions Later: How Mona Singh Went From TV Fame to Silver-Screen Success

If you grew up watching Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, you remember the girl with the braces who walked into an office and changed Indian television forever. If you watched Laal Singh Chaddha, you noticed Mona Singh holding her ground on the big screen, and that stayed with you long after the film ended.

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

These two moments sit years apart, yet they feel connected. Mona’s work has quietly travelled with many of us, from living-room television to cinema halls and now streaming screens. Each role carries a sense of growth, shaped by time and experience rather than sudden success.

That arc invites curiosity. It raises questions about what happened between the braces and the silver screen. The answer lies in years of auditions, long journeys, and steady resolve. This story begins far before fame found her.

The long road before the breakthrough

Mona grew up moving from city to city as the daughter of a veteran of the India–Pakistan war in 1971, learning resilience early in life. When girls her age were exploring careers like becoming an air hostess, she dreamed differently — she wanted to act.

Advertisment

With her father’s belief behind her, Mona Singh chose courage — a choice that shaped every role she took on.

Yet, conscious of the uncertainty in the entertainment world, she initially pursued an air hostess interview at her family’s encouragement, even earning her visa. Deep down, though, she knew her true calling lay elsewhere. That’s when she spoke to her father — and he chose to believe in her dream when few others did.

What followed was not instant success but a grind few see.

Mona spent years travelling long hours from Pune to Mumbai, attending audition after audition. She gave around 50 auditions before landing her first big break — Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, a show that redefined female leads on Indian television and made her a household name.

It wasn’t just about persistence. It was about showing up — day after day — even when the journey was exhausting, filled with rejections, long bus rides, and uncertainty. That’s the kind of resilience only born from belief — the kind her father gave her when she needed it most.

Belief beyond the auditions

When no one else was sure, her father believed.

He didn’t map out her career, didn’t guarantee success, and didn’t shield her from struggle. But he gave her something equally powerful — the freedom and confidence to choose her own path.

Long journeys, countless auditions, and quiet resilience shaped Mona Singh long before success arrived. Photograph: (Zoom Tv)

Mona has often spoken about this gift with gratitude. That early support not only fuelled her fight through countless auditions but also later helped her embrace roles that challenge norms and expectations. From redefining what a leading character could be to impactful performances in films like Laal Singh Chaddha and series like Mistry and The Ba**ds of Bollywood, she has stayed true to her craft while evolving with the industry.

Today, her story paints the perfect picture of believing in yourself, even when the odds seem stacked. It’s about the kind of support that doesn’t shout but simply trusts.

Sources:

‘From TV to films, Mona Singh continues to captivate audiences with every comeback’: by Pritinanda Behera for India Today, Published on 8 October 2025.







