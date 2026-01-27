Meet the Women Officers Who Took Charge at India’s 77th Republic Day Parade

CRPF Assistant Commandant Simran Bala
CRPF Assistant Commandant Simran Bala created history at the 77th Republic Day parade by leading an all-male contingent of 147 personnel on Kartavya Path. The 26-year-old officer from Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, marched with the battalion to the CRPF anthem, marking a rare and powerful moment of leadership. She became the first woman from her district and the first female officer to command a full male party at the national parade.
Akshita Dhankhar
Flight Lieutenant Akshita Dhankhar of the Indian Air Force unfurled the national flag with President Droupadi Murmu at the 77th Republic Day parade, marking a moment of honour and the rising role of women in uniform. Hailing from Haryana, Dhankar’s journey from NCC cadet to IAF officer reflects discipline, legacy, and determination, with her father also having served in the force.
Captain Harshita Yadav
Captain Harshita Yadav led a rare and striking contingent of ‘animal soldiers’ at the Republic Day parade, where Bactrian camels and Zanskar ponies marched down Kartavya Path alongside thousands of troops. Their disciplined presence during the grand ceremony highlighted India’s unique military traditions. It also celebrated the enduring bond between the armed forces and the animals that serve with them.
Captain Samira Z Buttar
Captain Samira Zeenat Buttar, a fourth-generation Army officer from Chandigarh, led the Integrated Operations Centre (IOC) tableau at the Republic Day parade, symbolising modern integrated warfare.
Assistant Commandant Seema Nag and Assistant Commandant Naveen Kumari
All-women contingents of the CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) and SSB (Sashastra Seema Bal) marched down Kartavya Path under the leadership of Assistant Commandants Seema Nag and Naveen Kumari, presenting a salute to the President Droupadi Murmu.
SSB Inspector Shahnaz and CRPF Constable Seema Pundir
SSB Inspector Shahnaz, accompanied by 18 fellow soldiers, and CRPF Constable Seema Pundir, with 11 comrades, led the Sarvatr Suraksha formation down Kartavya Path.
Assistant Commandant Nishi Sharma
The all-women Indian Coast Guard (ICG) contingent was led by Assistant Commandant Nishi Sharma, with support from Assistant Commandants Apurva Gautam Hore, Lakshita, and Hardik. Embodying their motto, ‘Vayam Rakshamah – We Protect,’ the team showcased India’s maritime strength and dedication to safety, highlighting the ICG’s role in safeguarding the nation’s 11,098-km coastline.