Meet the Women Officers Who Took Charge at India’s 77th Republic Day Parade

CRPF Assistant Commandant Simran Bala created history at the 77th Republic Day parade by leading an all-male contingent of 147 personnel on Kartavya Path. The 26-year-old officer from Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, marched with the battalion to the CRPF anthem, marking a rare and powerful moment of leadership. She became the first woman from her district and the first female officer to command a full male party at the national parade.