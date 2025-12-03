France Honours Indian WWII Heroine Who Braved Nazi-Occupied France as a Radio Operator

In the quiet shadows of a Parisian apartment, her fingers would dance across the keys of a portable wireless set, the soft clack-clack-clack of Morse code a stark contrast to the pounding of her heart.

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

Each carefully encoded message was a lifeline. This was the clandestine life of Noor Inayat Khan — a woman whose story reads like a riveting novel, but whose courage and sacrifice were profoundly real.

Decades after she made the ultimate sacrifice in the dark days of World War II, France has ensured her memory will continue to fly high, honouring the British-Indian spy with a beautiful new postage stamp. This poignant tribute adds another chapter to the legacy of a most unlikely war hero.

The French postal service, La Poste, honoured Noor with a stamp issued to honour the "Figures of the Resistance" who fought against Nazi Germany.

A postage stamp shows Noor Inayat Khan, a descendent of the 18th-century Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan, among a dozen war heroes and heroines honoured by France. Photograph: (PTI)

She is among a dozen war heroes and heroines chosen on the set of stamps issued this month to mark 80 years since the end of World War II. However, she has become the only Indian-origin woman to be honoured with a commemorative postage stamp.

A childhood of music, art, and an unexpected destiny

Born in 1914 to an Indian Sufi musician father (descendant of 18th-century Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan) and an American mother, Noor spent her early years between London and Paris, growing up with poetry, music, and gentle spiritual teachings rather than anything that resembled war.

But when Nazi forces marched into France, Noor and her family fled to Britain. She joined the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force (WAAF), and on 8 February 1943, with barely any combat background, she was recruited into Britain’s wartime Special Operations Executive (SOE).

Noor Inayat Khan played the veena in addition to the piano and harp. Photograph: (Nekbakht Foundation/Federal)

Her mission was to be a clandestine radio operator in occupied Paris. In June 1943, Noor became the first woman radio operator Britain ever sent to occupied France, transmitting vital intelligence for the Allied forces.

A bravery that outlived death

After weeks of operating under constant threat, Noor was betrayed and captured by the Gestapo. She was interrogated repeatedly, tortured, and yet refused to reveal any information. She was eventually deported to Dachau concentration camp and executed on 13 September 1944, at only 30.

The last word she is believed to have shouted before her death was “Liberté.” Freedom.

A legacy the world continues to honour

Posthumously, Noor received some of the world’s highest honours — the George Cross from Britain and the Croix de Guerre and French Resistance Medal from France.

In 2014, Britain issued a stamp commemorating her. Now, in 2025, France has followed — unveiling a new stamp featuring Noor in her WAAF uniform, honouring her as one of the country’s bravest resistance fighters.

Why Noor matters today

Noor Inayat Khan’s story is not just about espionage or wartime heroism. It is about standing up for freedom when you could easily walk away. About a young Indian-origin woman in 1940s Europe, defying every expectation placed upon her.

With this new stamp, France doesn’t just honour a wartime spy — it honours a remarkable human being whose life reminds us that bravery often looks like quiet conviction rather than grand gestures.

Noor once wrote stories for children. She loved the veena. She believed in kindness.

And yet she stood up to an empire of terror.

Today, a small stamp ensures the world remembers her — not as a shadowy figure of wartime secrecy, but as a symbol of ethical courage that still feels urgently relevant.

Sources:



France Honours British Indian Spy Noor Inayat Khan With New Postage Stamp: by Press Trust of India, for NDTV, published on 23 November 2025