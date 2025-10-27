In Pics: Mocked for Working at a Crematorium, This Bengal Woman Has Performed 5000+ Last Rites

From paperwork to ashes, Tumpa handles every step of the final journey with care and precision.

A day in her life at the crematorium

Tumpa’s day begins at 8 am and often ends long after sunset. “The dead person’s details must be recorded first,” she explains while writing in the register. She then prepares the furnace, checks the system, and oversees the cremation until it’s complete — a process that can take over three hours. Afterward, she hands the ashes to grieving families and cleans the furnace for the next. In a decade, she has cremated more than 5,000 people. “Dead bodies don’t scare me,” she says. “It’s some of the living who do.” Her words carry the wisdom of someone who has seen humanity stripped to its most vulnerable state.