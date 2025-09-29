Once an IT Professional, Now the Force Behind 500+ Tribal Artisans Keeping India’s Crafts Alive

“There was a time when orders stopped coming. The demand vanished, and I thought I had no choice but to leave my art behind. Without work, how could I feed my family or keep the tradition alive?” says Sanjay Sangle, a Warli artist from a small village in Maharashtra’s Raigad district.

His story is not unique. Across India, thousands of tribal artisans have faced similar hardships in recent years. The rise of mass-produced goods, shifting consumer preferences, and changing urban tastes have pushed many traditional crafts to the brink of extinction.

Generations of heritage, preserved through patient handwork, seemed at risk of disappearing. For artists like Sanjay, whose Warli paintings embody the tribal heritage of Maharashtra, this period was especially grim. The intricate patterns and symbolic imagery that once adorned homes and festivals faded into obscurity as financial struggles mounted.

Yet, amid these challenges, a new story began to emerge — one of resilience and hope, driven by individuals determined to keep ancient crafts alive. At the heart of this story is Shweta Menon, founder of Truly Tribal.

Roots in Chhindwara: Heritage and purpose

Shweta hails from Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh, nestled in one of India’s largest tribal belts and once the capital of the Gondwana kingdom. For her, tribal life was not exotic but an everyday reality. “We saw tribal life not as something distant but as a way of life,” she reflects.

Shweta, inspired by her upbringing among tribal communities, founded Truly Tribal to empower Indian artisans.

Though Marwari by heritage, her family lived alongside tribal communities, naturally absorbing their culture. She says, unlike the stereotype of Marwari households, her family placed a strong emphasis on education.

“Education was everything to us. The elders in our family always encouraged us to study and excel. It gave me a broad perspective and the confidence to dream beyond the immediate,” she tells The Better India.

Still, her heart was drawn to the arts and crafts around her. A conversation with her father, Ramnarayan Maheshwari, gave her clarity. “My father once told me — anyone can raise their own child, even a cow can do that. But if I can help someone else to raise their child, support people outside my own family, then I can bring a real difference.”

“That changed how I saw business,” she says. “I did not want to only sell products, I wanted to build a platform that genuinely helped people, giving them dignity and economic independence.”

Truly Tribal bridges the gap between tribal artisans and the market.

Her husband, Ranjit Menon, has been a solid supporter of this vision from the beginning. A fellow IT professional, he provided strategic guidance and moral support throughout this journey. “His belief in the cause and practical insights have helped shape Truly Tribal into what it is today,” she shares gratefully.

Identifying the artisan world: Harsh realities

Shweta’s entry into tribal crafts was not accidental; it was a revelation. Early on, she bought a handcrafted piece from a tribal artisan community, captivated by its intricate beauty and cultural depth.

However, her initial excitement soon turned to disillusionment when she learnt the dark truth behind the craft’s journey to market.

“The artist who created that piece was paid only a tiny fraction of the final selling price,” she recalls. Middlemen dominated the supply chain, leaving artisans with little for their immense labour.

Artisans faced delayed payments, inconsistent orders, and undervalued sales. “Buying a craft or two was not enough. There had to be a better way, one that respected the dignity and skills of the artisans,” she says.

The platform directly connects over 500 artisans across 18 states with consumers, enhancing their incomes.

Thus, Truly Tribal was born in July 2015 — a platform connecting artisans directly with consumers, eliminating exploitative intermediaries, and creating awareness about vanishing art forms.

“While we have made progress, many artisans still face these challenges. Our mission continues to build sustainable livelihoods and revive pride in these timeless crafts,” she admits.

Leaving technology behind

Before Truly Tribal, Shweta built a career in computer engineering at TCS. But she wanted to connect her work with people and heritage. “Technology is fascinating,” she explains, “but I realised I wanted to connect my work with real people and heritage.”

Her decision was deeply valued by artisans. “Outsiders often view our crafts as mere products, failing to recognise the sweat and skill involved,” says Sanjay. “Shweta ma’am’s choice to work with us showed her respect for our art and lives. This encouragement has inspired me to pursue Warli art with renewed passion.”

The exploitation gap

She recalls one incident that exposed the gap between market value and artisan earnings. “Around 2013 or 2014, during a visit to a museum, I bought a couple of paintings from an artist. Later, I saw similar pieces online being sold for around Rs 15,000 each. Curious, I asked the artist about the difference.”

“He told me with a smile that a big buyer had purchased his work, but he had received Rs 2,500 per painting. That moment was a stark revelation,” she says.

The platform’s success in handling large orders demonstrates the scalability and economic impact of traditional crafts.

Although access and earnings have improved, she admits exploitation persists. “It remains an ongoing challenge that we are committed to addressing, continually trying to promote greater transparency and fairness.”

Changing attitudes towards craft

Initially, many artisans did not want their children to inherit the trade, associating it with poverty and hardship. But as Truly Tribal grew, perceptions started to shift. “Now, many want their children to learn and carry the legacy forward,” says Shweta.

Yogesh Malakar, a 26-year-old young Pichwai artist from Rajasthan, agrees. “I want the young people in my village to understand the value of our traditional art. It warms my heart to see them, both girls and boys, some as young as 19 years, come to me with genuine interest and enthusiasm to learn.”

More than a marketplace

After struggling with exhibitions and direct sales, Truly Tribal pivoted in 2018–19 towards B2B partnerships to build more sustainable and long-term growth with corporates, Events, export houses, social organisations, and business networks. As the founder explains, “We realised that reaching out to corporates, events and export houses would create steady demand and more opportunities for our artisans. Exhibitions were important, but building lasting partnerships was the key to real impact. This model also helps in expanding the awareness of the Indian craft in the large cities, which is otherwise very less.”

Her extensive travels to artisan hubs, from Nirona village in Kutch to museums and craft centres across India, helped build trusting relationships with craftspeople. She shares, “Every time I travel, I make it a point to visit local artisans and their workshops. These connections are the heart of Truly Tribal; they guarantee our work stays rooted in authenticity.”

The platform collaborates closely with artisans to design and develop new pieces, balancing innovation with tradition.

Artisans have found new hope and economic stability through Truly Tribal.

Transparency is central to the platform’s ethos. “We never negotiate with artists below fair rates. I believe in complete transparency; artisans know exactly what they earn and how products are priced. That trust keeps our community strong and committed,” she says. Many artisans who joined years ago continue to work with them, benefiting from both stability and the freedom to take on additional work.

Truly Tribal supports over 150 artisan clusters, comprising more than 500 artisans across 18 states in India. These artisans represent over 25 traditional Indian art forms — including Warli, Pichwai paintings, terracotta pottery, bamboo crafts, tribal jewellery, and many others. Many of these art forms have origins dating back at least 300 years or even thousands of years, preserving centuries of cultural heritage.

Impact At Scale:

Artisans are paid on a project basis, with earnings varying according to the complexity and scale of work. Some artisan clusters now earn between Rs 1–10 lakh annually, with a few crossing Rs 10 lakh.

One notable recent achievement was fulfilling a bulk order of over 1,00,000 pens and keychains, each adorned with intricate tribal motifs. This massive order, placed with Sanjay Sangle and his team, marked a turning point for many artisans who had struggled to find steady work. This order helped Sanjay Sangle form a cluster of 15–20 women artisans in his village and train them in this art. “Financial stability is one aspect, but the social impact is even greater. When women artisans earn their own income, they gain respect in their families and communities. They become decision-makers and changemakers,” Sanjay adds.

Technological integration allows the artisans to innovate, maintaining tradition while adapting to modern needs.

In FY 2024-25, Truly Tribal revenue crossed Rs 1.25 crore collectively, directly improving access to livelhood, education, healthcare, and nutrition for artisan families.

Tradition meets innovation

Sanjay, who began Warli art in 2002, found renewed purpose through Truly Tribal, especially during COVID-19, when Truly tribal trained associated artisans in conducting online art masterclasses. He began online workshops, expanding the craft’s reach.

Yogesh adapted Pichwai paintings for modern homes, creating utility coasters, trays, and keyholders, to décor for modern homes. “Tradition does not mean standing still. With the right support, we can innovate and grow,” he says.

Corporate partners like Vulkan India have been crucial. “For over five years, we have chosen Truly Tribal for our gifting,” says Rajesh Mishra, MD of Vulkan India. “Our foreign visitors, especially from Germany and the USA, appreciate these handcrafted items. Many display them proudly in their homes.”

A collector himself, Mishra owns 125 handcrafted pieces. “These crafts carry stories, heritage, and identity. Giving such gifts uplifts the communities behind them.”

“My wife and children love the handicrafts at home. Whenever visitors come, they always notice and ask about the origins, where in India these pieces come from, and who the artisans are,” he adds. As Shweta says, “This is precisely what Truly Tribal is aiming to achieve, where these art pieces become the conversation point at home and workplaces.”

Shweta's efforts have fundamentally changed the artisans' community.

This curiosity reflects a broader trend among conscious Indian buyers who seek not just beautiful objects but also meaningful connections to the craft and its makers. Mishra also recalls promoting Indian art as gifts for his daughter’s wedding, an example of how these crafts are being woven into personal and cultural celebrations.

He praises Truly Tribal’s convenience, noting prompt delivery and easy ordering from photos, encouraging ongoing collaborations.

A shared responsibility

For Shweta, preserving crafts begins at home. “COVID-19 made me reflect seriously. India is the biggest consumer market. If we consume and gift our own handicrafts, we sustain livelihoods and strengthen community identity, while keeping business beneficial at the same time.” ”

The story of Truly Tribal highlights that preserving India’s tribal and folk heritageis a shared responsibility. When consumers, businesses, and communities value handmade goods, they honour culture and uplift artisans.

From hardship to hope, the journeys of artisans like Sanjay, Yogesh, and many more, and entrepreneurs like Shweta, prove that tradition can thrive today.

Edited by Pranita Bhat