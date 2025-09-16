It’s Almost Time: What Do a Solar Mill, an Elephant Corridor & a Village Revolution Have in Common? Find Out at TBI Showcase 2025

The countdown is on.
Not every hero seeks attention. Many simply get to work — healing, teaching, planting, or protecting — driven by purpose, not praise.
Now their moment is almost here. In just two days, on 18 September 2025 at 6 pm, their work will take centre stage.
Optum Presents The Better India Showcase, supported by M3M Foundation, is not just an awards night. It is a live celebration of everyday changemakers whose grit and determination are shaping a better India.
Meet the changemakers behind the shift
From remote villages to bustling cities, these changemakers prove that transformation comes through persistence and vision.
In Kerala, Vivek Menon, co-founder of the Wildlife Trust of India, has safeguarded 101 elephant corridors and led anti-poaching drives. In Gurugram, 17-year-old Aayan Chopra is tackling pollution with ‘Project Surya Chakra’, a solar-powered flour mill.
Rajasthan’s Ruma Devi, once a school dropout, revived traditional embroidery and empowered 30,000 rural women through collective enterprise, while fellow Rajasthani Sundaram Verma developed a one-litre water tree-planting method that helped 60,000 trees thrive in arid soil.
In Punjab, Umendra Dutt’s Kheti Virasat Mission has guided thousands of farmers toward organic practices, and in Assam, Dr Ravi Kannan has turned a modest rural hospital into a comprehensive cancer care centre offering free treatment.
Together, these heroes, along with more changemakers, show how one idea, pursued with dedication, can reshape communities and futures.
What is the TBI Showcase?
The Better India’s first-ever live event, the Showcase recognises the everyday changemakers — teachers, farmers, doctors, creators, and innovators — whose relentless efforts are improving lives and communities.
What’s in store?
Real stories, real heroes
Powerful glimpses into the journeys of changemakers who rarely seek recognition.
Rap, reels, and tributes
Performances and short films that bring these stories to life.
The big reveal
Winners across nine impactful categories will be announced live:
- TBI Agri Changemaker
- TBI Woman Changemaker
- TBI Water Warrior (category sponsor: Bisleri)
- TBI Education Changemaker
- TBI Health Changemaker (category sponsor: Optum)
- TBI Sustainability Changemaker
- TBI Social Impact Changemaker
- TBI Creator for Good
- TBI Young Innovator
Each category highlights acts of courage, purpose, and lasting change.
How to watch live
No passes. No tickets. Just tune in and be inspired.
Note: The Better India Showcase 2025 will be held on 18 September. The full livestream premieres for everyone on 19 September 2025 at 6 pm.
19 September, 2025 | 6 pm
[Click here to watch the TBI Showcase 2025 LIVE]
The stories don’t end here
The Showcase may last just one evening, but the recognition continues long after the event. Winners — and several nominees — will be featured across The Better India platforms through:
- Video documentaries
- In-depth written stories
- Short reels and social content
The true power of recognition lies in what follows the applause. These stories will move beyond the stage and continue to inspire well past September.
Save the date and celebrate with us
Optum Presents The Better India Showcase, supported by M3M Foundation, is not just a one-night event; it is the beginning of a movement. It is where courage meets recognition, and stories that often go unheard finally get the spotlight they deserve.
Save the date. Be there live. Celebrate India’s real heroes.