It’s Almost Time: What Do a Solar Mill, an Elephant Corridor & a Village Revolution Have in Common? Find Out at TBI Showcase 2025

The countdown is on.

Not every hero seeks attention. Many simply get to work — healing, teaching, planting, or protecting — driven by purpose, not praise.

Now their moment is almost here. In just two days, on 18 September 2025 at 6 pm, their work will take centre stage.

Optum Presents The Better India Showcase, supported by M3M Foundation, is not just an awards night. It is a live celebration of everyday changemakers whose grit and determination are shaping a better India.

Meet the changemakers behind the shift

From remote villages to bustling cities, these changemakers prove that transformation comes through persistence and vision.

In Kerala, Vivek Menon, co-founder of the Wildlife Trust of India, has safeguarded 101 elephant corridors and led anti-poaching drives. In Gurugram, 17-year-old Aayan Chopra is tackling pollution with ‘Project Surya Chakra’, a solar-powered flour mill.

TBI Showcase 2025 will honour changemakers like Ruma Devi, who has generated employment for over 30,000 women artisans from Rajasthan.

Rajasthan’s Ruma Devi, once a school dropout, revived traditional embroidery and empowered 30,000 rural women through collective enterprise, while fellow Rajasthani Sundaram Verma developed a one-litre water tree-planting method that helped 60,000 trees thrive in arid soil.

In Punjab, Umendra Dutt’s Kheti Virasat Mission has guided thousands of farmers toward organic practices, and in Assam, Dr Ravi Kannan has turned a modest rural hospital into a comprehensive cancer care centre offering free treatment.

Together, these heroes, along with more changemakers, show how one idea, pursued with dedication, can reshape communities and futures.

What is the TBI Showcase?

The Better India’s first-ever live event, the Showcase recognises the everyday changemakers — teachers, farmers, doctors, creators, and innovators — whose relentless efforts are improving lives and communities.

What’s in store?

Real stories, real heroes

Powerful glimpses into the journeys of changemakers who rarely seek recognition.

Real heroes do not seek the spotlight, but their work deserves the attention.

Rap, reels, and tributes

Performances and short films that bring these stories to life.

The big reveal

Winners across nine impactful categories will be announced live:

TBI Agri Changemaker

TBI Woman Changemaker

TBI Water Warrior (category sponsor: Bisleri)

TBI Education Changemaker

TBI Health Changemaker (category sponsor: Optum)

TBI Sustainability Changemaker

TBI Social Impact Changemaker

TBI Creator for Good

TBI Young Innovator

Each category highlights acts of courage, purpose, and lasting change.

How to watch live

No passes. No tickets. Just tune in and be inspired.

Note: The Better India Showcase 2025 will be held on 18 September. The full livestream premieres for everyone on 19 September 2025 at 6 pm.

19 September, 2025 | 6 pm

[Click here to watch the TBI Showcase 2025 LIVE] Follow The Better India on social media for live updates, reminders, and highlights.

TBI Showcase is putting the spotlight on changemakers driving India's clean energy revolution with solar power

The stories don’t end here

The Showcase may last just one evening, but the recognition continues long after the event. Winners — and several nominees — will be featured across The Better India platforms through:

Video documentaries

In-depth written stories

Short reels and social content

The true power of recognition lies in what follows the applause. These stories will move beyond the stage and continue to inspire well past September.

Save the date and celebrate with us

Optum Presents The Better India Showcase, supported by M3M Foundation, is not just a one-night event; it is the beginning of a movement. It is where courage meets recognition, and stories that often go unheard finally get the spotlight they deserve.

Save the date. Be there live. Celebrate India’s real heroes.