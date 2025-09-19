From Teenagers to 80-YO Legends: The Night India’s Real Changemakers Took the Spotlight

A celebration of impact over glamour

Forget red carpets and paparazzi flashbulbs. On 18 September 2025, The Ashok Hotel in New Delhi shimmered under blue carpets and an eco-friendly tree installation marking the history of The Better India, carefully curated and created by our creative team. Interactive kiosks showcasing grassroots innovations and curated photo walls transformed the venue into a living gallery of hope.

A special congratulatory message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened the evening, praising the changemakers’ contributions to a stronger, more compassionate India. Panel discussions and deep conversations were a mainstay; everywhere you turned, someone was honouring, hoping for, and working toward a better India. Even the decor — simple, thoughtful, and subtly lit — was designed to make guests feel like family.

Panel discussions and deep conversations were a mainstay. (Image courtesy: Leila Badyari)

Walking through a sky of possibilities

The corridor to the convention hall looked like an endless sky — white and blue hues punctuated by tall banners of real heroes. Guests paused mid-step to point out familiar faces and whispered stories about them. Local blooms in upcycled vases adorned tables, making the grand hall feel less like a ceremony and more like a shared community dinner.

The quiet frenzy behind the curtain

In the days leading up, the TBI team juggled quick flights, mini reunions, and late-night coordination calls. Backstage, cue cards were rewritten minutes before showtime, banners straightened, and tech crews rehearsed every transition. Founder Dhimant Parekh and Co-founder Anuradha Kedia greeted each guest warmly.

Everywhere you turned, someone was honouring, hoping for, and working toward a better India. (Image courtesy: Vidya Gowri Venkatesh)

Naru Radhakrishnan, CEO of The Better India, was a steady and encouraging presence, personally checking on small details while later moderating a thoughtful panel discussion on building ecosystems for a green economy.



“It’s not easy to create something this warm at this scale,” says Leila Badyari Castelino, chief editor, English, The Better India. “But nights like this spark a ripple effect; faces that may not be easily recognised today will soon become the real celebrities of this nation.”

The team members’ synchronised efforts were everywhere: guiding jury members, briefing stagehands, adjusting lighting, and ensuring every changemaker felt valued. Sonali Chander, the evening’s MC, carried the programme with warmth and energy, her poised introductions and friendly asides making even first-time guests feel like part of the TBI family. Sponsors Optum and M3M Foundation worked hand in hand with staff to ensure the Showcase felt meaningful rather than corporate.

Accessibility and sustainability at the core

Wheelchair-friendly paths and sign language interpreters weren’t afterthoughts; they were woven into the planning. Eco-friendly decor, cloth napkins, recycled-paper handouts, and NDMC’s waste management partnership reflected TBI’s promise: up to 80% of the event’s waste will be upcycled, ensuring the evening’s impact extended beyond the stage.

The changemaker's humility lit up the blue carpet. (Image courtesy: Vidya Gowri Venkatesh)

Nine stories of change

The Showcase honoured changemakers across nine categories — health, sustainability, education, social impact, agriculture, young innovators, women-led change, water warriors, and creators for good. Their humility lit up the blue carpet, each recognition a testament to the power of local action and collective hope. Among the audience were teenagers like Uday Bhatia’s brother, who accepted an award on Uday’s behalf, and octogenarian legends Dr Prakash and Dr Mandakini Amte, underscoring the Showcase’s intergenerational spirit.

Words that moved a room

The highlight came when B V R Subrahmanyam, CEO of NITI Aayog, said simply:

“I read The Better India every day.”

In that moment, the applause swelled, and it felt as if India was hugging itself. Jury members nodded, changemakers exchanged smiles, and sponsors looked on, reminded of why they support this movement.

As certificates were handed out and stories shared, conversations spilled into the corners of the hall. (Image courtesy: Leila Badyari)

“It feels so good to be here today. We usually have award functions for celebrities, but this is one of a kind,” said Dushyant Dubey (StBroseph), nominee for the Creator for Good Award. “Each one of those present here are people who have given up their high-paying careers to selflessly serve India and its people. My heart is filled with nothing but gratitude.”

A night that lives beyond its blue carpets

As certificates were handed out and stories shared, conversations spilled into the corners of the hall. People swapped numbers, forged collaborations, and congratulated each other like old friends. The Showcase ended not with glamour, but with a shared meal that felt intimate and heartfelt. Even as lights dimmed and chairs were folded, small clusters lingered — reluctant to let go of the energy in the room.

Missed the live evening? You can stream highlights of the Optum Presents The Better India Showcase, supported by the M3M Foundation, to relive every story of hope and impact.

The Better India Showcase 2025 wasn’t just an event — it was a spark for many futures, carried forward by those who believe change is possible and by those already making it happen.

Edited by Pranita Bhat