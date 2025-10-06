Meet Sakshi Sawhney, Amritsar’s 1st Woman DC Who Led the Rescue of 900 Flood Victims

When devastating floods hit Ajnala in Amritsar, more than 20 villages were submerged, leaving thousands of residents stranded and uncertain about their survival.

Families were cut off from the outside world, livestock remained trapped, and essential supplies were out of reach. Amid the chaos, one figure rose to the occasion with calm resolve and decisive action — Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney, the first woman to hold the post in Amritsar.

Within just 24 hours, she coordinated a large-scale rescue operation, working closely with the Army, NDRF, SDRF, and Red Cross. Her leadership led to the successful rescue of over 900 people, with boats and all-terrain vehicles deployed to reach even the most remote areas.

Sawhney immediately converted schools into shelters, providing families with food, clean water, and medical care.

In villages where people were reluctant to evacuate, she made sure that supplies were delivered directly to their homes. Rather than overseeing the response from a distance, she walked through floodwaters herself, listening to villagers’ concerns and offering reassurance face-to-face.

A round-the-clock control room responded to every call for help. Once the floodwaters began to recede, she directed inspections of homes, schools, and hospitals to prevent further risks and guarantee public safety.

Her presence brought not just relief but comfort to the affected communities. Many residents, particularly women and the elderly, were deeply moved by her compassion and hands-on approach.

Sakshi graduated with a BA LLB from NALSAR University of Law in Hyderabad, where she topped her class and won eight gold medals.

Although she narrowly missed selection in her first UPSC attempt, she persevered and secured an All India Rank of six in her second attempt. Her leadership during the floods reflects the spirit of public service and serves as an inspiration for aspiring civil servants across the country.