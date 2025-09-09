How 1 Officer Converted an Abandoned Train Coach into a 'Hospital on Wheels', Helping 1000+ Railway Workers

The interviews and reporting for this story were conducted in February 2025.

The sound of train whistles and the rumble of carriages define life in Bhusawal, a railway town tucked away in Maharashtra’s Khandesh region. Here, the railway isn’t just infrastructure—it’s a way of life. But while the town is well-connected by tracks, healthcare remains out of reach for many. Railway workers and their families, spread across remote pockets of the region, often find themselves racing against time when medical emergencies strike, with no immediate help in sight.

Against this backdrop of struggle and uncertainty, Rudra, the hospital on wheels, has become more than just a medical service—it’s a beacon of hope. For countless railway workers and their families, who once saw healthcare as an unreachable privilege, Rudra now brings healing right to their doorstep.

This powerful initiative is driven by Ity Pandey, the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) for Bhusawal, whose creative thinking has turned a simple idea into a life-saving reality.

She is a seasoned officer with over 26 years of experience in the Indian Railways, is popular for her ability to think outside the box and push boundaries. A gold medallist in psychology from the University of Allahabad, she has served across various divisions, including Western Railway in Mumbai and Central Railway, before taking charge in Bhusawal as the Divisional Railway manager.

This train brings doctors to railway workers

“I conceived the idea of a ‘hospital on wheels’ because we wanted to provide medical aid to our injured employees. With more than 25,000 railway workers and their families spread across vast, remote areas, many did not have access to the essential healthcare or timely diagnoses needed to prevent worsening health issues. The remoteness of these areas, coupled with the shortage of medical professionals, aggravated the problem,” she tells The Better India.



The 'hospital on wheels' caters to railway workers and their families in remote villages

“Our employees work in challenging conditions, and many of them live in isolated regions like Chalisgaon, Murtizapur, and Badnera,” she explains. “Seeking medical help is difficult because they have to travel to the Divisional Railway Hospital in Bhusawal, which is time-consuming. Many of our workers, especially those on the tracks, suffer from injuries that go untreated. This leads to long-term health complications that can easily be prevented with the right care,” she explains.

Rudra, the ‘hospital on wheels,’ is no ordinary train coach—it’s a moving lifeline. Housed within a 3-AC coach, this mobile hospital rolls across remote railway divisions every fortnight, bringing crucial medical care to employees who often have nowhere else to turn. From health check-ups to specialist consultations, it ensures that those working tirelessly on the tracks get the healthcare they deserve—right where they are.

The extraordinary makeover of a forgotten train coach

But turning this ambitious idea into a reality was not an easy task. “Getting the mechanical department to release an old coach proved to be a difficult duty in the beginning,” recalls the Divisional Railway manager. “These coaches are crucial for emergencies, but I knew that this initiative would have a long-term positive impact on the health of our workers. Once the department understood the broader benefits, we got the green signal to proceed,” she says.

Once approval was granted, an old coach was dispatched from the Matunga Central Railway workshop in Mumbai to Bhusawal. The next step was to renovate an old 3-AC train coach into a fully functional mobile medical unit. The skilled workshop staff in Bhusawal worked tirelessly to equip it with all the necessary medical facilities, ensuring it could deliver healthcare services wherever needed.



The 'hospital on wheels' has an ECG machine, blood collection facilities, and a general consultation unit.

“The coach was stripped down to its bare frame, then fitted with partitions, wooden panelling, and new flooring. We made sure to include all the essential medical equipment, such as an ECG machine, blood collection facilities, and a general consultation unit. Additionally, we installed a gynaecological examination table to ensure we could cater to female patients as well,” explains Ity Pandey.

“The refurbishing process was long and challenging, but we were determined to get it right,” she adds. “We utilised our in-house expertise at the railway workshops, which saved costs and guaranteed that we could build a robust and well-equipped unit that would serve our workers effectively.”



The first camp was held in Chalisgaon on 18 January 2025

The other hurdle was ensuring that the project could run efficiently without draining additional resources. Officer Pandey was determined to avoid incurring extra costs, so the team focused on repurposing existing resources. “We didn’t need to request additional funds for the project,” she says. “The idea was to make use of the resources we already had. We took an old coach, repurposed it, and used the allocated hospital budget to fund the transformation. This approach made sure that we didn’t create any additional financial burden.”

The mobile hospital is designed not only to offer immediate care but also to confirm continuity of treatment. Every patient diagnosed by the doctors associated with the Rudra team receives a unique ID, which allows for follow-up treatment at the Divisional Railway Hospital in Bhusawal or in the next camp. This system ensures that no one falls through the cracks and that each patient receives the necessary care on time.

“With this facility, we can receive the treatment we need right here”

On January 18, 2025, the first medical camp was held in Chalisgaon, a railway town within the Bhusawal division. “The response was overwhelming,” says the Divisional Railway Manager. “In just one day, Rudra delivered essential healthcare services to 259 beneficiaries, including 159 employees, 72 family members, and 25 retired workers. Many individuals were able to receive timely diagnoses for conditions such as high blood sugar or anaemia, preventing further complications.”

Pradeep Kumar Yadav, the deputy station superintendent at Chalisgaon, attended the camp. He says, “I had my ECG and blood pressure checked during the camp. While my ECG came back normal, my blood pressure was high. The doctors provided me with effective advice on how to manage my condition. I’m truly grateful to the railway administration for bringing this service to our station. On our off days, we often don’t have the time to visit the hospital, as we need to focus on family or other important tasks. Now, with this facility, we can receive the treatment we need right here.”

The Rudra medical team, made up of around 60 dedicated doctors, goes beyond providing diagnostic services—they empower railway workers with the knowledge to manage chronic conditions like hypertension and stress. Through awareness campaigns, they promote hygiene and cleaner surroundings, helping communities take charge of their well-being. “We ensure every patient’s records are carefully maintained so that follow-up treatment at the main hospital is smooth and hassle-free,” says Officer Pandey, emphasising their commitment to continuous care.

Building on the success of the first camp, Rudra, ‘the hospital on wheels’ continues to hold regular medical camps. On January 30, 2025, a second camp was held at Murtizapur, where nearly 291 railway employees, their families, and retired workers received check-ups for free.



Ity Pandey is the main visionary behind Rudra, the 'hospital on wheels', that's providing timely diagnosis to remote railway workers

Naresh Badgujar, the station manager at Chalisgaon, shares, “I have had issues with my blood pressure for a prolonged period, and have been unable to go to Bhusawal for a check-up. The Rudra medical van brought the hospital facilities to me. They took my ECG and blood sample first, then they prescribed medication to help manage my condition. It’s a service that has truly made a difference.”

Vimal Naresh Badgujar, wife of the station manager says, “I had the opportunity to get a general health check-up done at the Rudra medical van, which had arrived from Bhusawal. Along with the railway employees, their families, and retired employees, I too received a thorough check-up. The doctor examined me and prescribed medication to help boost my immunity. I am truly grateful for this service and would like to express my thanks to the doctors and the DRM madam.”

What’s next for Rudra?

“I was inspired by the Sanjeevani, a hospital on wheels run by a private entity, which is considered a lifeline and travels across the country to provide healthcare. It is fully equipped and maintained at the Matunga Central Railway workshop. Seeing its success, I thought of bringing something similar to our division. I want to ensure our workers, especially those in remote areas, have access to the healthcare they deserve. After all, if we want them to perform at their best, we must prioritise their well-being,” explains Ity Pandey.

The team is already planning to expand the mobile hospital’s services. There are plans to refurbish a second coach to include ophthalmology and dental services, making it a more comprehensive healthcare provider. “We are also exploring the possibility of creating a small operation theatre for cataract surgeries and minor dental procedures,” says the DRM. “Our goal is to offer even more services and reach as many people as possible.”



The families of the railway workers also benefit by the hospital-on-wheels initiative.

“The functioning of Rudra relies on the collective effort of many teams, each contributing in their own way. It’s not just about the doctors coming on board, it’s about the support from the engineering department, the electrical department, and even the telecom team. The camps are held in the nearby railway stations, with announcements made by the telecom department, seating arrangements handled by the engineering team, and the operations department ensuring the coach reaches its destination by attaching a locomotive,” she explains.

“What brings me the greatest happiness is watching people receive the care and diagnoses they need. I feel a deep sense of satisfaction knowing that Rudra is making a real difference in their lives and seeing the entire team come together, united in their efforts to make this initiative a reality,” concludes Ity Pandey.

All pictures courtesy Ity Pandey