Retired Army Major Is Turning Old Uniforms Into School Bags For Children

Service, in its truest form, doesn’t always end with a farewell parade or a folded flag. For some, it lingers quietly — in habits, values, and a deep sense of responsibility that refuses to fade. It shows up in the way they continue to give back, long after their official duty is over.

Major General Ashim Kohli is one such individual. When he took off his uniform after 37 years in the Indian Army, it marked the end of a distinguished military career — but not the end of his service to the nation.

For him, the olive green was never just clothing; it was identity, sacrifice, and duty stitched into fabric, and he wasn’t ready to let that fabric fade into oblivion.

Like most soldiers, Kohli retired with pride — and with at least 10 old uniforms stored away. Faded, worn, yet deeply sacred. Discarding them felt like abandoning a second skin. There was also a practical concern: old uniforms, if mishandled, could pose a serious security risk if they fell into the wrong hands.

Faced with this quiet yet urgent problem, Major General Kohli chose to take action.

When a uniform refuses to retire

Along with his daughter, he founded the Sewaj Neesim Foundation, guided by a powerful and deeply respectful tagline — ‘Vardi ka Samman’. The mission was simple yet profound: recycle army uniforms with dignity, purpose, and zero waste.

Word spread quickly across the armed forces. Soldiers from all over India began donating their old uniforms. What followed was a thoughtful, meticulous process rooted in respect. Uniforms made from good-quality fabric are carefully washed, cut, and hand-stitched into sturdy school bags for underprivileged children.

Uniforms that once protected the nation now protect children’s dreams through hand-stitched school bags and essentials.

The parts that are too torn or faded are not discarded — instead, they are shredded, spun into fresh fibres, and transformed into items like masks and diaries.

Not a single thread is wasted.

From the frontlines to classrooms

The school bags are returned to the Army, which then distributes them among children in insurgency-affected and underserved areas. In this thoughtful way, the uniform continues to protect — not borders this time, but futures.

Each uniform costs around Rs 600 to recycle. But for Major General Kohli, this has never been about profit; it is about service. To date, over 40,000 uniforms have been recycled through the initiative, supported by nearly 10 donation drives every year. The scale is impressive, but the intent is even more moving.

His vision is clear and heartfelt: to let the uniform serve India till its very last thread, carrying forward the spirit of service, dignity, and care in new and meaningful ways.

A gentle reminder for all of us

In a world quick to discard and replace, Major General Kohli’s work reminds us that true respect lies in mindful reuse — and that service doesn’t end with retirement, job titles, or applause. It simply finds new forms.

As citizens, his story nudges us to ask: how can we extend the life of what we already have? How can our skills, resources, or experiences continue to serve others?

Sometimes, nation-building doesn’t need grand gestures. Sometimes, it just needs compassion, consistency, and the courage to ensure that even a worn-out uniform still has a purpose — and a place in India’s story.













