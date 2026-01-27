Compassion & Quick Action Save Trapped Peacock From Canal

In the sweltering heat of Rajasthan, a thirsty peacock descended into a deep canal in Jaipur to drink water, only to find itself unable to climb out. The canal’s steep, smooth walls made the escape impossible. The peacock fluttered and flapped with all its strength, but exhaustion soon overcame.

That’s when help arrived.

Rescue in the heat: Lakhan Khokhar’s quick action

When wildlife rescuer and animal rights activist Lakhan Khokhar and his team from Masoom Care Foundation reached the scene, the peacock was visibly exhausted and still trapped.

Wasting no time, Lakhan climbed over the fence and closely watched the bird’s repeated, failed attempts to take flight. He carefully approached the bird while making sure he himself didn't slip in the process. After securing his posture and grip on the sloped canal sides, he caught the bird and lifted the peacock over the canal barrier. After getting out, he checked the bird’s wings and body for injuries.

While there were no visible injuries, he realised the bird’s feathers were soaked, making them heavy and difficult to flap. Water-logged plumage increases weight and drag, often preventing birds from flying even when uninjured.

To ensure a safe recovery, the peacock was taken to the team’s farmhouse for a soft release, where it could rest among other peacocks in a familiar environment. The team will continue to monitor its health and release it back into the wild once it fully recovers.

The peacock rescue is part of the ongoing work of Masoom Care Foundation. The foundation regularly responds to distress calls involving birds, snakes, and other animals. Their work reflects the growing role of grassroots efforts in protecting wildlife where human infrastructure increasingly overlaps with natural habitats.

Across Indian cities, smooth-walled drains, open canals, and pits trap and kill animals every year. Photograph:(Masoom Care Foundation/Instagram)

The peacock’s fall into the canal was not an isolated accident. Across cities, concrete drains and canals draw animals looking for water, especially during long stretches of heat. What these structures rarely offer is a way back out. Their smooth walls leave birds and animals with no grip, turning a moment of thirst into a dangerous trap.

Small changes could prevent many such rescues. Textured surfaces, vegetation along canal edges, or simple escape ramps would allow animals to drink safely and leave on their own. These measures reduce risk not only for wildlife but also for rescuers who often put themselves in harm’s way.

In this case, the peacock survived because help arrived in time. Yet the rescue also points to a larger need: cities that recognise wildlife as part of everyday life, not as an exception to plan around only after something goes wrong.