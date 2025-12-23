How One Pune Man Has Helped Hundreds of Talented Students Stay in College

On a sunny afternoon in Pune, a young woman walked into a modest home office clutching her mark sheets, unsure if she would ever study again. She had the grades, the determination — just not the money. Within minutes, her voice cracked as she told her story. And on the other side of the table, Prasad Narayan made a promise he has now kept for hundreds of students across India: “If you’re sincere, we will find a way.”

“I wanted to study further, to pursue what I loved, but my family did not have the resources. I felt like my dreams were slipping away,” recalls Monali Sharad Shelke, now a practising advocate in Pune.

For many students from modest backgrounds, the journey to higher education is often blocked by financial constraints. In Pune, one man has dedicated himself to giving academically strong students a second chance at education, improving not just their futures, but the trajectory of entire families.

Prasad Narayan, a man whose full-time career as vice president of India operations for Leapfrog Technology is already demanding, founded ‘The Power of One Educational Trust’ in 2016 with the philosophy that sincerity, transparency, and commitment could change lives.

“Initially, it was just my wife, Rekha, and I talking to friends and relatives about the trust,” he tells The Better India. “We didn’t have any structured fundraising or employees. But slowly, word spread, and people started contributing voluntarily, knowing their donations were reaching students directly.”

The initiative works on a zero-overhead model. He and his wife manage the entire initiative from the corners of their own home, with no salaries or expensive infrastructure. This allows nearly every rupee donated to reach students.

“We deliberately chose to remain volunteer-driven. I believe this maintains the purity of purpose. There is no bureaucracy, no red tape, just helping deserving students,” he says.

The man who believes in second chances

Prasad’s journey began with the realisation that traditional NGOs often struggled with overheads, fraudulent practices, or inefficiency. He noticed that while many organisations solicited funds aggressively, a direct, individual-driven model could work better, provided there was transparency and trust.

“I believe this model is more scalable than traditional NGOs,” he says. “Funds keep coming because people trust us. Some contribute on their birthdays, anniversaries, or randomly. It is not about the amount; it is about the sincerity of the donor.”

The trust initially focused on students in Pune, where the founder lives and could easily meet applicants. But over time, applications began arriving from across Maharashtra and even beyond, from states like Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Karnataka, and Kerala.

“We have connected with universities ranging from Jadavpur University in Kolkata to Parul University in Baroda, and even IIT Dhanbad. Our network keeps expanding because of word-of-mouth, online presence, and the impact we create,” he shares.

The selection process is straightforward but stringent. Applicants submit academic records, income certificates, and personal statements. The founder personally verifies each case, making sure that those selected are not only financially needy but also academically motivated.

“I remember talking to a student from Pune who was excellent in his studies but struggled with English,” he recalls. “We worked together on his communication skills, and he later cleared his HR rounds successfully. Helping is not just about paying fees; it is about mentoring, too.”

Beyond money: Mentorship and guidance

While the trust’s financial support is the backbone for many students, the mentorship component is equally life-changing. Ashwini Rana, who recently joined Modern College, Shivajinagar, as an assistant professor in statistics, remembers how Prasad’s guidance made a difference.

“During my MSc, I struggled to pay fees, and I contacted the sir. He not only helped financially but also encouraged me to stay motivated. His support went beyond money; he guided me academically and emotionally,” she says.

Jija Shinde, an assistant professor at Rayat Shikshan Sanstha, echoes this sentiment. “Without the trust, I would have had to discontinue my postgraduate studies due to financial constraints. But Prasad sir not only covered my tuition fees but also helped me navigate career decisions. His personal guidance gave me confidence and clarity,” she explains.

Even Monali, who had halted her studies after Class 8 due to family poverty, experienced a pivotal shift. “The foundation did not just pay my tuition fees. They believed in me when no one else did. Today, I am practising law and pursuing an LL.M.,” she says.

Prasad emphasises that mentorship and personal connection are core to the foundation’s philosophy. “We aim to support students holistically. It is about giving them the tools and confidence to stand on their own and excel, academically and professionally,” he explains.

Shaping destinies, student by student

Since its inception, The Power of One Educational Trust has supported over 327 students across India, covering tuition fees exceeding Rs 30 lakh. The students come from diverse streams, including arts, commerce, science, engineering, law, medicine, and even computer science and data analytics. This wide scope reflects the trust’s commitment to academic merit over any other criteria.

The growth has been exceptional. In 2017-18, the foundation supported 19 students with Rs 1,76,877 in tuition fees. By 2024-25, 25 students were sponsored, bringing the cumulative total to over 300 students.

It has also extended support during exceptional circumstances, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, helping students in Classes 11 and 12, and those affected by family income loss.

The impact stories are compelling. Mansi Vable, who completed her B.Sc. in food technology with a CGPA of 9.0, shares, “The trust’s generosity made it possible for me to cover my fees and finish my master’s. Now I work at the very university where I studied, and I give back to the foundation every month. My wish is to support other students facing the same hardships I overcame.”

Similarly, Ashwini says, “I always believed that education is the key to empowerment. The trust gave me the financial support I needed, but also inspired me to give back. It taught me the importance of service, humility, and mentorship.”

The stories of success are not just academic. Many students now hold influential positions in education and corporate sectors, mentoring others along the way.

A legacy of giving back

A unique aspect of The Power of One Educational Trust is how beneficiaries often return as donors or mentors.

“Quite a few former students now contribute small amounts monthly,” Prasad explains. “They openly tell us their pocket permits a certain amount, and that is more than enough. It comes from the heart, and that is what matters.”

Monali reflects on the personal transition the foundation inspired. “I come from a family where no one was educated. After receiving support, I pursued law and developed a sense of responsibility to help others. It is about creating a chain of opportunity, and that is what makes the trust extraordinary,” she explains.

Prasad attributes much of the foundation’s success to his wife, Rekha, who has been a consistent partner.

“She helps manage communications, checks the smooth disbursement of funds, and maintains personal contact with students and donors alike. The trust is as much her work as mine,” he says.

The model of zero overhead, volunteer-driven governance, and direct engagement with both donors and students has proven sustainable.

“Our focus has always been on transparency and confidence,” he adds. “Clear criteria, fair selection, and visible impact are non-negotiable. This earns the trust of both students and contributors.”

Over the years, he has faced challenges, from requests for high tuition fees that exceeded his capacity to managing frequent calls from students and parents.

“One key learning,” the founder notes, “is that it is okay to say no. We have finite resources, and sometimes deserving students cannot be supported immediately. But honesty and consistent principles help maintain trust.”

Despite the challenges, he continues to balance a full-time career, his own family responsibilities, and the trust. He credits personal discipline, meditation, and a clear sense of purpose for managing it all. “If you are really passionate about something, the vision pulls you. I don’t feel it as pressure; it is a responsibility I gladly embrace,” he says.

The ethos of The Power of One Educational Trust rests on a clarity that carries depth; small contributions, multiplied across many, create enormous impact. The narrative of the foundation is about empowering students to reach their full potential, instilling confidence, and creating a cycle of generosity and mentorship. Its legacy is not only measured in rupees disbursed or students supported but in the human lives touched, the dreams realised, and the doors opened that would otherwise have remained closed.

As Prasad reflects on the trust’s journey, he says, “Seeing students succeed, and knowing we played a part, is a feeling beyond description. Every thank-you note, every message of gratitude from former beneficiaries, reinforces the purpose of what we do. Education changes lives, and if we can give just one person that chance, it is worth everything.”

What began as a promise made in a living room has become a lifeline for hundreds. For students like Monali, Ashwini, Jija, and many others, the trust didn’t just pay fees — it restored belief, dignity, and direction.

From Pune to every corner of India, academically capable students from humble backgrounds now have a chance to pursue their dreams. And in doing so, they are inspired to carry forward the same spirit of giving and mentorship, making sure that the cycle of opportunity continues to flourish.

All pictures courtesy Prasad Narayan