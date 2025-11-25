How an Ex-ISRO Scientist’s 'ZeroWasteAdda' Is Helping 4 Lakh Indians Live With Less Waste

When Pankti Pandey decided to do a simple waste audit at home, she didn’t imagine it would change the course of her life. Sorting through grocery bags, shampoo bottles, and kitchen scraps made her realise how much of what we throw away every day could actually be avoided.

That moment became the starting point of ‘Zero Waste Adda’in 2021 — a space where the former ISRO scientist breaks down everyday zero-waste practices into simple, practical lessons — making sustainability feel easy, relatable, and achievable for thousands across India. Over time, her small personal experiment turned into a growing community of people rethinking their relationship with waste.

From there on, Pankti continued to carry the baton forward, inspiring and educating people to adopt sustainable practices through her work.

Turning zero waste into a way of life

When Pankti realised the extent of waste being generated in her own home, she decided to make gradual changes. She switched to reusable containers, began composting, and started making natural cleaning products. These small yet consistent steps collectively helped her reduce her environmental footprint in a meaningful way.

Today, Pankti is inspiring a wave of sustainable living through her Instagram channel, Zero Waste Adda.

Pankti Pandey, winner of the National Creators Award 2024, is inspiring change with every idea Photograph: (DD India)

Her content focuses on slow fashion, mindful eating with local foods like millets, and zero-waste living — all explained through simple, science-backed lessons. From easy DIY hacks and composting workshops to practical tips for reducing plastic and food waste, her work helps people make eco-conscious choices in their everyday lives.

From online content to a sustainable movement

With over four lakh followers on Instagram and the title of ‘Green Champion’ at the National Creators Awards 2024, Pankti believes in using social media as a force for good.

While many influencers focus on promoting consumerism, Pankti has always prioritised reducing and reusing. Her content goes beyond talking about the environment as a concept — it fosters a sustainable movement, encouraging people to take action on climate change, use solar panels at home, and go on sustainable vacations with family.

From environment vacations to buying second-hand home furniture and plastic-free travel, she creates infotainment-driven content, keeping it innovative, and designed to make sustainability both engaging and actionable for everyone.

She shows that meaningful change doesn’t require big conferences or global meetings; it begins at home, with the choices we make every day.

Pankti’s journey reminds us that every small, mindful action counts. By embracing simple, sustainable habits in our daily lives, we too can contribute to a healthier planet.

Change doesn’t have to be grand; it starts with the choices we make at home.

