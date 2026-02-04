How One of India’s Largest Rail Initiatives has Become a Catalyst for Human Progress

“When someone in our family fell sick, we had to travel 10 to 15 kilometres to the nearest hospital. The roads were rough, transport was scarce, and often by the time we reached our destination, the condition had worsened. We felt helpless and lost,” says Rahul Kumar, resident of Madhepura, Bihar.

For decades, life in this region moved to the pulse of survival. Access to healthcare was limited, schools had little exposure to modern learning, roads were underdeveloped, and opportunities beyond farming were scarce.

Young people and women had very few avenues to acquire skills or explore livelihoods beyond their villages. Awareness about basic hygiene, nutrition, and women’s health was minimal, and social taboos often prevented open conversation. The district’s socio-economic challenges meant families could rarely imagine a future beyond subsistence farming.

Amid these hardships, an ambitious idea started reshaping the community.

Indian Railways connects India like no other, and in 2015, a PPP came into being, which in turn positively changed the lives of people of Madhepura. Indian Railways' joint venture with Alstom brought MELPL to life.

Madhepura Electric Locomotive Private Limited (MELPL) is currently building India’s most powerful electric locomotives, the 12,000-horsepower Prima WAG12B, for freight transportation. The project celebrated a decade of operations in November 2025.

The site in Madhepura houses India’s largest integrated greenfield manufacturing facility, including a state-of-the-art manufacturing centre and a township spread across 250 acres, built to the highest standards of quality.

However, for MELPL and Indian Railways, the project was never only about locomotives alone. The central question was always, what does progress mean for the people of the region?

“Our responsibility extended beyond creating world-class locomotives,” says Vivek Garg, managing director of MELPL and Service, Alstom India. “We had to make sure that our presence in Madhepura translated into real improvements in the lives of people around us. That was our starting point.”

“We do not look at projects as standalone initiatives. Each programme is designed to create systemic change. Whether it is in education, healthcare, skill development, or women’s health, our approach has been holistic, aiming to empower the community at every level,” says Sapna Bhawnani, VP Communications and CSR, Asia-Pacific Region, Alstom, to The Better India.

Understanding Madhepura’s challenges

In Madhepura, healthcare facilities were sparse, schools lacked advanced learning, and agriculture remained the primary source of livelihood. Skills training and alternative employment opportunities were minimal, and infrastructure deficits compounded everyday challenges. Villagers had little exposure to modern technology, innovation, or global ways of thinking.

“Before MELPL’s initiatives, issues such as iron supplementation, hygiene, and safe water were rarely addressed,” recalls Lucy Kumari, a resident of Chakla village. “Menstruation was considered a shameful topic, and we never thought to talk about it. Our children played in classrooms that barely had basic facilities, and farming was all we knew.”

In short, progress in Madhepura had long been measured only in survival. Any meaningful intervention requires understanding the people’s needs and designing solutions that address the ecosystem, not just isolated problems.

Listening before acting

Alongside the setting up of the factory and initiation of the production work, the focus was also on addressing the needs of the community in a meaningful and constructive manner. MELPL began its community need assessment by conducting participatory surveys across neighbouring villages.

These assessments evaluated education, healthcare, skill development, infrastructure, social awareness, and even water quality. Field visits revealed that the water in many schools and households was heavily contaminated, making access to safe drinking water a priority. Insights gathered from these surveys directly shaped the introduction of community water and other clean water initiatives.

Based on these findings, the company prioritised initiatives that would have a long-term, systemic impact.

“We did not want to do quick fixes. The goal was to identify areas where investment could create lasting change,” explains Sapna.

Through participatory needs assessments, villagers’ voices shaped the programmes. The insights led to four main pillars of action:

Education

Healthcare

Livelihoods and

Skills and youth empowerment.

With a special focus on women’s health, menstrual hygiene education, and safe water access.

Fixing the cracks in the classroom

In Madhepura, schools previously lacked modern learning exposure. Classrooms had basic materials, and children had little engagement with science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) concepts. MELPL invested in infrastructure, creating smart classrooms and upgrading facilities in primary schools and Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs).

Before the STEAM labs were established, children in Madhepura had only heard of computers but had no practical knowledge.

“Before the STEAM labs were established, our children had only heard of computers but had no practical knowledge,” says Brindesh Kumar, principal of U M S Chakla School. “Now they work on projects, collaborate in groups, and present ideas confidently. The hesitation has disappeared, and they take pride in their learning.”

More than 600 students now benefit from experiential learning through project-based learning (PBL). The initiative encourages curiosity, critical thinking, and practical application of knowledge. Students participate in competitions, including state-level science fairs, achieving top rankings.

“One child went to the central-level competition in Kolkata and represented the school with honour. Seeing their confidence grow has been incredibly humbling,” adds the school principal.

The educational initiatives extend beyond infrastructure. Teachers undergo capacity-building programmes to deliver STEAM subjects competently, while students are introduced early to concepts to inspire long-term engagement and broaden career aspirations.

Bringing care closer to home

Healthcare was one of the most pressing concerns. Villagers had to travel long distances to reach the nearest facility, often worsening their conditions. MELPL launched initiatives such as Lifeline Express and Care on Wheels, bringing medical services directly to remote villages.

“Earlier, we could not reach a doctor in time, and illnesses often became severe,” recalls Rahul. “Now, with doctors visiting our villages and medicines readily available, the difference is life-changing.”

Mobile medical units, including a train equipped with surgery facilities, visited villages in Madhepura, providing check-ups, minor surgeries, and prescriptions. Regular ambulances now traverse the surrounding areas, providing timely healthcare access.

The focus on women’s health and menstrual hygiene has been equally progressive. Community awareness programmes reach over 4,000 women and adolescent girls, addressing taboos and promoting safe practices.

“Earlier, menstruation was a matter of shame. We did not know the importance of hygiene or the right products to use. Through the initiative, we were given reusable pads and hygiene kits, and for the first time, we felt confident discussing these topics. It has changed our lives,” says Lucy Kumari.

MELPL launched initiatives such as Lifeline Express and Care on Wheels, bringing medical services directly to remote villages.

The health programmes also include education on nutrition, anaemia prevention, child care, and safe water access, providing families with the knowledge and resources to make informed choices.

Expanding horizons

Agriculture remained the primary source of livelihood, but MELPL recognised the need to diversify opportunities. Support for more than 500 farmers now includes agri-inputs, training, and market linkages to improve productivity.

“We focus on creating pathways for sustainable employment,” explains Sapna. “The idea is not just to train people but to make sure they have opportunities to apply these skills in the long term.”

This integrated approach confirms that education, healthcare, and skill development reinforce one another, creating a community capable of long-term growth and resilience.

Numbers that reflect change

Over the past decade, the MELPL initiatives have reformed Madhepura’s social landscape:

14 villages impacted

Over 27,000 lives touched

Over 600 students engaged through the STEAM Shakti programme

Over 4,000 women and adolescent girls benefit from menstrual health education

More than 500 farmers supported with training and resources

The impact is visible in the confidence of the people living in Madhepura.

These numbers, while impressive, tell only part of the story. The real impact is visible in the confidence of students, the pride of women managing their health, and the dignity restored to families through access to education, healthcare, and clean water.

“Seeing girls who once had no confidence now speak with clarity on the shop floor or in school is personally moving,” reflects Vivek.

“Each programme, whether it is Care on Wheels, STEAM Shakti, or skill-building workshops, is part of a bigger ecosystem approach. We aim for long-term, sustainable remodelling, not temporary interventions,” adds Sapna.

Building trains and futures

As MELPL looks to the next decade, the focus remains on people-centric development alongside industrial growth. The goal is to continue scaling initiatives that integrate education, healthcare, skill development, clean water access, and community empowerment, aligning with CSR, ESG, and sustainability objectives.

“Our vision is that Madhepura evolves into a modern township with opportunities for all, including youth, women, and families,” says Vivek. “The locomotives are a symbol of progress, but the real measure of success is the lives we touch.”

Through these efforts, communities now have access to resources, knowledge, and once unimaginable opportunities.

“The initiatives have given us confidence, awareness, and hope. Where there was darkness, now there is knowledge, health, and a sense of independence. We can imagine a future for ourselves and our children,” says Lucy.

Each programme, whether it is Care on Wheels, STEAM Shakti, or skill-building workshops, is part of a bigger ecosystem approach.

“Before this initiative, health services were distant and provided little information,” adds Rahul. “Now, we have access, guidance, and support in our own villages. Our children are healthier, and our families are stronger.”

In the 10 years since operations began, MELPL has proved that industrial success can coexist with meaningful social impact. From the fields of Madhepura to the shop floors of the MELPL facility, the story is one of ambition woven with empathy. The locomotives now rolling across India’s freight network carry with them a decade of hope and opportunity.

