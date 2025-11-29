The Junior Changemakers’ Club | How Simple Heritage Walks Led to 5 Powerful Student Projects Across Bengaluru

This Children’s Day, we at The Better India reached out to young achievers across different sectors to learn about the change they wish to see in the country. From tackling a city’s water crisis to becoming a wildlife photographer at just 10, these kids have fresh ideas, high ambitions, and an inspiring spirit to make our nation truly a 'Better India'. Here’s what they have to say on this special day.

Dear Honourable Chief Commissioner of BBMP,



We are school students from Bengaluru. We are writing this letter to share our experience of working on an issue we noticed around us and the change we attempted to create.

In today’s world, it is easy to believe that nothing can be done and that problems are too large to solve. Staying in a place of apathy and saying “It is what it is” only pushes us closer to a future none of us want.

We believe the opposite. We believe that change is possible when we take responsibility for our surroundings.

The students created performances on Bengaluru’s water crisis as part of their Heritage Walks project.

As children of this city, we decided to act. We wanted to understand Bengaluru better, reconnect with its roots, and empower ourselves and others to create meaningful change.

Every global leader grows strong from their roots. This grounding allows them to build impact that lasts. With that belief, we began our project called Heritage Walks.

This work is part of the Child in the City initiative at our school, Sparkling Mindz Global, where children explore Bengaluru through structured walks, learning about its history, culture, stories, and the brilliance that makes our city what it is.

These heritage walks have helped us feel a deeper sense of belonging. When children feel connected to their city, they begin to care for it and take responsibility for the challenges they see, whether they are local, national, or global.

Students from Sparkling Mindz Global raised support for a petition on rejuvenating Bengaluru’s lakes.

Through this journey, we have learnt not only about Bengaluru’s rich heritage but also about our own ability to notice, reflect, and act. This has encouraged us to turn problems into projects that create positive impact.

Some initiatives that emerged from this work include:

• Raising awareness on waste segregation and junk food at Jakkur–Sampigehalli Lake every Saturday.

• Spreading awareness about lake rejuvenation and the water crisis in Bengaluru through performances across four metro stations: Kengeri Bus Terminal, Majestic, Baiyappanahalli and Dasarahalli.

• Raising votes for a petition supporting the rejuvenation of lakes in the city.

• Collaborating with Kannuru Government School through a local language-exchange programme to introduce foundational English literacy through game-based learning.

• Organising local clean-up drives to reduce waste dumping and build awareness in our community.

The performances highlighted issues observed during the Heritage Walks, including lake health and waste dumping.

Through these experiences, we have learnt that children can contribute meaningfully when they are encouraged to understand the world and feel a sense of ownership. We are capable of identifying problems and working towards practical solutions. What we often need is a platform to be heard.

We hope you will take the time to read about our work. We look forward to continuing this journey with new collaborators who believe, as we do, that positive change begins with understanding and belonging.

Thank you for reading.

Yours sincerely,

Students of Sparkling Mindz Global School, Bengaluru

Abhinav Jandhyala

Maximus Meridius

Reyhan Happy

R Sabareesh Radhakrishnan

Vyomika Akula