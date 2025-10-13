This Engineer Built a Wearable That Helps People with Parkinson’s Walk Without Fear

“I was walking with fear in every step, terrified I might fall at any moment,” says Anima Guria, a Parkinson’s patient (as told by her son, Ankit Guria).

This sentiment is shared by many living with Parkinson’s disease. The unpredictability of movement, the constant fear of freezing or falling, and the gradual loss of independence are daily battles for those affected by this progressive neurological disorder.

In India, approximately 70 lakh people are affected by Parkinson’s disease, proving the urgent need for effective assistive solutions.

A grandson’s vision: Engineering a solution for the disease

For Amey Desai, a 30-year-old electrical and electronics engineer, the fight against Parkinson’s disease is a little personal.

“My maternal grandfather was diagnosed with Parkinson’s about a year and a half ago,” Amey tells The Better India. “Before he started facing walking difficulties, we had already begun working on assistive walking devices. When he eventually started using our device, he saw real benefits, and I am very proud of that.”

Amey moved to the University of Leeds in the United Kingdom to further explore the intersection of technology and healthcare

His concern for senior citizens began earlier. “I wanted to build something to help elderly people struggling with mobility, even before the disease became part of my family story,” he explains.

His academic journey began at BITS Pilani’s Goa campus, where he studied electrical and electronics engineering. After completing his studies in India, he moved to the University of Leeds in the United Kingdom to further explore the intersection of technology and healthcare.

There, he worked closely with Dr Samit Chakrabarty, a researcher involved in understanding motor control through signals generated by the muscles. This experience proved to be a turning point.

“Dr Chakrabarty was doing fascinating work with muscle signals,” he recalls. “It made me realise how the body manages movement in ways we do not typically imagine. We often think of walking as something the brain entirely controls, but it is actually regulated by other parts of the nervous system too.”

He was struck by how much of walking is automatic, managed by spinal circuits and localised feedback loops that do not necessarily involve conscious thought. “That really shaped my thinking. If movement is guided by patterns and cues, could we provide external ones to help someone whose internal systems are not working as well?”

This insight laid the foundation for what would eventually become ‘WALK’, a device designed not just to support movement, but to restore confidence, dignity, and freedom to those living with Parkinson’s disease and other age-related motor disorders.

WALK is a clinically validated wearable solution designed to reduce freezing of gait and improve walking confidence

“The idea was to create a wearable that provides external stimuli to the body, like a cue, to help break the ‘freezing’ episodes that people with Parkinson’s often experience,” he adds.

Understanding the challenge: Freezing of gait (FOG)

These “freezing” episodes — where a person suddenly and temporarily loses the ability to move their feet forward despite intending to walk — are among the most disabling symptoms of the disease. They are unpredictable, frequently lead to falls, and are notoriously difficult to treat, even with medication or surgery.

That is where WALK, a smart wearable medical device, comes in.

Developed by Lifespark Technologies, a Mumbai-based health tech startup co-founded by Amey and his father, Dr Devendra Desai, a senior gastroenterologist with nearly three decades of clinical experience and over 200 publications, WALK is a clinically validated wearable solution designed to reduce freezing of gait and improve walking confidence in people with Parkinson’s.

“When Amey first presented his idea, I was cautiously optimistic,” Dr Desai admits. “But as the project advanced, I became actively involved, especially during the clinical validation phase. It was essential to combine medical rigour with engineering innovation.”

Parkinson’s disease impairs motor control in various ways, but freezing of gait (FOG) is particularly disabling. It manifests as a sudden inability to move the feet forward despite the intention to walk, often triggering falls.

“Freezing episodes can happen suddenly and unpredictably, especially in tight spaces or when initiating movement,” explains Dr Nitish Kamble, additional professor of neurology at NIMHANS, Bengaluru, who guided the clinical trials for WALK. “It poses serious risks and affects patients’ confidence.”

The WALK device is a compact, wearable gadget strapped to the lower legs

A high-tech aid for movement

The WALK device is a compact, wearable gadget strapped to the lower legs. It employs sensors such as accelerometers, gyroscopes, and inertial measurement units to continuously monitor walking patterns.

“When the device detects signs of freezing, such as hesitation or changes in step rhythm, it activates gentle rhythmic vibrations and mild electrical stimuli on the legs,” Amey says. “These cues help reset the wearer’s gait, prompting uninterrupted movement.”

Paired with the device is a user-friendly smartphone app. It allows patients to personalise settings, track progress, and perform guided physiotherapy exercises designed specifically for Parkinson’s patients. The app also connects to a secure cloud platform, called Pathfinder, allowing doctors to remotely monitor patients’ walking patterns and adjust therapy as needed.

“This three-tier system, which includes the device, app, and cloud platform, allows for real-time feedback and personalised care,” explains Dr Desai. “It is a game-changer for managing a chronic condition remotely.”

From idea to certified medical device

Turning WALK from concept to a clinically approved medical device involved many stages.

“After detailed research, which started in 2018, we built our prototype in May 2021,” the engineer recalls. “Neurologists, who were a part of our team, approved it, and we tested it with several patients, gathering feedback to improve design and functionality.”

WALK is the product of combining medicine and engineering to improve lives

A key milestone was acquiring the ISO 13485 certification. This international standard verifies that Lifespark’s quality management system is fit for producing medical devices.

“The ISO 13485 focuses heavily on traceability. If something goes wrong, we can trace and fix the problem quickly to minimise risk. This is vital for patient safety,” he says.

With this certification, Lifespark applied for and received a CDSCO test licence from India’s Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation. This allowed limited production to perform comprehensive safety and efficacy testing.

“We produced around five to ten devices and subjected them to biocompatibility tests, electrical safety assessments, and electromagnetic interference (EMI) and compatibility (EMC) testing,” he details. “We also complied with the IEC 60601 standards governing medical electrical equipment.”

Alongside technical validation, clinical studies were conducted to demonstrate effectiveness. “After passing these steps, we secured the full manufacturing licence, allowing larger-scale production,” he adds.

Clinical trials and incubation

NIMHANS, India’s leading neurological institute, was crucial in clinical validation. Dr Kamble supervised trials involving 20 Parkinson’s patients with FOG.

“We tested patients walking normally, then with a sham device, and finally with WALK,” Dr Kamble says. “Results showed a nearly 50% reduction in freezing episodes in a single session when using WALK, while the sham device produced no change.”

He adds, “Such wearable technology complements existing treatments, improving safety and daily functioning.”

Nearly 300 families across India have benefited from WALK

Lifespark’s growth was nurtured within SINE (Society for Innovation and Entrepreneurship) at IIT Bombay, a premier Indian incubator known for supporting successful startups.

“SINE has been instrumental,” says Amey. “They gave us access to labs and prototyping facilities, office space, and mentoring across various domains. Their extensive network connected us to key people and opportunities.”

The incubation journey began with pre-incubation in February 2020. However, the COVID-19 pandemic delayed progress. “We resumed in 2022, then formally entered full incubation in 2023, which continues to this day,” he explains. Dr Desai concurs, “The incubator ecosystem lets us focus on innovation with expert backing and resources.”

Stories of change

Nearly 300 families across India have benefitted from WALK. Ankit Guria shares his mother Anima’s experience, “When my mother first used WALK in July 2024, she said — ‘Pairon me jaan aa gaya’ (it feels like my legs have come alive). Before, she was fearful with every step. Now, she moves confidently, climbs stairs, and performs daily tasks independently.”

He praises the device’s ease of use. “It’s plug-and-play with no complex setup. The physiotherapy exercises have boosted her confidence enormously,” he adds.

Colonel Arvind Kumar, 70, who has lived with Parkinson’s for over three decades, says, “WALK reduced my freezing episodes and improved my balance. I feel more active, and I have even returned to playing golf. It is not a cure, but a tremendous aid,” he says.

Currently, the device retails at Rs 50,000 in India, with prices steadily decreasing. “We really hope to bring it down to around Rs 35,000 in the coming months,” Amey shares. “We deliver devices all over India, making it accessible to many who need it.”

Walking towards hope

Dr Desai reflects, “WALK is the product of combining medicine and engineering to improve lives.” Dr Kamble adds, “Wearable technologies like this device represent the future of neurological care, empowering patients and clinicians alike.”

For Amey, he states, “We want to refine the device further, expand its reach, and bring hope to Parkinson’s patients worldwide.”

For those with the disease, every step can be uncertain and frightening. From a personal family challenge to a useful medical innovation, the story of WALK shows what science, perseverance, and compassion can result in. As Ankit Guria sums up, “For my mother, living with Parkinson’s for over 20 years, WALK has been a blessing.” For hundreds of others, it is the promise that every step forward can be taken with hope.

All pictures courtesy Amey Desai

