At Goa Medical College, where he is an MBBS intern, 23-year-old Dr Anshul Sadhale spends his mornings treating patients with diabetes, hypertension, and high cholesterol — conditions that often build up over years of overlooked habits. Later in the day, he switches roles, coaching people online to prevent those same illnesses through simple, science-backed fitness and nutrition.

That balance defines his work. By combining the rigour of medicine with the accessibility of coaching, he’s helping people take charge of their health long before it reaches crisis point.

His calm, evidence-based posts that explain the 'why' behind wellness have built him a growing audience online. With over 14,000 followers on X, one viral post — urging Indian professionals to aim for 100 grams of protein a day — sparked national conversations around nutrition, discipline, and preventive health.

Having coached more than 150 clients to date, Dr Anshul now hopes to push a larger movement — one where prevention becomes everyday practice, not an afterthought.

Q1. Tell us about your two worlds – being a doctor and a fitness coach.

“In medicine, I see lifestyle diseases every day – diabetes, hypertension, and cholesterol issues. And in coaching, I get to help people prevent exactly those things. My medical background keeps me grounded in science, but my coaching lets me work with people more personally, beyond prescriptions and lab tests.”

Q2. How do you reconcile the evidence-based medical approach with the often trend-driven world of fitness and social media?

“Honestly, it’s not easy. Social media thrives on ‘what’s new’ and ‘what’s viral’, while medicine is slow, evidence-based, and cautious. Early on, I decided I didn’t want to be the guy chasing trends. Instead, I wanted to be the doctor-coach who explains why something works – not because it’s popular, but because the science backs it. That’s how I’ve built trust online.”

Q3. In your medical practice, what are the most common health issues you see that are preventable by lifestyle changes?

“Every single day, I see patients with diabetes, hypertension, obesity, and high cholesterol. And the sad part? These are all things that can be delayed or even reversed with lifestyle. What shocks me is how normalised it’s become, like ‘after 40 you will get diabetes’. That’s not true. These conditions are often the result of years of small, ignored choices. Which is why I keep stressing the basics: eat better, move more, sleep well.”

Q4. With growing concerns over mental health, how much do you integrate psychological well-being into your fitness training protocols?

“It’s at the core. Food and exercise are easy to prescribe; anyone can write a diet plan. But why do people fail? Because they are stressed, they are not sleeping enough, and they are eating emotionally. I’ve had clients who couldn’t lose fat, not because their calories were wrong, but because their stress hormones were through the roof. So yes, I talk about sleep, mindfulness, and even things like how to say ‘no’ to people. Without good mental health, physical health doesn’t stand a chance.”

Q5. Nutrition is often the most debated area in fitness. What is your core nutritional philosophy?

“My philosophy is simple: don’t complicate it. I follow the 80/20 rule. Eat clean, nutrient-dense food 80% of the time, and keep 20% flexible for the foods you enjoy. That’s how I eat, that’s how my clients eat. I don’t believe in crash diets or giving up your cultural foods. Food should fuel you, not make you anxious.”

Q6. How do you handle dietary restrictions when creating meal plans?

“I actually love the challenge of restrictions. Vegetarian, vegan, diabetic, lactose intolerant – it doesn’t matter. The principles are always the same: get your protein in, balance calories, eat enough fibre, and include healthy fats. I just help people find the food sources that fit their lives. I’ve had vegetarian clients hit 100g of protein daily without touching whey, just with smart planning.”

Q7. What are your views on supplementation?

“Protein powder is not some magical dust; it’s just food. And in India, where protein deficiency is so common, it’s often the easiest way to bridge the gap. Beyond that, most vitamins should come from food, but I do suggest vitamin B12, vitamin D3 and omega-3 because deficiencies are rampant. Pre-workouts? Honestly, I don’t use them and I don’t recommend them. If you’re sleeping and eating right, you don’t need a ‘kick’ to train.”

Q8. What’s a common myth in fitness or nutrition that you wish more people understood?

“That protein powder is ‘steroids’ – I hear it all the time. The truth is, protein isn’t just for bodybuilders. It helps with blood sugar control, it keeps you full, it builds muscle, and it even helps with longevity. If more Indians simply hit their protein needs, we’d see fewer lifestyle diseases.”

For Dr Anshul Sadhale, prevention is the best prescription — proving how small, science-backed habits can build lasting health.

Q9. You’ve had content go viral. Which post of yours do you think best represents who you are and why?

“I once posted about why every Indian professional should aim for 100 g of protein daily. It went crazy, people argued, debated, and some even trolled me. But that post is me. Straightforward, evidence-based, slightly provocative, and always focused on helping professionals take control of their health.”

Q10. How do you decide what content to create?

“I look at what my clients are struggling with, and I make content around that. If I see a myth blowing up on Twitter, I’ll bust it. My content strategy isn’t fancy; it’s just about being real, showing my own journey, and keeping it practical.”

Q11. Have you ever faced backlash or criticism online? How did you respond?

“Oh yes, many times. At first, it hurt. But over time, I realised this comes with reach. Now, I clarify when needed, add disclaimers, and move on. My focus is on the people I can help, not the ones who want to pull me down.”

Q12. How do you balance transparency versus image on social media?

“For me, transparency is non-negotiable. I’ve shared my own blood reports publicly. I talk about the times I slip up. But I also make sure my content is professional and trustworthy. People don’t want a perfect ‘guru’; they want someone relatable but credible. I try to be both. As a coach, I believe that if I advocate for high-protein, low-saturated-fat diets, it’s my responsibility to share my own cholesterol, sugar, and testosterone profiles. Transparency is important — people trust you more when you lead by example. After all, when you’re dealing with clients, they expect you to be fit before you start training them.”

Q13. Have there been any statements you made that were misunderstood or misrepresented? How did you address them?

“Yes, especially around protein intake and supplements. Sometimes people take one line out of context and blow it up. My way of handling it is to go back, explain in detail, cite sources, and remind people of the context. Over-explaining is better than letting a myth spread.”

Q14. What’s one change or trend in fitness or nutrition you believe will dominate the next five to 10 years?

“In India, protein will become mainstream. Right now, most people don’t even think about it. In five to 10 years, you’ll see protein-rich foods in every home, gyms in every neighbourhood, and a shift from treating diseases to preventing them. That’s where we’re headed, and I’m excited to be part of it.”

In a world often focused on cures, Dr Anshul is teaching people how to stay well. His blend of medicine and fitness reminds us that good health isn’t built in hospitals alone — it’s built every day, through choices we can all make.