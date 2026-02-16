Diagnosed With Polio at 6, Gujarat’s Maya Bhammar Wins National Silver in Para Powerlifting

Originally reported and written in 2024.

This is a story of incredible grit, determination and hard work. Mayabhai Bhammar, 25, was six years old when he was diagnosed with polio. He developed a fever, and the doctor in the village gave him an injection. When he woke up the next morning, he could not use his legs.

Bewildered and traumatised, his family did not know how to deal with this serious problem. “For four years, I stayed at home. Fortunately, my parents got to know about a residential school in Veraval for children with disabilities. I studied there from Class 1 to 8,” says Maya.

It was hard being away from family, but the school provided free accommodation, food and education. This was a boon for the family, which was not well-off. Maya, who belongs to Bhavnagar, is the youngest among five siblings. His father and two older brothers are farmers. His two older sisters are married.

After Class 8, Maya joined a school in Uvarsad village in Gandhinagar to complete Class 12. He then enrolled in L D Arts College in Ahmedabad to pursue a BA in sociology.

A second home that built his future

When he was doing his graduation, Maya came to know about Blind People’s Association (BPA), Ahmedabad, one of the largest NGOs in India working for the entire continuum of services for all categories of Persons with Disabilities (PwDs).

Maya found a second home and family at BPA. He found friends, warmth and affection, and support. Presently, he lives at the hostel on the BPA premises.

BPA’s ITI (Industrial Training Institute) runs seven one-year job-oriented courses approved and supported by the Government of Gujarat. The seven courses are in computers, beautician training, offset printing, tailoring, telephone operator training, stenography and desktop publishing (DTP).

Maya did courses in tailoring, stenography and DTP. He did these courses while pursuing his graduation. He currently teaches other students at BPA, designing and DTP, and gets a stipend. “I enjoy teaching children. I get to learn while teaching. Also, I get satisfaction that I am helping others,” he says.

From wheelchair to weightlifting podium

What motivated him to take up powerlifting? “I saw other students at BPA pursuing different sports. I too wanted to do that. I was told that powerlifting would be suitable for me,” says Maya.

He started training to become a powerlifter in 2019, at the age of 20. Maya has consistently bagged the second spot at the Gujarat State Para Powerlifting Championship three times in a row, in 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24. To his great joy, he won the bronze medal at the national level in the Khelo India Para Games in 2023.

“When I am powerlifting, I don’t think of my disability. 'If others can do it, why not me?' I ask myself. I cannot use my legs, but my arms and shoulders are fine. The sport of powerlifting has empowered me greatly,” says Maya with his characteristic sunny smile.

BPA has helped him enrol in a gym with a trainer. He trains for two hours in the morning – lifting weights and doing exercises for the biceps and triceps, among others. He also practises at BPA, where equipment has been provided. When he goes for tournaments, registration, travel and other expenses are paid by BPA.

Maya has to be very particular about his diet. This is because if he gains weight, his category could change. He currently weighs 46 kg and competes in the 41-49 kg category. The maximum weight he has lifted so far is 115 kg.

He completely avoids sweets and fried food. Sprouts, vegetables, fruits (particularly apples and bananas) and paneer (cottage cheese) are part of his daily diet. At the BPA hostel, the kitchen staff are very supportive. For instance, if puri is made on a particular day, they give him an alternative.

The first delivery partner with a disability at Zomato Ahmedabad

There is another side to Maya’s life.

He was the first disabled delivery person to be employed by Zomato in Ahmedabad in 2021. He has a customised battery-operated scooter, which can fit his foldable wheelchair and has a box to keep food parcels. Maya works from 7 to 10 pm for Zomato, earning Rs 5,000 a month. This pays for the special food he needs as a powerlifter.

“I call customers up and explain that I am physically challenged. I request them to come down to pick up their food parcel. Most people are very cooperative,” he says.

Amid COVID-19 period, he was back home in his village and could not go to a gym. To keep fit, he would climb trees and do pull-ups using a rod. He would lift bags of bricks and even made a set of dumbbells for himself using cement and bricks. Such was his commitment to his sport!

Maya is fond of music – he has learnt music at BPA. And, friends say he can dance well in the wheelchair. The youngster is looking forward to more achievements in powerlifting. “I want to win a gold for India. I am working hard towards that goal.”

In January 2026, 27-year-old Maya reached a new high in his competitive journey. At the 23rd Senior National Para Powerlifting Championship (2025–26), he won the silver medal lifting 115 kg in the Senior Men’s 49 kg category — a significant step up from his previous podium finishes. Official results list him as Bhammar Mayabhai Lomabhai, and this performance underlines his steady rise among India’s top para powerlifters.

This article was first published on the Vibes of India platform in 2024 by Aruna Raghuram under the title, ‘How Wheelchair User Maya Bhammar Became a Professional Powerlifter’.

All images courtesy Mayabhai Bhammar & Blind People’s Association