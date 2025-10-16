Meet the Ex-Investment Banker Helping 4000 Entrepreneurs Grow Their Businesses — For Free

On a quiet Friday evening, as the week winds down for most people, a group of women from across India log into a free online business workshop.

The discussion might be about cracking the code of digital marketing or brand storytelling, understanding customer discovery or go-to-market strategy, business compliance, or even how to leverage AI for business.



Some join from bustling metros, others from smaller towns. Yet, they are united by a single dream: to grow their businesses and, in doing so, create a better future for themselves and their families.

At the heart of this gathering is the 46 XX Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation founded by Rachna Rangarajan in 2020.

What began as an idea scribbled in early 2020 has since grown into one of India’s most promising platforms for women entrepreneurs — www.46XX.in — offering free online business workshops, a collaborative community to raise business queries or offer solutions, promote one’s venture, and access a repository of financial resources that would otherwise be fragmented or out of reach.

“We want to build India’s largest digital ecosystem for women entrepreneurs,” Rachna says with conviction. “The aim is simple: to democratise access to information, inspiration, and networks. We want women to have the tools they need to build businesses that are not just sustainable, but scalable.”

From investment banking to impact

Rachna’s career began in the high-octane world of investment banking, where she worked closely with entrepreneurs, venture capital, private equity, DFIs, and impact funds. After nearly a decade and a half in finance, she began questioning the direction of her journey.

“I had seen enough boardrooms and deals,” she recalls. “I realised what excited me most wasn’t just mediating the flow of capital, but the way it could transform businesses and lives when channelled right.”

By 2019, Rachna had left her full-time banking role to focus on building something of her own.

Her moment of clarity came while observing the microfinance sector, long regarded as one of the most successful models of financial inclusion. Despite the occasional crisis, repayment rates remained strong. And at the centre of this success were women borrowers.

“Women were the reason microfinance worked,” Rachna explains. “They handled money responsibly, repaid on time, and built nano businesses that sustained their families. That struck me: if women at the grassroots had the sensibility to build their businesses with microloans, what about women who were building enterprises with larger visions? Where were the comprehensive support systems for them?”

This question became the seed for 46 XX Foundation.

Closing the gaps

“Access was the real issue,” she says. “Opportunities existed on paper, but very few women knew how to find or apply for them. And what about the countless women entrepreneurs in smaller towns who wanted to grow but had nowhere to turn?”

46 XX was incorporated as a Section 8 company in October 2020, with initiatives rolling out the following month. From the outset, the organisation positioned itself not as a competitor to existing platforms but as an enabler — bridging the gap between these platforms and women entrepreneurs at large, to create impact at scale.

“We don’t reinvent the wheel,” Rachna says firmly. “We collaborate with trainers, partners, and experts who are already doing excellent work. Our role is to connect them with businesswomen who need their expertise — at scale and without barriers.”

A one-stop digital hub

The digital platform in its current form, launched officially in October 2023, is designed around four key pillars:

Literacy: Creating accessible pathways to help aspiring women entrepreneurs start.



Mentorship: Strengthening entrepreneurs by sharing information on funding, grants, training programmes, and inspiration.



Networks: Connecting women with peers, mentors, service providers, and capital providers.



Capital:Helping women expand by providing access to finance and growth opportunities.



46 XX is currently in its first phase, with about 11 initiatives live and many more in the pipeline. So far, 46 XX Ventures has reached more than 4,000 women entrepreneurs across all its initiatives.

At the heart of this ecosystem are the Online Business Workshops, which cover everything from building a digital presence to mastering compliance.

“We have organised 34 Business Workshops, and many more are already scheduled,” Rachna says.

The Enlightener Series, for instance, breaks down complex government schemes and bank/NBFC loans into clear, accessible language. The Bring-Her-To-Light Series spotlights women entrepreneurs across India through short, sub-60-second featurettes. Another initiative, She-preneur Stories, highlights the journeys of women entrepreneurs, turning their experiences into inspiration for others.

Community-focused efforts like Saturday Spotlight, #SupportSunday, and #MondayMarket further encourage collaboration, helping women raise queries, find markets, and support each other’s businesses.

Importantly, the platform is — and will remain — completely free.

Reaching women across India

Today, 46 XX Foundation has participants from every corner of the country. While entrepreneurial hubs in South and West India contribute large numbers, women also join from Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and the North-East.

“Our only criteria are that the woman should want to grow her business beyond subsistence, and that she should have basic digital access,” Rachna explains. “We are inclusive and don’t differentiate by sector, scale, language, or socio-economic background.”

To ensure accessibility, the website can be translated into multiple Indian languages. Workshops are conducted in English, with trainers often switching to Hindi when participants request it.

For many women, the platform has already been transformative.

Disha Gupta, founder of Diorama Designs.

“I signed up for a few initiatives and took part in several workshops,” says Hridy Warrier, a baker from Navi Mumbai. “Through 46 XX, I connected with a B2B venture to showcase my products. The workshops taught me how to price and present my products on social media. It’s been a year now — and while I’ve broken even, that itself feels encouraging.”

Meenakshi Gupta, who runs creative art classes in Chennai, shares, “I moved from Bengaluru to Chennai post-marriage. It’s been six months since I signed up, and I’ve learnt how to deal with customers when it comes to money. A Canva workshop was particularly useful. I also learnt how to collaborate online for mutual growth — and even partnered with an entrepreneur from Hyderabad.”

From Sehore, Madhya Pradesh, Disha Gupta, founder of Diorama Designs, adds, “I joined in December 2024 because it was free of cost. The sessions were enriching — especially those on GST and marketing. I’ve been running my business for years, but faced challenges, and being in a community of entrepreneurs is enlightening. Everyone shares their struggles, and we learn from each other. After joining 46 XX, efficiency within my own team has improved.”

Building trust and community

What sets 46 XX apart is its ethos. Rachna has been deliberate about creating an enabling platform — not just another networking space.

“We maintain strict decorum. No spamming, no solicitation. The focus is on learning, sharing, collaborating, and applying,” she says.

That clarity resonates with women who often feel overwhelmed by cluttered WhatsApp groups or exclusive incubator programmes.

The impact is already visible. Many participants report applying workshop learnings immediately — whether in negotiating with suppliers, refining branding, or exploring new markets. For some, simply being part of a like-minded community has been transformative.

Funding a free vision

Running such a wide-reaching platform comes with financial challenges. For now, 46 XX is funded entirely by Rachna herself.

“We have the necessary registrations to receive donations and CSR funds, but I haven’t approached anyone yet. Until now, it’s been my investment,” she says.

The long-term plan is to sustain operations through a mix of CSR support and small listing fees for service providers once the platform expands — but for women entrepreneurs, it will always remain free.

“This is not about charity,” Rachna clarifies. “It’s about enabling women to contribute to the economy. Women are half the population. If they succeed, the impact amplifies — economically and socially.”

Learning to collaborate and overcoming hurdles

One of the unexpected hurdles has been collaboration with other women’s networks. “Ironically, not many were open to collaborating or working together,” Rachna admits. “But instead of being disheartened, we chose to double down on our efforts — through online events, word of mouth, and targeted digital outreach.”

Meta ads have helped expand the platform’s reach, while Rachna also attends offline events to speak directly to entrepreneurs. Slowly but surely, visibility is growing.

Meenakshi Gupta, who runs creative art classes in Chennai.

Still, she issues an open invitation: “We’re complementary, not competitive. If any women’s organisations want to collaborate, our doors are open. The more women benefit, the better.”

Future plans include evolving into an app-based platform, where women can directly connect with mentors, trainers, investors, and service providers — creating a true one-stop digital ecosystem for women entrepreneurs.

A new chapter for women entrepreneurs

For women like Hridy, Meenakshi, and Disha, the impact is already real. And for Rachna, every story of growth is a reminder of why she began.

“When a woman tells me she applied something she learnt in a workshop and saw results, or when women in our community collaborate, that’s success for me,” she says. “This platform is about creating impact at scale, yes. But it’s also deeply personal.”

In many ways, 46 XX Foundation is rewriting how entrepreneurial support is delivered in India. By staying free, inclusive, and collaborative, it is giving women more than just workshops — it is giving them confidence, knowledge, and community.

And for every woman logging in on a Friday evening, ready to learn, that change has already begun.

Interested in signing up for their workshop? Visit their site.