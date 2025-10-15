I Used Savings From Goa Trip to Build a Biz That Now Empowers 150 Donkey Owners

In 2016, while on a bus in Solapur, Pooja Kaul noticed donkeys and their owners trudging along. That glimpse sparked a question that would redefine her future.
She met migrant labourers who relied on donkeys for brick kiln and construction work. Despite the backbreaking toil, entire families earned barely Rs 300–400 a day — an amount that was insufficient to sustain both the workers and their animals.
Pooja envisioned giving economic value to nutrient-rich donkey milk. But villagers resisted, fearing it was “black magic.”
For six months, Pooja visited the families daily, listening to their concerns and slowly earning their trust. These evenings laid the foundation for a social enterprise, ‘Organiko’.
Inspired by her mother’s remedies, she experimented with soap-making in a rented room. Despite getting blisters on her wrist during experiments, she never gave up.
Donkey milk turned out to be a skincare gem, she says, soothing acne, hydrating deeply, and creating a creamy lather perfect for sensitive skin.
Organiko’s products now reach over 500 monthly orders across India. More importantly, the families’ incomes have grown from Rs 5,000 to nearly Rs 14,000 a month.
“I aimed to build a sustainable livelihood model to turn something undervalued like donkey milk into a resource that brings dignity and income to these families,” – Pooja.
“I thought this project would just lead to a job or internship. I never expected it to become a full-fledged enterprise,” she adds, smiling.
The products are priced between Rs 350 and Rs 1400.