This Plug-And-Play Device With IoT and AI Helps Farmers Plan Agriculture Better, Here’s How!

Shailendra Tiwari and Ananda Verma, both hailing from agrarian families in Uttar Pradesh, transitioned from corporate careers to co-found Fasal in 2017. Their deep understanding of the agricultural sector’s challenges, such as high input costs and resource inefficiencies, fueled their mission to enhance predictability and profitability in farming. This vision led to the creation of Fasal, a precision farming startup leveraging IoT and AI to empower farmers with data-driven insights.

Tech that grows with the crop

Fasal Kranti, the latest iteration of Fasal’s on-farm sensors, exemplifies cutting-edge innovation in agriculture. This plug-and-play device, equipped with over 12 sensors, monitors a range of climatic and soil parameters, providing farmers with precise recommendations for disease and pest management, irrigation, and farm planning. By integrating with agricultural automation systems, Fasal Kranti extends its capabilities, offering a comprehensive solution for modern farming challenges.

Shailendra Tiwari and Ananda Verma transitioned from corporate careers to co-found Fasal in 2017. Photograph: (Image courtesy: NITI Frontier Tech Repository)

Since its inception, Fasal has made a substantial impact on Indian agriculture. The deployment of Fasal Kranti across 10,000 acres in states like Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh has led to remarkable outcomes. Farmers have reported up to a 60% reduction in pesticide costs and a 40% increase in yield. Moreover, the technology has saved over 52 billion litres of water, underscoring its alignment with national goals of sustainability and resource conservation. These achievements resonate with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, fostering self-reliance and resilience in the agricultural sector.

Designed for scale, built for Bharat

Fasal Kranti’s design ensures ease of use and accessibility, allowing farmers across India to benefit from precision farming without the need for extensive technical expertise. The device’s ability to function with basic cellular networks and its solar-powered operation make it a viable solution for diverse agricultural settings. By offering insights in vernacular languages through the Fasal App, the technology ensures inclusivity and widespread adoption.

Fasal Kranti represents a significant leap towards a sustainable and efficient agricultural future.

Leading the Agri-Tech Revolution

Fasal Kranti represents a significant leap towards a more sustainable and efficient agricultural future for India. By addressing critical challenges and enhancing productivity, this innovation has the potential to transform the agricultural landscape, contributing to a Viksit Bharat. As Fasal continues to refine its technology and expand its reach, it stands as a national gamechanger, paving the way for a more resilient and prosperous farming community.

