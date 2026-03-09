This Engineer From Bihar Left His Job to Become a Househusband & Support His Wife’s Career

In a society where careers often define identity — especially for men — choosing to step away from one can invite curiosity, judgment, and sometimes disbelief. But for Amit Kumar Dubey from Motihari, Bihar, that decision became an act of conviction.

“I am a proud househusband,” he says — a statement that still unsettles many people. Yet Amit has lived by it, unapologetically, for the past decade.

A decade ago, Amit’s life looked much like that of many young professionals building stable futures. An engineer by training, he had a steady income and a predictable career path. His wife, Preeti, worked at a bank, balancing the demanding responsibilities of her job with the expectations that often accompany marriage.

For a while, their life followed the familiar rhythm of work, home, and routine. But slowly, Amit began to notice the strain that this pace was taking on Preeti. The long hours, mounting responsibilities, and pressure to juggle everything at once were beginning to take a toll on her health.

Fatigue set in first. Then came stress — the kind that quietly accumulates until it becomes impossible to ignore. After their marriage, these pressures only intensified.

What Amit saw wasn’t something dramatic or sudden. It was subtle — the signs of exhaustion that often go unnoticed. And he realised that what his wife needed wasn’t advice or encouragement alone.

She needed relief.

So Amit made a decision that would redefine the course of his life.

“I’ll take care of the house,” he told her. “You take care of your dreams.”

With that, he stepped away from his engineering career and took on the role of managing their home — a choice that challenged deeply ingrained social expectations.

The reactions came quickly.

People questioned him. Some were curious, others sceptical.

“A man staying at home?”

“Your wife will be the one earning?”

“This won’t last.”

But Amit stayed firm in his decision. For him, the choice wasn’t about abandoning ambition; it was about rethinking partnership.

Building a different kind of partnership

Over the years, life moved them across cities — from Muzaffarpur to Kolkata and later Bhubaneswar. With every move, new routines formed and new adjustments followed. Yet one thing remained unchanged: Amit’s commitment to supporting his family from home.

Five years ago, the couple welcomed their daughter, bringing a new dimension to the life they had built together. From sleepless nights with a newborn to school routines and daily caregiving, Amit embraced every responsibility that came with parenting.

It wasn’t a role he carried with resentment or reluctance. Instead, it was one he approached with quiet pride.

For Amit, partnership in marriage has never been about sacrifice in the traditional sense. It is about balance — recognising when one person needs support and stepping in without hesitation.

Over time, he also began sharing his experiences online, creating content about his life as a househusband. Through these posts and videos, he hopes to challenge the stigma surrounding men who choose caregiving roles and show that masculinity can exist comfortably beyond conventional definitions.

His message is simple: supporting your partner’s dreams should never be seen as a weakness.

Because strength does not always announce itself loudly. Sometimes, it is found in the willingness to step back — so that someone you love can move forward.

And for Amit Kumar Dubey, that choice has been one he continues to make, every single day.