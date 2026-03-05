Before His Office Job Begins, This Hyderabad Man Serves Hot Meals to Patients Who Can't Afford It

Just as hospitals in Hyderabad begin to witness the morning footfall, their corridors are already alive with quiet urgency. Patients sit outside wards, relatives clutch prescription slips, and families who have travelled long distances wait anxiously for updates from doctors.

Advertisment

In parallel, one major struggle for patients and attendants is already taken care of — their next meal.

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

Thanks to Hyderabad’s ‘Foodman’.

For the past 10 years, he has been ensuring that no one around these hospitals has to go hungry. Through his free food distribution initiative, he serves nutritious meals every day to 200 to 400 people across government hospitals in the city — patients and their attendants who often spend days, sometimes weeks, seeking treatment.

https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/reel/DVXYb5YDHxW/

What began ten years ago as a simple act of social service has since grown into a sustained hunger relief mission.

Advertisment

Every morning, his day begins not at his workplace, but at hospital premises where people wait for warm, freshly prepared meals — a big pot of food and a long queue of people waiting to be served.

Only after completing this routine does he head to his corporate job, balancing professional responsibilities with a commitment he has upheld consistently for years.

Government hospitals in India often serve people from economically weaker sections who cannot afford private healthcare.

Many patients battling serious illnesses such as cancer, kidney failure, heart disease, and brain stroke arrive with relatives who stay by their side throughout the treatment process. In such circumstances, something as simple as a meal can become uncertain.

The Foodman made it his mission to ensure that those seeking

care at hospitals do not have to endure hunger as well.

For some families, there are days when food is the last thing they can afford.

Recognising this reality, the Foodman made it his mission to ensure that those seeking care at hospitals do not have to endure hunger as well. His guiding belief is simple but powerful — no one should sleep hungry.

Over the years, his efforts have extended beyond hospital grounds. He also distributes meals to homeless individuals living on the streets, reaching people who often fall through the cracks of formal support systems. For him, the act is not merely about handing out food packets, but about serving meals with dignity and compassion.

Today, the Foodman’s work feeds hundreds every single day. Yet, for him, the goal stretches even further. His larger vision is to see Hyderabad become a hunger-free city.

In a world where acts of kindness are often fleeting, his routine continues day after day — proof that sustained compassion, carried forward with determination, can bring relief to countless lives.