Experience the Magic of Inclusion at This Carnival Hosted by Disabled Students

Every December, as winter settles softly over Delhi, the British High Commissioner’s residence at Rajaji Marg begins to change. Strings of lights go up, familiar faces return, and long tables fill with handcrafted treasures. In the middle of this gentle transformation are the students of Tamana NGO.

For weeks, they arrive early, sit with their teachers, and work through colours, scents, textures, and rhythms. Candles take shape one day, trays of freshly baked goods the next. Rehearsals spill into the corridors as songs and steps find their way into confident voices and steady feet.

Visitors gather at Tamana Winter Carnival to enjoy a warm day of crafts, performances, food, and community. Photograph: (Tamana NGO)

This is the world they build for the Tamana Winter Carnival, a celebration that returns on 13 December 2025 from 10 am to 6.30 pm, with free entry for visitors. The event draws people in with joy and colour, but it stays with them because of who fills the space.



A festive tradition rooted in inclusion

Tamana, founded in 1984 by Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awardee Dr Shayama Chona, supports individuals who are intellectually, developmentally, or multiply challenged, and those on the autism spectrum. The carnival began in 2006 as a simple fundraiser.

Dr Shayama Chona founded Tamana in 1984 to empower disabled children. Photograph: (Tamana NGO)

Over the years, it has grown into a landmark inclusive festival, carrying the hopes and abilities of hundreds of students. “If visitors go home feeling inspired to build a more compassionate world, then the carnival has fulfilled its purpose,” Dr Chona says.



Confidence, pride and handmade products

The preparation for this day begins months in advance. In the classrooms and workshops across Tamana’s three centres, students shape soaps and candles, stir pickles, paint block prints, assemble sublimated items, and craft décor.

Their products sit proudly beside homegrown brands and small entrepreneurs, many of whom are disabled artists themselves. This year, the carnival will feature more than 150 stalls. Each one reflects hours of focus, repetition, and effort, strengthened by the encouragement of teachers, therapists, and peers.

Handmade candles, soaps, prints, bakery items, and décor crafted by students fill the carnival’s stalls. Photograph: (Tamana NGO)

“Our students are at the heart of the carnival. Their involvement is not symbolic; it is essential,” Dr Chona says. They also rehearse cultural performances that have become a highlight of the day. Carol singing, a lively Christmas parade, and stage performances by Tamana students promise to touch hearts.

Dr Chona remembers one young man on the autism spectrum who arrived at Tamana with very limited communication abilities. “Today, he confidently sings at every one of our special events. That transformation inspires us all,” she says. Moments like these give the carnival its meaning.

Creating an environment where everyone feels welcome

Behind the scenes, the team works carefully to create an environment where everyone feels comfortable. Accessibility guides every decision. The venue offers disability-friendly pathways, ample seating, and simple entry and exit routes.

Students rehearse carols and stage pieces that bring warmth and energy to the annual winter carnival. Photograph: (Tamana NGO)

Volunteers and staff stay close to support neurodiverse visitors, and performances are spaced out so that no one feels overwhelmed. Managing large crowds is always a challenge, as is securing the partnerships needed each year. Yet the event continues because the community believes in it.

As the day draws to a close and the lights settle over Rajaji Marg, the carnival leaves behind more than festive memories. It carries a vision of a society where belonging is built through intention, patience, and shared celebration.

Tamana invites visitors to experience this on 13 December. Invites can be requested on WhatsApp at +91-9999771335 or by writing to [email protected].

