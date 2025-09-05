They Teach Hundreds at School, Raise Their Own at Home: Stories of Teacher-Mothers

“Children need a parent who listens, plays, and connects, not just instructs.”

Advertisment

Sabari Datta’s words set the tone for this story. As a teacher who spends her days guiding young minds through the complexities of economics at Central Modern School in Kolkata, she understands that education transcends textbooks and examinations.

For teacher-parents across India, the boundary between educator and nurturer often softens, blurs, and sometimes disappears. On Teacher’s Day, we step into their lives, where lessons taught in the classroom blend with compassion at home, and where children experience not just the authority of their parents but also the warmth of their hearts.

From classrooms to living rooms: When the role of ‘teacher’ shifts

Sabari explains, “In school, I often see students afraid to make mistakes, anxious always to get things right. But at home, with my daughter Shreemanti, I have had to relearn what it means to be a parent. It is not about questioning if she has all the answers, but about asking how she feels and what is on her mind.”

Advertisment

Shreemanti, now 23 and studying social sciences, tells The Better India, “Mum would always say, ‘Your worth is in who you are, not just what you achieve.’ That statement made me feel safe to be imperfect and still loved.”



For teacher-parents across India, the boundary between educator and nurturer often softens; Representative image; Picture source: Jobs in education

For the economics teacher, the shift from ‘instructor’ to ‘listener’ was not immediate.

Advertisment

“I had to consciously remind myself that my daughter is not my student. At home, my role is to nurture, to connect, and not to correct every misstep,” she says.

It is a delicate balance, one that many teacher-parents across the country try to maintain. Her approach offers a comprehensive understanding that education is as much about emotional intelligence as it is about academic knowledge.

At St Stephen’s School in Dum Dum, Kolkata, physics teacher Sonali Banerjee gracefully balances the roles of a teacher and mother. After a day spent explaining Newton’s laws to her students, she returns home to her daughter, 25-year-old Suchandra, a researcher with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Advertisment

“In the classroom, I am the guide, the person with all the answers. But at home, I try to be more than that. I am learning to be a companion, someone who supports and understands,” she reflects.

She is careful to keep her professional and personal worlds distinct.

“I try to treat home and school separately. At home, I am a mother, my techniques involve more emotions, while school is a workplace where my routine and techniques are practically governed by the institution,” she explains.

Teacher-parents need to switch roles with their kids based on the situation. (Image courtesy: The Telegraph)

Advertisment

She recalls being there for Suchandra through every phase of her life, “I held my hand out to her whenever she stumbled. I praised her and rejoiced at her good performance when she was in school.”

Suchandra shares admiration and gratitude for her mother.

“It is a blessing to have a parent who is also a teacher,” she says. “She is a constant source of guidance and wisdom, and you really cannot fool a mom who is also a teacher!”

She admits there was once a unique kind of pressure, especially during the two years she studied at her mother’s school.

Advertisment

“At the time, it felt like a lot to be both a student and a daughter in the same space, but now I see it as a valuable learning experience. I am proud of my mother and everything I am today, I owe to her,” she says.

From discipline to dialogue: When parenting learns from teaching

Seema Mukherjee, headmistress of G.D. Goenka Public School in Kolkata, lives a life defined by discipline and structure. But at home with her son Soumyadeep, she embraces a very different role.

“In school, I enforce rules and push for excellence. At home, I focus on creating a safe space where my son can explore ideas freely, without fear of judgement,” she says.

Advertisment

While teaching and mentoring adolescents, she came to understand the reasons behind their mischief and outbursts, which made her “more understanding and patient” while raising her son.



Teacher-parents often learn to understand their child better through the lens of other children they teach in school; Representative image

This insight helped her to better gauge his needs and attitude, allowing her to respond in ways that were both appropriate and practical.

At home, she applied creative methods from her teaching practice, sharing, “I made charts, mind maps, and diagrams for my son to learn better in his growing years. Even his own drawings were put up as a show of appreciation.”

She also believes in the natural development of children, explaining, “I expect children to grow with integrity and achieve happiness in life. Now, how they would be happy is up to them.” Her approach reflects a thoughtful balance, combining the discipline of a teacher with the warmth and honesty of a mother.

Soumyadeep (26) reflects, “My mother’s love was never conditional on my performance. Even after stressful exams, I found comfort in her reassurance. She taught me that identity is shaped through conversations, not just correction.”

The nurturing environment she created was a powerful antidote to the rigidity of the school setting.

Similarly, Namrata Dutta, an English teacher at Annie Besant Day School, admits that her early parenting was influenced by the discipline of her profession.

“I thought strict schedules and corrections would make my daughters strong and resilient. But I soon realised they were growing quieter and more withdrawn,” she says.

Over time, she learnt to soften her approach and switch from being a teacher to a mother, recognising the different needs each role demands.

“When I began treating my two daughters as individuals with their own thoughts and feelings, they opened up. Now, honesty and trust guide our conversations,” she adds.

While sharing an incident related to balancing her roles as a mother and a teacher, she recalls how her younger daughter once said, “Mum, this is not school. Please do not correct every word I say.”



Teacher-parents tend to get stricter with their own children, but they also know where to draw the line; Representative image;Picture source: Shiksha

This heartfelt plea made her realise the importance of switching roles when at home. It became a turning point that improved their relationship, helping her understand that home is not a classroom but a sanctuary where mistakes are accepted and love is unconditional.

The heart of a teacher at home

Rajeshwari, her elder daughter, now a social media editor, reflects, “My parent taught me that teaching does not end when the school bell rings. The lessons of compassion, patience, and integrity continue at home, in how you live and relate to others.” Her respect for her mother’s lifelong dedication to education is palpable.

The unifying theme in all these stories is that education grounded in empathy inspires both intellect and spirit.

Sabari points out, “True curiosity flourishes where kindness is present. When children feel safe and valued, they explore the world with confidence and care.” Sonali agrees, adding, “Teaching kindness is the foundation for building a better future. If children learn compassion early, they will create a world that reflects that kindness.”

When asked what it feels like having a parent who is a teacher, Rajeshwari says, “Honestly, it has its perks and its challenges. On one hand, you always have someone who can help with homework or explain things clearly. On the other hand, it can feel like school never really ends, because your parent is still in ‘teacher mode’ at home sometimes.”



For teacher-parents, teaching does not end with the school day; it flows continuously; Representative image

She adds, “Being a teacher means shaping the way children learn and think, and that is such a meaningful responsibility. It feels good to know that my mother is making a difference in so many lives, not just mine.”

Shreemanti echoes this admiration, “I feel very proud of what my mother does as a teacher. I see how hard she works every day, not just planning lessons or grading papers, but caring about each of her students. She does not just teach subjects; she teaches kindness, patience, and confidence.”

What stands out most to her is the impact her mother has beyond academics.

“When her students succeed or tell her she made a difference in their lives, I feel proud knowing that she is helping to shape their future. It is inspiring to see how much of her heart she puts into her work, and it makes me appreciate how powerful and important a teacher can be,” she adds.

In the delicate intersection of teaching and parenting, these families reveal a truth often overlooked: that the truest education may well be love.

For teacher-parents like Sabari, Sonali, Seema, and Namrata, teaching does not end with the school day; it flows continuously, gently moulding minds and hearts alike.