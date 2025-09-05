How One IAS Officer Is Getting Children off Phones & Back Into Playgrounds With a Simple Challenge

From writing code at Infosys to coordinating flood rescues in Thrissur, IAS officer Prem Krishan S has walked through many worlds. Today, as the District Collector of Pathanamthitta, he is tackling a quieter crisis: children trading playgrounds for screens.

An engineering graduate from Trivandrum’s College of Engineering, Prem’s journey began in the corporate world with Infosys and BSNL. But his true calling lay in public service. Balancing work with late-night study sessions, he cleared the gruelling UPSC exam and soon found himself in the thick of crises, leading flood relief operations and directing rescues during the Pettimudi landslide.

Yet nothing struck him harder than the sight of deserted swings and silent playgrounds. Childhood itself, he felt, was fading. His response was as practical as it was imaginative: a district-wide movement called “Swap Your Screen for a Sport.”

Almost overnight, dusty grounds turned vibrant. Football matches kicked off, cricket balls soared, and laughter filled the air. Prem didn’t just watch from the sidelines; he joined the games, showing children and parents alike that play builds lessons no device can—teamwork, grit, strategy, and resilience.

By giving kids a reason to step outside, the IAS officer isn’t just reducing screen time; he is restoring the heartbeat of childhood.