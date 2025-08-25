Nominees Announced! Meet 5 ‘Creators for Good’ Using Online Content To Drive Offline Change in India

Across India, changemakers are rewriting the rules of impact — armed with courage, creativity, and conviction. From turning kitchen waste into compost and busting myths on farms, to sparking national conversations on food labels and sexual health, these individuals have built powerful citizen movements from scratch.

What unites them is not their background, but their belief that everyday action — whether through a reel, a workshop, or a volunteer network — can transform lives, cities, and systems.

As part of Optum Presents The Better India Showcase, supported by M3M Foundation — a tribute to the dreamers and doers driving change across nine key areas of impact — we are celebrating changemakers who are using courage, creativity, and conviction to transform lives.

In the Creator for Good category, we spotlight five digital influencers who are harnessing content, storytelling, and creativity to drive awareness and social change — both online and offline.

1. Revant Himatsingka - ‘FoodPharmer’

Meet Revant Himatsingka, better known as FoodPharmer — the digital crusader who turned food labels into a national talking point. Armed with humour and short reels, Revant pioneered campaigns like #ReadTheLabel and the #SugarBoardMovement, exposing deceptive marketing by food giants. In just 18 months, his work has not only sparked viral conversations but also led to policy changes in schools, encouraging children to eat healthier.



With over two million followers, Revant’s content has forced food brands to reformulate products and ignited a new wave of public health literacy across India. Once on a cushy Rs 2-crore corporate career path, he walked away to take on Big Food — facing backlash and legal threats but never backing down. Today, as he gears up to launch regional-language content and a clean-label certification brand, Revant is reshaping how India reads, eats, and demands better.

2. Vani Murthy - ‘Worm Rani’

Vani Murthy, fondly called Worm Rani, is the homemaker-turned-sustainability icon who showed India that composting can be joyful, simple, and stylish. Starting her journey over 15 years ago with community clean-up drives in Bengaluru, it was in her sixties that she mastered Instagram — using cheerful reels and hands-on demos to demystify composting for urban households.



Today, with over 3,60,000 followers, her bite-sized lessons have inspired thousands of families, schools, and RWAs to turn kitchen waste into nutrient-rich compost, keeping tonnes of garbage out of landfills. Her influence has reached corporates, NGOs, and even civic bodies, which invite her to train and guide citizen-led waste management.

Featured by National Geographic India and recognised globally, Vani proves that age is no barrier to impact. From balcony compost bins to city-wide citizen movements, she has sparked a quiet, powerful green revolution across urban India.

3. Santosh and Akash Jadhav - ‘Indian Farmer’

In a quiet village in Maharashtra, brothers Santosh and Akash Jadhav turned their love for farming into one of India’s most powerful rural digital movements. Through their YouTube channel Indian Farmer — now with over 18 million subscribers — they share practical videos in Marathi and Hindi that tackle real ground-level challenges such as pest control, seed selection, soil health, and market linkages.



Their approach is simple yet radical — speaking the farmer’s language, busting agri-myths, and sharing low-cost, natural solutions that save both crops and soil. Millions of farmers across India now turn to their channel as a trusted source of advice, often applying techniques that directly improve yields and reduce input costs.

Balancing life as full-time farmers with digital creators, the Jadhavs have built more than a channel — they’ve built a community where rural knowledge meets modern storytelling, reshaping Indian agriculture from the grassroots.

4. Dushyant Dubey - St Broseph

What started as a Reddit thread has today grown into one of India’s most impactful civic helplines. Dushyant Dubey, known online as St Broseph, leads a digital-first volunteer army that bridges the gap between citizens in crisis and real-world solutions.

From helping survivors of domestic violence to navigating cybercrime, his network of more than 5,300 volunteers spans metro cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, and Chennai. Together, they arrange everything from FIR support and safe housing to medical aid and legal assistance.



Despite threats that force him to work under a pseudonym, Dushyant has persisted for over a decade, proving that online communities can drive offline change at scale. His St Broseph Foundation shows how collective action, empathy, and technology can rebuild trust in systems — and offer a lifeline to those who need it most.

5. Dr Tanaya Narendra - Dr Cuterus

In a world where conversations on sex and reproductive health often remain hushed, Dr Tanaya Narendra, popularly known as Dr Cuterus, is breaking the silence with science and humour. An Oxford-trained embryologist, she is the first Indian doctor to use Instagram reels to explain taboo topics — from STIs and consent to periods and fertility — in a non-judgemental, relatable way.

With over one million followers, her content has shifted how young Indians talk about their bodies and rights, turning awkward whispers into open dialogue. Her bestselling book and school collaborations further expand her mission, bridging the gap between medical science and everyday understanding.



Despite trolling and backlash, Dr Tanaya continues to hold her ground, proving that credible, compassionate health education can thrive online. By normalising sexual health, she’s empowering a generation to make informed, stigma-free choices.

These changemakers prove that big revolutions often begin with small, persistent steps — a reel, a compost bin, a YouTube tutorial, a volunteer call, or a candid conversation. By meeting people where they are, they’ve turned awareness into action and built communities of change.

The Showcase may be a single event, but the stories don’t end there. Every winner (and several nominees) will be continuously featured across The Better India platforms through:

Video documentaries



In-depth written stories



Short reels and social content



We believe that the true power of recognition lies in what comes after the applause. So expect these stories to stay with you long after September, throughout the year.

Optum Presents The Better India Showcase, supported by M3M Foundation, goes live on 18 September 2025 — a celebration of service, resilience, and the people building India’s better future.

Meet the nominees, explore their stories, and follow this journey of impact — all in one place: Click here.