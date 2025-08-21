India’s Most Accessible Stadium Gave This Wheelchair User a Day of Pure Joy

How many times have you sighed when you realised your class was on the third floor and you had to climb the stairs? Or dashed up a ramp, not because you needed it, but just for fun? For many of us, these moments pass without thought.

Maybe it made you groan for a moment or reconsider your gym session that day. Now imagine if that weren’t just an inconvenience, but a daily reality, a constant barrier between you and your dreams, dignity, or even just an ordinary day out.

That’s what millions of people with disabilities across India navigate every single day — not just the absence of infrastructure, but the deeper reality of living in a world that wasn’t designed with them in mind.

Accessibility here often feels like an afterthought — a ramp installed because regulations required it, not because someone genuinely considered who might need it. And perhaps that’s exactly why so many of us take mobility for granted: because we’ve never had to imagine what it’s like to be excluded by design.

Manpreet Singh, a 22-year-old from Rourkela, Odisha, knows that struggle intimately. Living with the post-surgical effects of meningitis since infancy, his mobility has been limited his whole life. But what he lacks in ease of movement, he makes up for with passion, purpose, and a tireless drive to advocate for people with disabilities.



“Living with these challenges has shaped who I am and inspired me to speak up for the rights of the disabled community,” says Manpreet. “I speak up wherever necessary, not just to make my own life easier, but to ensure others with disabilities get dignity, freedom, inclusion, and equal access to opportunities.”

An everyday challenge

Despite India's 2011 Census reporting 2.68 crore (26.8 million) persons with disabilities — 2.21% of the population — the country still falls woefully short on creating truly inclusive spaces.

Manpreet’s journey through schooling and education was a clear reflection of this. “Classrooms were often on upper floors without ramps or lifts. Just reaching them was physically exhausting,” he recalls. “Some days, it wasn’t my disability that held me back — it was the buildings, the stairs, the spaces that seemed to forget I existed.”

He believes this is one of the reasons why the literacy rate among people with disabilities remains significantly lower than the national average. It’s not ability that holds them back; it’s inaccessibility.

“These everyday struggles made me deeply aware of how design and planning can either include or exclude an individual,” he shares.

Finding strength in sports

In a world full of physical limitations, Manpreet found liberation in spirit through sports, particularly hockey.



That passion led him time and again to the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela — a stadium he calls his second home.

“Living with limited mobility since infancy, I’ve faced many challenges, but hockey reminds me that success comes from passion and perseverance, not just physical ability. It gives me strength, joy, and a sense of connection, and motivates me to push through obstacles and believe in the power of unity and shared purpose,” he explains.

A stadium that felt like home

Since its inauguration in 2023, Manpreet has visited the stadium multiple times, attending nearly every major league and international match. But during the recent Hockey India League 2025, something felt different.

“Experiencing a fully accessible stadium was honestly a breath of fresh air,” he says. “From the moment I entered, I could tell this was a space designed with intention.”

For once, Manpreet didn’t need help navigating narrow entrances or shifting seating. He could simply enjoy the match like every other fan, thanks to marked entry and exit points, thoughtfully planned pathways, and dedicated, front-row accessible seating.

Nicolas Poncelet, a hockey player from Belgium who plays for the Soorma hockey club, agrees with Manpreet. “I think everything is well done at this hockey stadium. Several access points are without stairs, and every stair access is arranged specially for people with disabilities,” shares Nicholas.

“What made the biggest impact wasn’t just the infrastructure — it was the freedom it gave me. I wasn’t thinking about getting from point A to B — I was just living in the moment.”

Even the accessible toilets were not an afterthought, but a well-integrated part of the experience.

A community that showed up

What stood out even more was the warmth and effort from the people behind the scenes. Hockey India and the Odisha Sports Department went above and beyond — not just ticking boxes but ensuring Manpreet felt valued.

“They didn’t single me out or make a fuss — they welcomed me like any other supporter who showed up with love for the game” he says, which is a rare experience for many with disabilities.

“The staff were well-trained, ready to help, but never intrusive. That balance is rare.” The physical and emotional inclusion he experienced that day made the experience unforgettable.

Meeting heroes, creating moments

For Manpreet, the highlight came when he met Hockey India President and local hero, Dilip Tirkey. “As someone from Odisha, I’ve always admired him, not just for his career, but for how he continues to uplift hockey,” he says with pride.

But there was another surprise in store.

“After one of the matches, I unexpectedly met Harmanpreet Singh, the Indian team captain. He was incredibly humble, and we had a real conversation. He even asked me for a celebration style after his next goal, which became the Soorma Hockey Club’s signature celebration.”



He even celebrated Harmanpreet’s birthday with him and met other hockey legends like PR Sreejesh — a memory that will stay with him forever.

“The celebration after the game was amazing, in Belgium we don’t have that kind of celebration, so it was very special to me and happy to hear it was for him too!” shares Nicholas, who also did the signature celebration along with his team members.

That moment went viral on Instagram, but the virality wasn’t what mattered for Manpreet. It was the connection, the sense of belonging, and being treated equally in a space he so deeply loved.

A model of what could be

Manpreet has visited countless public spaces in India—from concerts to sports venues—but rarely has he found one that feels truly inclusive.

“If I were to rate it, I’d say the Birsa Munda stadium was among the best I’ve seen in India,” he says. “It sets a high standard and becomes a solid example for what accessibility should look like.”

The barriers elsewhere are not just architectural. They’re societal, born from a lack of awareness, training, and intent. Staff are often ill-equipped to help, infrastructure is patchy, and wheelchair-friendly amenities are minimal or nonexistent.

“Accessibility is often treated as an afterthought, if it’s considered at all,” he points out. “Accessibility is key, it’s not a choice, it should be a must. Everyone deserves to have a great experience and to feel included in terms of the thought process and the infrastructure,” adds Nicholas, who personally knows Manpreet’s journey as well.

The change we need

For India to become truly inclusive, Manpreet believes accessibility must be part of the blueprint, not an optional feature. His suggestions are both practical and urgent: ramps, wide entrances, unobstructed viewing zones, accessible toilets, trained staff, and seating in more than just one corner of a stadium.

“Involve people with disabilities in the planning process. Real inclusion comes from listening,” Manpreet emphasises.

He also gently reminds the general public, “Awareness and kindness go a long way.”

Reflecting on the visit, Manpreet says, “Yes, it was a great game. But more than that, it was the rare feeling of not needing to ask, explain, or justify.” He believes sharing stories like his can drive change across the country.

“It shows accessibility isn’t just an idea — it’s achievable. When we celebrate inclusive spaces, we inspire others to build more. Until accessibility becomes normalised.”