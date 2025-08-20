Nominees Announced! Meet the Health Warriors Bringing Care to India’s Forgotten Corners

The success of a country’s healthcare systems is dictated by its ability to reach the last mile, to infuse hope in remotest corners and to provide low-cost antidotes to the most pressing problems of the people.

In the TBI Health Changemakers category (category sponsor: Optum), we celebrate the doctors who have innovated ingenious but simple solutions to tackle India’s crises while being sensitive to the needs of the cultures that they are attempting to present these solutions to.

As part of Optum Presents The Better India Showcase, supported by the M3M Foundation — a tribute to the dreamers and doers driving change across nine key areas of impact — we spotlight five remarkable doctors whose work is shaping a more inclusive and empowered India.

1. Dr Sudhir Srivastava

The skyrocketing cost of some surgeries often causes patients to opt out.

To prevent this, Dr Sudhir Srivastava developed a surgical robot, SSI Mantra, which assists doctors in conducting complex surgeries with precision and ease, reducing costs by one-third compared to manual surgeries.



Dr Sudhir Srivastava developed a surgical robot that can assist in complex surgeries, Picture source: Dr Sudhir

As the founding chairman of Alliance Hospital, a centre for cardiovascular disease in West Texas, Dr Sudhir had the opportunity to resort to robotic surgeries, which saw 30 percent of patients go home in a day. He wanted to bring this to India.

Since its launch in 2022, the system has already assisted doctors in performing 500 successful surgeries in India.

2. Dr Ratan Chandra Kar

The Jarawa tribe are spread across the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and is known for its hunting, gathering and forest-based traditions. They are hostile to anyone infringing upon their land.

So, when Dr Ratan Chandra Kar ventured into their territory in 1988 on the behest of the Government, he knew he would have to break the ice with them before he offered them medical service.

Dr Ratan Chandra Kar was awarded the Padma Shri for his crucial role in saving Andaman's Jarawa tribe from going extinct through his medical interventions. Picture sources: (L): The Indian Tribal, (R): The Better India

He began working with the Jarawa tribes in 1998, playing a crucial role in containing a severe measles outbreak in 1999 that endangered the tribe’s very survival. Through a combination of cultural sensitivity and medical skill, Dr Kar overcame initial mistrust, gaining their confidence and treating more than a hundred patients at the height of the crisis.

He went on to establish a dedicated Jarawa Ward at Kadamtala Hospital, blending their traditional healing methods with modern medical care.

In recognition of his commitment, Dr Kar was awarded the Padma Shri in 2023 for his role in helping the tribe’s population grow from about 260 in 1998 to over 560 today. His efforts highlight the vital role of culturally attuned healthcare in safeguarding vulnerable indigenous communities.

3. Dr Ravi Kannan

In 1996, the people of Barak Valley in Assam came together and set up a hospital as the cases of cancer soared. From its inception, the Cachar Cancer Hospital Society grappled with numerous hurdles, including acute financial constraints and inadequate infrastructure. Its first radiation unit was installed only in 2006, and the first qualified nurse joined in 2008.

Although trained professionals were available in the region, many opted to move to larger cities in search of better opportunities. These challenges persisted until 2007, when the arrival of Dr Ravi Kannan marked a turning point for the hospital.

Dr Ravi Kannan has revolutionised the concept of cancer care at the Cachar Cancer Hospital Society, Assam, Pictures source: (L): Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation, (R): Cachar Cancer Hospital

In the past few years, the hospital has seen an annual inflow of over 3,000 new and 14,000 follow-up patients. Under Dr Kannan’s leadership, CCHRC evolved into a fully equipped, comprehensive cancer hospital and research centre.

What was once a facility with minimal resources now comprises 28 departments spanning oncology, pathology, radiology, microbiology, epidemiology, tumour registry, palliative care, and several other specialised services.

In 2023, Dr Ravi won the prestigious Ramon Magsaysay Award for revolutionising the treatment of cancer in Assam.

4. Dr Vincent Xavier

Dr Vincent has been a pillar of hope for the tribal community in Seethathod, Kerala. He had often heard of doctors refusing postings at the village’s primary health centre, fearing wild elephants and tigers. In 2001, he decided to step up.



Dr Vincent has been a pillar of hope for the tribal community in Seethathod, Kerala, Picture source: Dr Vincent Xavier

The journey was far from easy — for decades, he trekked for hours through dangerous forest terrain, delivering door-to-door medical care in remote tribal belts, reducing maternal and infant mortality, and braving the wild to do so.

5. Dr Swapnil Mane

Dr Swapnil Mane’s Saidham Cancer Specialty Hospital, Dr Swapnil provides oncology care to the poor. In addition to overseeing nine community projects focused on eliminating cancer in rural India, he has also secured nine patents, three copyrights, and published 37 research papers on cancer and rural health.



Dr Swapnil Mane’s Saidham Cancer Specialty Hospital, Dr Swapnil provides oncology care to the poor, Picture source: Saidham Hospital

His dedication to public health is evident in initiatives such as providing 10,000 free cancer surgeries, conducting over 535 awareness and detection camps for rural communities, and developing the pioneering ‘Saidham Model of Cancer Care’.

These efforts have impacted more than one million beneficiaries.

