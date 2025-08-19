15 Karnataka Women Prove Sustainable Farming Can Beat Drought & the UN Took Notice

(Featured image courtesy Deccan Herald)

In the isolated lanes of Teertha, a small village in Karnataka’s Dharwad district, a group of determined women has shown the world how climate action can start right at the grassroots — and win global recognition.

The Bibi Fatima Women’s Self-Help Group (SHG) from Teertha, Kundgol taluk, has been named one of the 10 winners of the Equator Initiative Award 2025 by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). This prestigious honour celebrates their pioneering efforts in combating climate change through nature-based, community-driven solutions.

This year’s awards focused on the theme — “Women and Youth Leadership for Nature-Based Climate Action.” Out of 700 entries from 103 countries, these women stood out for their sustainable farming practices, millet revival initiatives, and unwavering commitment to food and nutritional security.

The millet revivalists of Dharwad

Back in 2018, 15 women came together with a shared vision — to restore traditional farming methods, improve nutrition, and create stable incomes for their families. In the drought-prone, rainfed lands of their region, they turned to a time-tested ally: millets.

Over the years, the group has:

Revived millet-based mixed cropping systems in nearly 30 villages using natural farming methods.



Set up and managed community seed banks to preserve indigenous crop varieties resilient to climate extremes.



Promoted millet cultivation alongside livestock rearing and horticulture to diversify incomes.



Ensured food and nutrition security by making millets a staple again in local diets.



Powered by women, driven by purpose

When they faced challenges in processing their harvest, the SHG didn’t stop. With support from partner organisations, they established a women-run millet processing unit, adding value to their produce and creating market-ready millet products.

This shift not only boosted their earnings but also inspired neighbouring villages to follow suit, creating a ripple effect in climate-resilient agriculture.

More than just farming

From eco-friendly practices in rainfed fields to marketing value-added millet products, the Bibi Fatima SHG has built a model where environmental sustainability and economic empowerment go hand in hand. Their work has also rekindled pride in traditional crops, proving that the answers to modern challenges often lie in our heritage.

The award to these women validates the hopes of rural communities across India, showing that with vision, unity, and determination, even a small village can make a global impact.

