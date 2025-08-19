Nominees Announced! Meet 5 Water Warriors Changing India’s Water Story

Across the country, people are stepping up to face challenges with courage, compassion, and determination. They keep moving forward — not because the journey is easy, but because the cause matters. In doing so, they create change that lasts.

Advertisment

In the water conservation space, this spirit thrives through bold new innovations, the revival of time-honoured traditions, and tireless everyday action. Each changemaker is building practical, lasting solutions for real communities.

As part of Optum Presents The Better India Showcase, supported by the M3M Foundation, we highlight the works of five extraordinary individuals in the TBI Water Warriors category (category sponsor: Bisleri). These individuals have taken it upon themselves to safeguard one of our most essential resources: water.

From reviving centuries-old stepwells and ponds to constructing check dams and rejuvenating entire ecosystems, these ‘water warriors’ are charting a new course for the future. Their work is proof that real change begins at the grassroots — and that every single effort matters.

1. Ganesh Shanbhag, Karnataka

Advertisment

Facing a severe water crisis, Bengaluru is witnessing a transformation led by Ganesh Shanbhag and his efforts in rainwater harvesting. Concerned by the city’s over-reliance on costly water tankers, he pioneered a groundbreaking rainwater harvesting model that can be set up for under Rs 3 lakh per building.

His community-driven approach, requiring only basic filtration, quickly caught on. In just two months, his own apartment complex saved Rs 2 lakh on water bills. As over 300 societies others followed suit, groundwater levels rose, and dependency on diesel tankers fell. By offering his expertise for free, Ganesh is reshaping the way Bengaluru manages and conserves water.



Ganesh developed a rainwater harvesting model that can be set up for under Rs 3 lakh per building.

2. Amla Ruia, Rajasthan

Advertisment

In Rajasthan’s parched landscapes, Amla Ruia is bringing water — and life — back to hundreds of villages through traditional water harvesting. Collaborating closely with communities, she combined local knowledge with expert guidance to build cost-effective check dams. These structures transformed seasonal streams into reliable, year-round water sources and revived once-barren land.

Under her leadership, over 350 dams have been built across 400 villages, benefiting more than two million people. In these areas, farmers now grow up to three crops a year, significantly boosting their income. With water now available closer to home, girls can attend school more easily, and families no longer need to migrate in search of livelihoods.

3. Ramveer Tanwar, Delhi

In the heart of Delhi-NCR, Ramveer Tanwar is on a mission to revive neglected ponds. Once an engineer, he left his corporate job to start Say Earth, a movement rooted in community action. Through his ‘Jal Chaupal’ model, he brings together volunteers, students, and residents to clean and restore polluted water bodies.

Advertisment

Since 2014, Ramveer and his team have restored over 80 ponds in states like Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh. These efforts help recharge groundwater, support biodiversity, and reduce urban flooding. Despite challenges, Ramveer’s work has gained national praise, including a mention by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

4. Kalpana Ramesh, Telangana

In 2015, an architect in Hyderabad saw more than just buildings — she saw a city struggling for water. So, she left behind conventional architecture careers and began restoring ancient stepwells, starting with Bansilalpet, which was once buried under 2,000 tonnes of garbage.

That architect was Kalpana Ramesh.

Her work grew into ‘The Rainwater Project’ in 2020, blending design, heritage, and community. Since then, Kalpana has revived 13 stepwells and several lakes, bringing back millions of litres of water and reducing the city’s dependence on tankers. Her efforts recharge aquifers, prevent floods, and inspire others. Through campaigns like ‘Save 10K Bores’ and ‘Blue Hyderabad’, she’s turning everyday citizens into water stewards across urban India.

Advertisment



Kalpana cleaned and de-silted 2000 tonnes of waste from the 400-year-old Bansilalpet Stepwell in Secunderabad.

5. Avani Mohan Singh, Madhya Pradesh

Three decades ago, Avani left a secure corporate job to tackle water scarcity in drought-hit Bundelkhand. What began as a bold step became ‘Haritika’, an effort blending solar energy with community-led water systems. He introduced solar pumps, check dams, orchards, and sanitation in villages long ignored.

Today, over 10 lakh people across 1,550 villages have access to clean, solar-powered water. His model supports farming, raises incomes, and restores local ecosystems through watershed recharge and tree planting. With support from government and CSR partnerships, Haritika continues to train communities to manage their own water systems for the long term.

Advertisment

Change rarely begins with power or praise. It begins when someone chooses to act — and keeps going. These changemakers show that progress is built by doing, not waiting.

The Showcase may be just one moment in time, but the journeys it celebrates continue far beyond the stage. Every winner (and several nominees) will be continuously featured across The Better India platforms through:

Video documentaries

In-depth written stories

Short reels and social content

Advertisment

We believe that the true power of recognition lies in what comes after the applause. So expect these stories to stay with you long after September, throughout the year.

Optum Presents The Better India Showcase, supported by the M3M Foundation, goes live on 18 September 2025.

Meet the nominees, dive into their inspiring stories, and follow their journey of impact — all in one place. Click here to explore.