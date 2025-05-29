Your Child Wants To Learn STEM, Birdwatching & Baking? These Everyday Heroes Turn Lessons Into Adventures

The interviews and reporting for this story were conducted in May 2025.

What if fun could be interspersed with learning? What if curiosity could have creative outlets? What if learning knew no bounds?

We bring to you our protagonists, whose stories we’ve covered and you’ve loved. Why limit the impact to reading about them when you can go ahead and have your children learn the tricks of the trade from them?

1. Where can my child take a course in STEM?

Dr Sonali Dasgupta enjoys creating hands-on experiments for her daughter Srishti and every other child like her who is fascinated by the mysteries of science. With a PhD in physics from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi and 12 years of brainstorming on photonics, Dr Sonali finds simple ways to break down complex topics related to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) in ways that children will find them easy to grasp with, through her initiative, 'STEMonsters'.

Take, for instance, the concept of buoyancy. Dr Sonali found a way to explain it using aluminium foil folded into a hollow boat-like shape, and placed into a bucket of water. It floated, perfectly explaining buoyancy.



Dr Sonali finds simple ways to break down complex topics related to STEM through her initiative, 'STEMonsters', Pictures source: Dr Sonali

As Dr Sonali points out, “Often academics in Indian schools do not think beyond definitions. While working in some of the best labs in the world, I was exposed to different approaches and watched how kids were introduced to science. I strongly believe our curriculum is one of the best, but it needs an overhaul in the way we introduce it to children.”

The STEMonsters courses are held online on Zoom, and children are grouped according to their academic class.

2. Where can my child learn hand block printing?

When Manjusha Javier was sceptical about diving into entrepreneurial waters in her fifties, it was her daughter Najooka Javier (31), a marketing professional, who convinced her that the risk would be worth it. This intrepidity was the start of ‘Tohfa’ — a brand that prides itself on unique home embellishments and fabric designs.



Najooka conduct hand block printing workshops on the weekends Picture source: Najooka

Now, Najooka is furthering her mother’s legacy in her own little ways. She holds hand block printing workshops on the weekends, encouraging children to ditch the screen and choose productivity. “Usually, the final product takes centre stage. The idea is to involve people in the process, to show them how the raw material, that we use in our products at Tohfa, is made. As children, we did not have this exposure, but I want to create that opportunity for the coming generation to be exposed to an art form that often does not get attention.” Through these workshops, Najooka wants to promote conscious consumption.

3. Where can my child take a course in baking?

Have a day to spare and want to channel your inner baker? Well, Manju Mittal’s kitchen is the place to head. Since 2007, Manju has been imparting her knowledge of cooking and baking to young minds and adults alike through the ‘ManjuMittal Cookery House’. Manju is based in Delhi and holds classes both online and offline, which opens a lot of opportunities.

Choose between eggless bakery courses, cooking courses for chaat (street food), kebabs (minced meats grilled on skewers) and dips and even nuanced meals like bruschetta (Italian appetiser of grilled bread with toppings), Lebanese salads and burritos (Mexican dish of flour tortilla wrapped around a filling).

To Manju, cooking and teaching others how to cook go beyond just a hobby. The passing away of her eight-year-old daughter took a toll on her emotionally, to a degree that made her stay away from the kitchen, until one day, she found hope and healing in transforming ingredients into joy.

Her sessions are filled with practical kitchen hacks and home management tips and your child can now be a part of them!

4. Where can my child learn about composting?

Comparing the process of composting to “an alchemy” of sorts, Sonika Bhasin finds it commendable how peels and ends of vegetables are transformed into an earthy compost — “nature’s black gold”. The compost finds its way into her garden. However, composting is just one facet of Sonika’s eco-conscious life. She segregates waste, sends the dry waste for recycling and limits her purchase of reject waste — items like used sanitary pads and diapers.



Sonika Bhasin follows a sustainable lifestyle by composting, using bio-enzymes and recycling dry waste, Picture source: Sonika

In addition to this, Sonika ensures that the cleaners used in the home are made with natural bioenzymes. “It is remarkably easy and cost-effective to make. Created using leftover fruit peels, the process is both simple and sustainable. Follow a simple 3:1:10 ratio — three parts fruit peels, one part jaggery, and 10 parts water. Leave the mixture to ferment for a month. The result is a concentrated liquid that can be used for cleaning.”

Sonika conducts sessions on eco-conscious behaviours and practical approaches to a zero-waste lifestyle for schools.

5. Where can my child take part in birdwatching?

If you’re in Delhi this weekend or planning on making a trip soon, you might want to enrol your child for one of Sunil Harsana’s nature walks into the Mangar Bani forest. This ‘Pied Piper of Mangar Bani’ leads numerous activities, one of the most loved ones being ‘Pakshi Jeevan Ek Sangharsh’ (The Struggles of a Bird’s Life). Children are encouraged to take on the roles of birds and, in the process, learn about the threats that confront their species.



Sunil Harsana conducts nature walks in the Mangar Bani forest where he treats children to explanations of the wonders of nature, Pictures source: Sunil

When Sunil founded the ‘Mangar Eco Club’ in 2015, it was an attempt to provide young minds with experiential hands-on activities like birdwatching, nature painting, and building check dams.

“They become familiar with local biodiversity, understanding that without intervention, the 245 bird species, including endangered ones like the red-headed and Egyptian vultures in their forests, may vanish,” he mentions.

