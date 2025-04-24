How Two Students Transformed Ahmedabad Parks Into Free Mini Libraries

The interviews and reporting for this story were conducted in April 2025.

In an age ruled by screens and swipe culture, reading offers a rare kind of stillness. What if the joy of reading were not hidden behind doors or limited to quiet libraries? What if it were right there, in your neighbourhood park?

That is the idea that led two college students from Ahmedabad, Heet Doshi and Om Thakkar, to create ‘Your Reading Circle’. Through this group, they have started an initiative that is turning ordinary parks into mini libraries, which are free and accessible to all.

Here are the simple steps they followed to bring their idea to life — and you can follow them too, if you are inspired to replicate their vision:

1. Start by building a community of readers

Before installing a single shelf, begin by connecting with people who love books as much as you do. You can create a WhatsApp group, a local book club, or even organise casual weekend meetups. That is how Heet and Om started in September 2023 — by creating ‘Your Reading Circle’ to connect readers in Ahmedabad who were eager to share their thoughts on books and authors.



“We were disappointed by the lack of opportunities to discuss books with others. That’s when we decided to build a space where people could connect, share ideas, and form bonds over their love for books,” says Heet.

2. Find real-life inspiration that fits your city

If you are not sure how to begin, learn from what is already working elsewhere. The college friends were inspired by the village of Perumkulam in Kerala, where small public libraries have been set up every few hundred metres. Seeing that model made them realise it was possible to make reading accessible, right in the heart of their city.

3. Choose a public space where people already gather

Pick a location that is lively, accessible, and visited by a mix of age groups. Parks are perfect because they are free, open, and already part of people’s daily routines. For their first mini-library, the duo chose Parimal Garden, a central spot in Ahmedabad known for attracting visitors.



“We knew that young people, college students, and even senior citizens would visit this park and that would help us get the attention we needed,” says Om.

4. Get the right permissions

This part may take time, but it is crucial. Reach out to your local municipality or park authorities and explain your vision clearly. In Ahmedabad, it took the duo over a month to get permissions from three different managing bodies for the park. You must keep following up and present the idea as a community benefit.

5. Design a mini library that works outdoors

You don’t need a fancy design — you just need something simple, weather-proof, and user-friendly. Think of it as a bookshelf in a box, ideally with a transparent door and enough space for 25 to 30 books. Heet and Om created a basic concept, then looked for local fabricators who could bring it to life. Always try to start small so it doesn’t feel overwhelming.

6. Fill it with books from the community

Ask your friends, family, neighbours, or local organisations to donate books. People are usually happy to give once they know their books will be loved and shared. The duo filled their first library with a mix of donations and books from their own shelves. “Many members of our reading circle generously donated books and we added some from our collection to kickstart the initiative,” says Heet.



7. Recruit local volunteers to keep it going

Every library needs a bit of care. To keep things running smoothly, assign volunteers who live nearby. “Each library has two volunteers who live nearby, ensuring they can visit regularly to maintain them,” explains Heet. They monitor book levels, clean the space, and use a shared spreadsheet to track book rotation and restocking needs.

8. Use social media to spread the word and build momentum

Share photos, updates, and thank-you posts online to appreciate those who donate their books. Social media is a powerful tool to attract more readers, volunteers, and donors. Heet and Om tag every contributor and post regular updates, which have helped them reach not just other cities in India, but countries like Australia, Canada, and the US.



Today, Ahmedabad is home to five such public mini-libraries created by the duo — all free and open to everyone. And they are not going unnoticed. “We now often see 15 to 20 people browsing the shelves, picking up books, or chatting about what they’re reading,” says Heet. The sight of readers reclaiming public spaces is a reminder of how powerful — and contagious — the joy of reading can be.

